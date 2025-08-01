The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr Nobody's avatar
Mr Nobody
2h

Nice Andrew. Something that springs to mind is the Zen saying: "Before Satori, fetch water and chop wood. After Satori, fetch water and chop wood." This has always felt cogent to me as the mystical experience is fleeting and the true alchemical gold is being able to live from the place of that realisation into the world. That's where real change can happen, not being stuck in the loop of perpetual healing which as you rightly point out is a way of avoiding responsibility. Thanks for your work, I appreciate you brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
9h

Love this piece! Thank you for being so open and vulnerable!

And I completely echo the gratitude for the fact that we're alive right now at this incredibly unique time in human history. On top of which, we're going to get first-row seats to the birth of a new class of super-intelligent beings on this planet. Something no one has ever seen before in the history of human existence.

If that doesn't make you awe-inspired, I have absolutely no idea what will!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture