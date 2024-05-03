“If you get the message, hang up on the phone. For Psychedelic drugs are simply instruments like microscopes, telescopes & telephones. The biologist does not sit with eye permanently glued to the microscope, he goes away and works on what he has seen.” - Alan Watts
Places possess a unique and unmistakable energy, a vibe that can feel starkly different from neighboring regions. Consider Thailand & Vietnam, for instance. Although they are geographically close, just 500 miles apart, the experience of each country is distinctly different. Vietnam, which endured nearly a century of conflict, still carries the weight of its war-torn past. Despite its beauty and the kindness of its people, the sense of historical trauma is palpable. Meanwhile, just a short distance west in Thailand, known as 'the land of smiles,' the atmosphere couldn't be more contrasting. Having enjoyed relative peace amid regional turmoil, Thailand exudes happiness and warmth.
I spent the latter half of April in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a destination that is fast becoming a second home for me. Puerto Vallarta possesses a unique energy, often referred to as 'real Mexico' by locals. It's a vibrant, beautiful coastal city teeming with love and excitement, home to the most stunning sunsets I've ever seen, great food, and exotic beaches.
Contrast this with Turks & Caicos, which, despite its white sandy beaches, left me underwhelmed. I wouldn't return even if you paid me. The difference lies in the people. Turks felt like an extension of Greenwich, Connecticut, only with more sun. In contrast, the warmth and charm of the people in Puerto Vallarta — locals, expatriates, and visitors alike — truly make it special.
Three Key Takeaways from My Time in Puerto Vallarta:
Family Dynamics in Puerto Vallarta
Strolling the streets & beaches of Puerto Vallarta, it’s common to see Mexican families of multiple generations together, laughing and holding hands. What you won’t see is nearly as telling — iPhones & iPads. Screen time is a non-issue when family time is prioritized, giving 'connection' a whole new meaning here.
The True Meaning of Giving Back
The internet has created a world where thoughts matter more than deeds. We glorify people for their unique takes on social media, mistaking clever comments for real compassion. This 'influencer' culture is predicated on what to say and how to say it, bordering on Machiavellian.
Contrastingly, on a hot Wednesday afternoon, I joined a group of part-time expatriate retirees in a walk through Puerto Vallarta’s less affluent neighborhoods to a local food bank. Despite their comfortable backgrounds, these individuals chose to spend their day laboring for others, as opposed to sipping cocktails on the beach. Their commitment serves as a potent reminder that real heroes aren’t always public figures or social media stars but are often those quietly making a difference through genuine acts of service.
Everyday Psychedelia
Other than periodically microdosing Psilocybin, I have taken a break from Psychedelic journeys over the last few months. I still find the essence of past experiences to the other side pervading my daily life. This is especially true in a place with beautiful energy like Puerto Vallarta. The lessons and insights gained from past journeys continue to enrich my perspective, embodying the sentiment behind Alan Watts's philosophy that once the message is received, it's time to hang up the phone and live out those truths.
It is what I found here in Mexico, yes the warm ocean the gorgeous weather, vistas, sunsets, music , food, but the real pull for me as you wrote are the people. They are kind, loving , giving without pretense. I often tell a story that when at the beach in the US I see families laden down with, boogie boards, pails shovels, all kinds of plastic molds to build castle, water pistols, stuff. Here I see a simple family with maybe a blanket to share, I see the children finding clam shells to use as shovels, sticks to write in the sand, I hear no fighting, no iPhones , no iPads , I see sharing, I see love, I see them embrace and take in this beautiful place, they have so much , yet in some peoples eyes so little… but not in my eyes!
Indeed, It´s not the place, but the people that make a place more special than another, and Mexico receives people with open arms, out of their good souls. I have been here 33 years and still enyoing it to the fullest, especially because here I feel the Real freedom, in every way.