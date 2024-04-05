Excited to share my collaboration with Psilouette! Enjoy a 20% discount on your initial purchase by applying the code TPB20 at checkout. Please note, this offer is valid on orders exceeding $40.

Disclaimer: If you are new to breathwork, please refrain from attempting this protocol on your own. Breathwork involves intense processes that can trigger the release of strong emotions and may have adverse effects on individuals with high blood pressure, heart conditions, or other health issues. For your safety and the most beneficial experience, it is strongly recommended to begin your breathwork journey under the guidance of an expert facilitator.

It's important to acknowledge the diversity within breathwork practices. In this article, I share my Sudarshan Kriya protocol, but my fascination with breathwork as a healing modality emerged after a transformative private session led by expert facilitator Jamie Janko. Jamie, whom I'm fortunate to call a friend, led me through an exceptionally profound experience.

Every Saturday morning, immediately following an intense workout, I dedicate myself to a Breathwork + Meditation protocol. Though I practice Transcendental Meditation (TM) daily, this specific routine, combining Sudarshan Kriya with TM, lasts for about 45 minutes, making it a once-a-week commitment. The result is a Psychedelic-like journey into an altered state of consciousness that is both profound & beautiful. For those new to Psychedelics, hesitant to embark on a Psychedelic journey, or living in areas where access is restricted, this protocol serves as an excellent alternative to explore altered states of consciousness.

Sudarshan Kriya, a potent rhythmic breathing technique developed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and offered through the Art of Living Foundation, aims to synchronize the body, mind, and emotions. It incorporates a sequence of breathing exercises that vary in rhythm & intensity, leading practitioners to a state of peace, clarity, and joy. The name "Sudarshan Kriya" signifies "proper vision by purifying action." This practice has been reported by practitioners and studies alike to offer numerous benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, improved emotional regulation, enhanced concentration and memory, increased energy levels, and a stronger immune system.

Practicing Sudarshan Kriya consists of the following components:

Ujjayi Breathing (Victorious Breath): Ujjayi Breathing involves creating a subtle sound in the back of your throat as you inhale for 4 seconds, hold the breath for 4 seconds, exhale for 6 seconds, and then hold again for 2 seconds. This cycle is repeated 7 or 8 times. As a gentle and controlled breathing method, Ujjayi Breathing is performed at a slow and deliberate pace. It serves to soothe both the mind and body, setting a tranquil foundation for the steps that follow.

Bhastrika (Bellows Breath): Position your hands in loose fists at shoulder level. As you inhale, stretch your arms upwards towards the sky, and on the exhale, pull them down forcefully. Repeat this process 7 or 8 times, take a short break, and then complete two more cycles of 7 or 8 breaths each. This technique involves rapid and vigorous inhalation and exhalation, serving to invigorate the body and clarify the mind.

Sudarshan Kriya: Sudarshan Kriya comprises three key components: initially, slow, deep breaths through the nostrils for approximately one minute; followed by medium-length breaths for another minute; and concluding with fast-paced breaths for about 30 seconds. This sequence is repeated three times. At the heart of this practice are distinct rhythmic breathing patterns that vary in speed and intensity, designed to eliminate stress and negative emotions, thereby yielding significant physical and mental benefits.

Meditation: The session ends with a meditation, allowing you to integrate the experience and enjoy a state of deep peace & restfulness.

Just as there are various breathwork methods, meditation practices also come in many forms. Among the most common is guided meditation, typically lasting either 10 or 30 minutes. Considering that this meditation session will follow a breathwork exercise, a 10-minute session is advisable.

My preference leans towards Transcendental Meditation (TM). For those curious about TM, I recommend searching for a local TM center where a facilitator will introduce you to your unique Mantra. This Mantra, meant to remain confidential, serves as a key to unlock the distinct state of consciousness that TM facilitates. While TM involves a significant one-time fee, I deem the investment entirely worthwhile.

To draw an analogy, imagine guided meditation as a gentle descent to the ocean floor, whereas TM feels like plunging to the depths in a high-speed submarine.

In our exploration of transcendence, it's vital to remember that while Psychedelics offer profound gateways to altered states of consciousness, they aren't the sole paths to such experiences. Practices like the breathwork & meditation protocol we've discussed can also guide us into profound realms of awareness and introspection. By embracing these methods, we learn that the keys to transcending our baseline consciousness lie not only in external substances but also within the power of our breath and the focus of our minds. This realization opens up a myriad of possibilities for personal growth and spiritual exploration, reminding us that the journey towards understanding and transcendence is as diverse and rich as the tapestry of human consciousness itself.

