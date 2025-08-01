Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: Healing was supposed to free us. Instead, it became an identity. This one’s about Psychedelics, getting stuck in the self, and what it actually looks like to move on.

“To transcend the ego, transcend the selfish, self‑directed, narcissistic illusion of ‘it’s me in here…’ that transcendence is the whole point of being alive in the end.” — Sam Harris

I. Stuck in the Self

Healing. Trauma. Shadow work. Inner child. Self-love. Self-compassion. Self-understanding. Self-acceptance. Nervous system regulation. Reparenting.

Notice something? It’s all inward. Every single one of these themes is self-focused. All about me. Nothing about how we show up for others. Nothing about community, contribution, or character.

Let me preempt the inevitable comment:

“Well, we can’t show up for others until we show up for ourselves.”

Ugh…so tired. Yes, I know. That’s true.

But at some point, the self-work loop becomes just that…a loop. And right now, 100% of the content online is about showing up for ourselves. Well… technically 99% now ;)

II. The Other Side of Healing

I’ve sat with Bufo. I’ve communed with Samadhi. I experienced Changa. I know what it means to die into light and be reborn with no idea who (or what) I am. I achieved the cosmic consciousness that Alan Watts so beautifully articulated. I had mystical experiences so powerful they transformed me from an atheist to a believer.

These weren’t just “healing sessions.” They were obliterations. And after the tears, the purges, and the dissolutions…came something else.

Laughter. Curiosity. Clarity. Desire. Pleasure. The call wasn’t to sit in the wound. It was to re-enter life more fully…not as a project to fix, but as a body to inhabit and a soul to express.

III. The Cult of Constant Self-Repair

It’s time the story evolved. We can’t stay stuck in this adolescent, hyper-individualistic phase forever. Healing is the starting point. The real work is who we become after.

We used to strive for virtue, community, even legacy. Now we’re stuck perpetually fixing ourselves…forever healing, never arriving.

As David Brooks notes in The Road to Character, in the 1950s the most common goal among young people was:

“To develop a meaningful life philosophy.”

By the 1990s, it had become:

“To be rich.”

And today…you guessed it…to be an influencer.

At this rate, in ten years the goal will be -

“To live with my trauma.”

Of course, healing matters. But at some point, the culture has to wake up to what’s actually going on: a grift of significant proportions. The trauma industrial complex is printing money. And Psychedelics—tools that should represent the antidote—are being co-opted by the same self-serving machine.

Worse still, if you challenge any of it, you’re seen as attacking those who’ve claimed the moral high ground…virtue by way of victimhood.

Well then, challenge accepted.

IV. More Than Medicine

Joy. Awe. Curiosity. Creativity. Connection. Imagination. Exploration. Innovation. Inspiration. Envisioning a better future.

A powerful Psychedelic experience can catalyze all of the above…sometimes in a single trip. So why do we only discuss repair? I have an idea: it sells.

The fastest way to build an online following is by positioning yourself as a ‘hero of the broken’. Prey on people’s worst instincts. Package up comforting pseudoscience that sounds profound but says nothing (more on that later).

But this framing shrinks the Psychedelic experience into a glorified therapy tool. It ignores the real magic — the way these substances can unlock states of mind that feel new. Not just healed, but enhanced. Not just functional, but fully alive.

We’re not just trying to fix what’s broken. We’re trying to become something more.

V. Healing as a Personality Type

A fantastic (and necessary) article titled The Body Keeps the Score is Bullshit was recently published on Substack — debunking the pseudoscience & flimsy citations behind that wildly popular book.

I remember being on a date a few years ago when a woman told me it had changed her entire life. She finally understood why things didn’t seem to go her way: intergenerational trauma stored in the body, of course! Everything was someone else’s fault…her parents, her grandparents, her ancestors, her kindergarten teacher, her InstaCart delivery guy…you get the point.

But what really alarmed me wasn’t the theory…it was her tone. She spoke about the book, and its author Bessel van der Kolk, like he was a prophet. Full cult vibes. This man who had never met her somehow understood her better than anyone ever had. Which is absurd—he doesn’t know her. Or science, for that matter. From ‘The Body Keeps Score is Bullshit’ -

When you peel back the curtain and actually look at the research van der Kolk cited, you realize the book just falls apart. Dr. Michael Scheeringa, professor at Tulane University School of Medicine has a 29 year career researching and treating PTSD. Dr. Scheeringa expected that after The Body Keeps the Score hit the bestseller list following its publication in 2014, it would quickly lose all credibility and be banished to the bargain bin due to its many blatant scientific errors and grandiose narrative. Instead, it maintained a streak of being the #1 ranked book in Psychiatry on Amazon.com for years.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that this book—and its eventual cousin, The Myth of Normal (excellent critique of Gabor Mate & the ‘everyone has trauma’ narrative here)—would help catalyze Trauma Culture. A cultural movement that casts perfectly imperfect people into an endless hunt for pathology. A kind of socially sanctioned self-obsession.

Healing became a personality type. A performance. A way to “improve” an identity rather than transcend it. Many got addicted to being “in process” because it conveniently delays actual responsibility.

The Psychedelic world, unfortunately, embraced this narrative wholesale—when it should’ve been the first to challenge it. These medicines are meant to crack us open, not box us in. They should catalyze mystery, curiosity, awe. They should unmoor us from labels, not reinforce them.

Eventually, the work is to move on. To live. To love. To create. To contribute.

Not to endlessly rearrange the puzzle pieces of your pain.

VI. The Pleasure Principle

While substances like 5-MeO-DMT & Ayahuasca are used for healing, spiritual exploration, or for the novelty & marvel of having a mystical experience, others—like Psilocybin, LSD, Ketamine, and MDMA—are proven to enhance sensuality & intimacy. They bring us back into the body in ways many have forgotten. They reclaim the body as a site of pleasure, not pain.

Dissolving shame & numbness is a sacred act. No small feat in a disconnected society addicted to iPhones & iPads. Feeling good isn’t superficial…it’s revolutionary.

More and more couples are embracing Psilocybin & MDMA — and are better for it. (I explored that here).

So while the healing narrative still dominates the headlines, something else is happening beneath the surface — something people may remember most when they look back on the Psychedelic Renaissance: better sex, deeper intimacy, heightened connection.

That’s a seismic cultural shift.

VII. The Body Knows How to Live

Psychedelics don’t just rewire the mind — they reintroduce us to the body. Not as a vessel of trauma, but as a compass for truth. A site of wisdom. Of presence. Of play.

So many people stay stuck in intellectual loops after journeys…analyzing, over-explaining, trying to think their way into integration. But the body doesn’t care about your theories. It only asks: are you here?

Have you stretched today? Danced? Trained? Breathed deeply? Touched someone you love?

Embodiment is the antidote to the “healing as identity” trap. It’s the daily practice of coming back to life. To reality. To right now. And no matter what happened to you — right now is all that actually exists.

This is where the healing work ends…and the living begins.

VIII. Beyond the Wound

Joy without a trauma backstory. No longer identifying with the worst things that happened to us. Living a stable life, in pursuit of purpose. Play. Lightness. Not taking ourselves too seriously.

Using the insights—or “downloads,” since we’re talking Psychedelics—to actually show up in our romantic relationships, with our friends, family, and communities.

In his bestselling book The Second Mountain, David Brooks said:

“One of the greatest legacies a person can leave is a moral ecology—a system of belief and behavior that lives on after they die.”

That’s the goal. Not adopting some label and wearing it like a badge of honor. That doesn’t help you…or anyone. In fact, it’s a deal with the devil. Because the second you adorn a label is the second people stop seeing you for the beautiful, weird, enigmatic, complex human you are.

They don’t see you. Just the box.

IX. The Antidote to Entitlement

Let’s pause.

You’re alive. Right now. On a spinning rock. With access to clean water, Wi-Fi, antibiotics, anesthesia and the ability to legally buy mushrooms in Colorado. You could have been born at any other time in human history—but you landed here.

That’s not just luck. That’s sacred.

Yet somehow, we’ve mistaken critique for enlightenment. As if being perpetually dissatisfied is a sign of being awake. It’s not. It’s a sign of being addicted to your own importance. Gratitude humbles you. It reminds you that this moment is a gift.

And no, gratitude doesn’t mean ignoring what’s wrong with the world. It just means not being blind to what’s right. You want integration? Start there.

Go work at a food bank. Train your body. Call your grandmother. Hug someone. Look people in the eye. Say thank you — and mean it.

You made it. Act accordingly.

X. Closing Thoughts

In the West, we’ve got a painfully narrow definition of “success.” Love them or hate them—say the names Donald Trump or Elon Musk and the word success immediately comes to mind. Billionaires. Accomplished. Got what they wanted.

But also: up at 3 a.m., reading articles about themselves. Doom-scrolling. Addicted to social media. Obsessed with ‘winning’. They don’t know love — because to them, people are pawns. They don’t have “friends”…because real friends would’ve staged an intervention by now. What they have are enablers, yes-men & sycophants. And we’re supposed to envy that?

A successful life is one of presence. Of grounded energy. Of real connection. That’s what Psychedelics open us to. Not just healing — because healing is the entry point.

Psychedelics don’t want you stuck in the wound. They want you through it. Integration isn’t another loop back through your trauma. It’s living your life — fully, vibrantly, open. Turned on. Turned outward. Unapologetically alive.

