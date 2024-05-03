“If you get the message, hang up on the phone. For Psychedelic drugs are simply instruments like microscopes, telescopes & telephones. The biologist does not sit with eye permanently glued to the microscope, he goes away and works on what he has seen.” - Alan Watts

Places possess a unique and unmistakable energy, a vibe that can feel starkly different from neighboring regions. Consider Thailand & Vietnam, for instance. Although they are geographically close, just 500 miles apart, the experience of each country is distinctly different. Vietnam, which endured nearly a century of conflict, still carries the weight of its war-torn past. Despite its beauty and the kindness of its people, the sense of historical trauma is palpable. Meanwhile, just a short distance west in Thailand, known as 'the land of smiles,' the atmosphere couldn't be more contrasting. Having enjoyed relative peace amid regional turmoil, Thailand exudes happiness and warmth.

I spent the latter half of April in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a destination that is fast becoming a second home for me. Puerto Vallarta possesses a unique energy, often referred to as 'real Mexico' by locals. It's a vibrant, beautiful coastal city teeming with love and excitement, home to the most stunning sunsets I've ever seen, great food, and exotic beaches.

Contrast this with Turks & Caicos, which, despite its white sandy beaches, left me underwhelmed. I wouldn't return even if you paid me. The difference lies in the people. Turks felt like an extension of Greenwich, Connecticut, only with more sun. In contrast, the warmth and charm of the people in Puerto Vallarta — locals, expatriates, and visitors alike — truly make it special.

Three Key Takeaways from My Time in Puerto Vallarta:

Family Dynamics in Puerto Vallarta

Strolling the streets & beaches of Puerto Vallarta, it’s common to see Mexican families of multiple generations together, laughing and holding hands. What you won’t see is nearly as telling — iPhones & iPads. Screen time is a non-issue when family time is prioritized, giving 'connection' a whole new meaning here.

The True Meaning of Giving Back

The internet has created a world where thoughts matter more than deeds. We glorify people for their unique takes on social media, mistaking clever comments for real compassion. This 'influencer' culture is predicated on what to say and how to say it, bordering on Machiavellian.

Contrastingly, on a hot Wednesday afternoon, I joined a group of part-time expatriate retirees in a walk through Puerto Vallarta’s less affluent neighborhoods to a local food bank. Despite their comfortable backgrounds, these individuals chose to spend their day laboring for others, as opposed to sipping cocktails on the beach. Their commitment serves as a potent reminder that real heroes aren’t always public figures or social media stars but are often those quietly making a difference through genuine acts of service.

Everyday Psychedelia

Other than periodically microdosing Psilocybin, I have taken a break from Psychedelic journeys over the last few months. I still find the essence of past experiences to the other side pervading my daily life. This is especially true in a place with beautiful energy like Puerto Vallarta. The lessons and insights gained from past journeys continue to enrich my perspective, embodying the sentiment behind Alan Watts's philosophy that once the message is received, it's time to hang up the phone and live out those truths.

