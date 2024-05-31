This article initially appeared on Medium. To follow Alina’s journey, you can subscribe to her Substack here. Alina is a fellow seeker, brave enough to traverse to the other side with some of the world’s most potent Psychedelics. She is also a gifted writer, and I am grateful for her allowing me to share her story with all of you.

When I quit my 9–5 job in 2015, I knew that something was missing in life. Life couldn’t only be about work, money, and paying bills. Clubbing on the weekends and drinking alcohol felt numbing and depressing. My body started to reject alcohol more and more, my health was not at its peak, and every day, every week, every month, every year felt just the same. I had to get out of this craziness and discover life again. I was in my early 30ies by this stage.

At the end of 2015, I had my first psychedelic experience with mushroom tea, followed by an Ayahuasca weekend in the Netherlands in early 2017. In early 2018, I found myself on an Iboga weekend in the countryside in the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: I am not a doctor. This is not medical advice. Please always talk to your GP. Iboga is illegal in many countries. Please do your research. In the Netherlands, Ibogaine is not forbidden (Jan 2024).

Iboga, also known as the father of all psychedelics, is a very intense psychedelic shamanic medicine.

Ibogaine is made from Tabernanthe Iboga, a shrub indigenous to Central-West Africa. The Bwiti tribe is known for using Iboga for spiritual ceremonies but also in smaller doses for hunting or as medicine for sickness.

After experiencing Ayahuasca and going through a whole rebirth process, I became more aware of negative patterns still running automatically in my character.

Iboga is known for its ability to help break toxic patterns.

Even highly addicted people choose Iboga therapies for this reason, and despite the need for scientific research in these fields, many people have had great results.

Before registering for the Iboga ceremony weekend in the Netherlands, I had to undergo some medical check-ups. My kidney, liver, and heart had to function perfectly to lower the risk of any danger during this intense ceremony.

I felt ready. I felt healthy. I felt prepared.

For this ceremony, as for most psychedelic trips, a specific diet was necessary, and fasting for a certain amount of time was required. I felt very hungry when the ceremony started.

The female participants sat on one side of the attic, each on their mattress, and the male participants were on the opposite side. We listened to Bwiti music, our shaman lady and her guides in the front of the room with a prepared altar.

The first round of Iboga powder started. Everybody had a teaspoon full of this very bitter, psychedelic powder. I cannot recall how many rounds were offered, but I think about 4. Not everybody had 4; this was a very individual choice.

First, I saw little light flashes in the room, seemingly from the candles. My ears made this high-pitched noise, and I started to feel quite nauseous. I had to throw up, again and again.

Even if my ego said no (because it looks disgusting), my body said, let’s go.

Everybody in the room was throwing up. It was very interesting to see all these people throwing up, again and again. Living in Western society where everybody always has to look clean, conform, and should smell like a deoderant stick covered in perfume, what I just witnessed in the room showed me more of the real human nature.

Everybody was here to heal and ready to go through a very uncomfortable process with their bodies to become a better version of themselves.

The guides were helping each and every one. Nobody was allowed to go to the toilet alone because of the weakened human system. I felt very dizzy and weak and was so happy to have help and guidance in these intense first hours.

The team was very professional, well prepared and super supportive.

Iboga feels a bit like caffeine in your body, even if it has nothing to do with caffeine. Most of us couldn’t sleep for 24 hours or longer.

Throwing up felt very cleansing, and because I only had water in my body, it was not even that disgusting.

During one of my throw-ups, I saw a lot of worms in my throwing-up bowl, but when I tried to touch them, they disappeared.

It had started. I was already tripping.

Next, I felt my stomach cramping slightly, and I had to go to the toilet. One of our guides helped me down the stairs to the toilet. It was a mission. Step by step. When I looked into the bathroom, again worms or parasites, everywhere. I looked shocked to my guide, but he just said very calmly, ‘Everything is ok. The toilet is clean; you might see things that are not really here.’ I trusted his information completely, looked again, and saw a clean bathroom. My mind was stunned. I had no idea that any substance could make me hallucinate so hard that I couldn’t tell it apart from reality. It looked so real. My stomach emptied itself, and I felt much better.

My body seemed to adapt to the psychedelic medicine. I might have thrown up one or two more times, but then the real journey started.

One of the participants, a young Dutch girl with dark hair, started to dance in the middle in front of everybody. Her black outfit suddenly had red beautiful drawings on her, mandala shapes, and old symbols. It was magical. I wanted to get up and dance too, but my body felt too weak, and somehow I felt blocked, not open enough to jump on stage with her. I enjoyed her performance but quickly was drawn back into my trip.

Whenever I managed to fully trust and not to control anything, a whole movie would play in front of my closed eyes. It felt like my third eye was completely open, showing me things.

My intention for this trip was to cleanse my body and get rid of negative patterns. I did not have the intention to go on a spiritual trip, and I think my chakras were still quite blocked at this stage of my life. The intention is the secret key to all psychedelic experiences.

I may have seen some interesting things, but I can only remember a few things like this little gnome that looked scary at first, but then when I looked at his face, it was actually a friendly creature.

One of my most beautiful hallucinations that I saw was pine needles all over the floor leading somewhere, but I didn’t follow the path. I stayed on my mattress because my body felt so weak and dizzy. Maybe next time, I would feel strong enough to have a look at what is waiting at the end of the pine needle path.

The ceremony started around 8 pm, just after a shower-flower-bath, and around 1 pm, there was a beautiful fire ceremony. First, we had a dance to wake up the body. After all the throwing up, this felt surprisingly great. One by one, we were guided by one of the guides. First, three different dances, and then the guide would take us downstairs into the fresh winter air to an outdoor fire. We had prepared three things written down on small pieces of paper that we wanted to welcome into our lives and three things that we wanted to let go of. I burned my papers one by one, with intention. What an amazing and empowering feeling.

I felt in control, connected with the spirit realm.

We were offered another round of Iboga after the fire ceremony, and I was happy to have one more, but I just threw it up again before it could go down. I listened to my body. It was enough. I laid down and reflected on everything that had just happened. It was so much that I couldn’t, and still cannot, comprehend all this knowledge that was given to me. I guess it is all there, but most of it landed in my subconsciousness, I guess.

Psychedelic journeys are out of this world, and this is the exact reason why it is so difficult to describe them here in this not-so-complex reality and simplistic ways of communication.

Even though Iboga feels like caffeine in your body, I was so tired around 5 pm that I fell asleep, much to the surprise of Travis, my partner, who also joined the ceremony. What should I say? I was always a good sleeper.

During the first night of the ceremony, everybody was dressed in black, but in the second night, we were all dressed in red for the rebirth.

The second night was not as intense as the first one. We all had the choice of taking 1 teaspoon or none. I chose to take 1. We meditated and had a little ending ceremony. Then we were free to fall asleep, if we could.

On the next morning, I woke up quite early and hopped into the shower. My tummy looked very tight and flat; I have never seen it like this. My body felt still a bit weak but also very, very clean. I had no idea that this clean feeling existed. We always shower our outside skin, but we don’t bother about cleansing internally in our Western society.

My body felt new, like reborn, cleaner than ever before. My mind was as clear as a calm lake. This was the first time I became 100% aware of my thought process. Now when negative thoughts sneak into my mind, I can see them clearly for what they are.

First, I only became more and more aware of the quality of my thoughts, a few weeks, or maybe even months after this experience, I felt powerful enough to exchange these thoughts. I wouldn’t even end these negative toxic self-talks; I would immediately replace them with something that makes me feel happy.

Meditation and breathing exercises became more and more of a daily habit; my yoga asanas became easier somehow, and I felt stronger than ever.

A couple of weeks after this experience, I became pregnant against all odds.

I will always remember this very special weekend during winter in early 2018 in the Netherlands. My body found it challenging but my mind came out stronger than ever. Joining this intense shamanic ceremony was one of the best decisions in my life.

Iboga helped me to become a better version of myself and see things more clearly. I always heard and read quotes like these:

Mind over Matter.

We are in control of our reality.

Our thoughts create the reality that we live in.

But now for the first time in my life I could acknowledge the deep truth in them.

Our mind is the most powerful weapon that we own. We only forgot how to use it. We can create the reality that want.

Feel loved, feel hugged.

Namasté

Alina

