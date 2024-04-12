Excited to share my collaboration with Psilouette! Enjoy a 20% discount on your initial purchase by applying the code TPB20 at checkout. Please note, this offer is valid on orders exceeding $40.

This article delves into the challenges experienced by two individuals who participated in a Psilocybin trial. They believe that the conditions of the trial directly contributed to their ongoing struggles. Their accounts shed light on the need for comprehensive support following Psychedelic therapy sessions and bring attention to the possible enduring impacts of such treatments (should one explore this route…more on that later). Their experiences serve as a stark reminder of the gap between the envisioned ideal of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (PAT) clinics and the reality they faced, highlighting the crucial role of set & setting in the effectiveness of Psychedelic therapies.

One lesson from this trial underscores the discrepancy between the idealized vision of PAT and the tangible hurdles encountered, such as the financial struggles of companies operating Psilocybin & Ketamine clinics. In this instance, Braxia's troubles exemplify how financial instability can adversely affect trial participants. The article specifically points out the less-than-ideal setting of the therapy center, located in a dilapidated strip mall near Toronto — a setting far removed from the serene environments often associated with transformative Psychedelic experiences. This incongruity serves as a vivid illustration of the importance of environment in facilitating the potential of Psychedelics.

The Big Pharma-backed gatekeepers of Psychedelic medicine will leverage this as an opportunity to say we aren’t ready for PAT. They might claim that society requires more preparation, and clinics need additional funding. This perspective echoes the actions of California Governor & Comic Book Villain Gavin Newsom, who, in a controversial move, vetoed a bill aimed at decriminalizing Psychedelic mushrooms. Amidst a backdrop of escalating crime, widespread homelessness, and frequent fentanyl overdoses, the Governor's focus on mushrooms is misguided.

This study highlights a crucial point I've long insisted upon: the dichotomy of labeling Psychedelics as either 'recreational or medicinal' is a misleading narrative that suggests medicinal use is inherently safer, which is not only flawed but has tangible consequences.

The challenges within PAT stem from a business model prioritizing profit, leading to a variance in care quality. Not every clinic can afford a posh Malibu location; many will resemble the strip mall location described in this article, sandwiched between a Tiger Shulmann’s Karate and a nail salon.

However, the real lesson from this trial's failure isn't just about integration issues or inadequate facilities. It's about questioning the necessity of gatekeepers in Psychedelic therapy, particularly with substances like Psilocybin & MDMA. The future likely lies in personal use at home, where individuals can cultivate their ideal environment, guided by extensive online resources about setting intentions, dosages, and integration. While support for more potent substances like Ayahuasca or DMT should remain, the rigid 'medicinal versus recreational' categorization is irrelevant. The decision on how and why to engage with Psychedelics should rest with the individual, not be dictated by a system prioritizing profit over well-being.

The solution? Legalize all Psychedelics under sensible regulations similar to those for alcohol & cannabis, addressing concerns like DUIs, age restrictions, and screenings for conditions like schizophrenia. This approach could also mitigate the Fentanyl crisis, offering safer alternatives to those seeking profound experiences.

Critics from various political backgrounds resist this, revealing a lack of coherent philosophy. For instance, conservatives oppose vaccine mandates but support restrictive drug laws, while progressives advocate for selective legalization, both reflecting a desire to impose personal biases rather than uphold individual freedom. You either believe the state should make personal decisions for its citizens or you don’t.

The failure of this trial underscores the dangers of confining transformative medicines to government-sanctioned frameworks. A more liberated approach, leveraging existing legal structures for regulated substances, champions a society capable of responsible self-determination over being bound by flawed trials like this one. My stance? Opt for autonomy and empowerment over restrictive oversight.

If you found value in this piece, I'd appreciate it if you could hit the 'Like' button. The number of 'likes' a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

I'm excited to announce my YouTube channel! Join me as I embark on a captivating series documenting my Psychedelic journeys, with new episodes released weekly. Plus, look forward to engaging video shorts uploaded twice a week. If this piques your interest and you're eager to follow along on these transformative explorations, subscribe by clicking on this link.

Stay connected with me on Twitter/X! Simply click on this link to follow my updates and join the conversation.

Finally, the best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.