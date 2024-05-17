I am grateful for the reception of my ebook, ‘Beyond Condolences: A Guide to Supporting to the Bereaved’. It’s a Staff Pick! And the reviews are humbling.

The Nature of Consciousness

The nature of consciousness remains a mystery. I feel compelled to discuss this subject because of my unique experiences with different Psychedelics and other modalities like breathwork & meditation. Often, what gets lost in this discussion, because the people who feel qualified to opine on the matter lack actual experiential understanding, are the levels involved.

Consciousness is not binary. It is not a matter of baseline consciousness, then you eat a few grams of mushrooms, and you reach a new level of consciousness. Yet, if you listen to any popular podcast, you will hear people wax poetic about how they did MDMA once and, while the experience was fascinating, it didn’t change their views on the subject. Of course it didn’t. The reality is there are many levels of consciousness and many ways to achieve them. Merely experiencing walls shape-shift around you won’t fundamentally change your views. However, returning to the source of all creation, as happens when one communes with Bufo or Ayahuasca, will destabilize every belief you ever held.

We know very little, but I contend with arrogant certitude that if you haven’t truly transcended, your opinion on the matter is akin to a man's take on the challenges of childbirth. I could spend the next ten years reading every book on childbirth, and I would still fail to develop a qualified opinion. Some things in life require experience, not education. It's something to consider next time you hear an intellectual discussing this topic.

My Experience in the Tank

In my never-ending quest to understand the human condition, I decided to experience a sensory deprivation tank for the first time, and it was wild. Psychedelics, meditation, and breathwork often dominate the narrative around leaving baseline consciousness, but sensory deprivation will almost assuredly get you there.

I arrived at the facility just before 10 am. After a brief tutorial video, they led me to the room with the tank, which is filled with Epsom salt to facilitate floating. The experience is intended to mimic what it is like in the womb — floating and being completely unmoored from thought.

Blocking any sensory inputs allows us to achieve a level of consciousness that, in any other context, would give us serious cause for concern. Laying in Epsom salt-filled water in a pitch-black room added a layer of intrigue to the experience. Departing baseline consciousness in a sensory deprivation tank parallels the experience of meditation more than that of Psychedelics. One moment I was in the midst of thoughts about my pending to-do list; the next thing I recall, music was playing, alerting me that my time in the tank was ending. Fifty minutes gone. Complete time dissolution. The question becomes — where do we go?

No one knows. But I suspect the answer to that question is less important than what happens after, which is complete euphoria. Those who meditate know exactly what I am talking about. It isn’t always easy or convenient to just sit there and ‘be’, but it is worth the effort. Sensory deprivation was an elongated version of my meditation practice. I felt high afterward — lighter, relaxed, as if my soul had gotten a massage.

Psychedelics as a Portal & the Notion of ‘Shared Consciousness’

My experience with sensory deprivation affirmed this fact — the consciousness I entered was akin to what meditation catalyzes. A distinct ‘nothingness’ where you are not awake, not dreaming, and definitely not asleep. Compare that to a DMT journey and you will find almost no parallels. Yet, these experiences get categorized as if they were one and the same because the people being asked about these experiences have little to no experience with the many versions of consciousness that we can enter.

There is one explanation commonly discussed among Psychonauts that could help answer many of these questions — the notion that Psychedelics are a portal to a ‘shared consciousness’. This is the idea that consciousness is fluid, and we can partake in other entities' consciousness when we commune with them. Let’s map it out:

Meditation / Breathwork / Sensory Deprivation : An altered state of consciousness different from waking, sleeping, and dreaming consciousness. Markers of this state include complete time dissolution and a sense of nothingness, often followed by feelings of euphoria.

Psilocybin : In a large enough dose, we experience the world as fungi do. This makes sense: the way the earth feels like it’s breathing, almost undulating, could be how a mushroom experiences reality. The challenge is that most people have only taken a few grams, witnessed some cool visuals & creative thoughts, and dismissed this idea. But those brave enough to consume more than 4 grams know there is something to this.

MDMA : A man-made Psychedelic, MDMA catalyzes a level of consciousness where we are completely unmoored from societally sanctioned modes of thinking & behavior. In other words, we are free. I was speaking to a friend from the Psychedelic community recently, and she said there is an undeniable correlation between highly intelligent men in their 40s & 50s who have an affinity for large doses of MDMA. I certainly fit into this cohort. She struggled to identify an attribution, but my take is this: men of a certain age & intellect spend a vast majority of their lives in thought (speaking about feelings is a relatively new phenomenon). MDMA allows us to be in our heart. And the novelty of this experience feels so good.

DMT : We transcend baseline consciousness and witness the mathematical underpinnings of the universe. Instead of entering ‘nothingness,’ we see a realm that is always there, but our evolutionarily adapted brains can’t perceive it (for good reason — being immersed in this world for too long would surely have led to being killed by predators or wandering off into a raging river). We see the sacred geometry, spiritual luminaries like the Buddha, and entities from another realm.

LSD : We enter the mind of man. LSD might tell us more about our own unique, beautiful consciousness than any other Psychedelic, which may be why it’s a fan favorite among seasoned travelers to the other side. I was speaking to a popular podcast host about LSD, and they told me that on a recent journey with LSD, they saw the most beautiful buildings & architecture they had ever experienced. When sharing this with a very well-known Psychedelic expert who asked to remain nameless, they said, "That’s you. That creation is inside your mind." LSD being leveraged as a creative tool by the likes of Francis Crick (who discovered the double helix in DNA) and Steve Jobs makes so much sense. My own experience affirms this — it felt akin to being inside a supercomputer. The entire texture of the experience felt synthetic & digital. What do humans create? Technology.

Samadhi / Ayahuasca : We experience the consciousness of plants. Plants aren’t some innocuous part of our ecosystem — they may hold secrets that we can’t even begin to fathom. As Terence McKenna once said, while on Ayahuasca, the message he received was, "You monkeys only think you’re running the show." Considering how your entire life, all of your secrets, and your ancestors can all be summoned if you commune with this potent Psychedelic…seems like the message Terence received was right.

Bufo (5-MeO-DMT): We enter the consciousness of the toad. We hear flies buzzing around us, we feel the air of the birds being pushed down upon us. Bufo acts as a portal to not just another realm but the source of all creation. Author Michael Pollan, comedian Neal Brennan, myself, and many others report experiencing the Big Bang. It’s as if everything that ever happened in the universe plays out in front of you. Long-forgotten memories resurface, acting as clues in figuring out what your human experience has been all about. Messages from a higher version of yourself. Complete & unmistakable transcendence. Only those who have entered this realm can truly understand the nature of consciousness.

I suspect there will be two distinct reactions to this — those who have transcended will meet the idea of shared consciousness with a sense of ‘wow, that makes sense,’ and those who haven’t will dismiss this as overly woot woot. I get it — I used to be firmly rooted in that camp. Until I mustered the courage to smoke 5-MeO-DMT and experienced that there is so much more to ‘reality’ than we could ever imagine. Certainly more than any textbook would lead you to believe.

I will end this week's piece by recounting a conversation with a friend of mine from Mexico that is relevant to my thesis:

AW: “Why do you think these plants gift us these mystical experiences?”

TT: “Because the plants want to know what it feels like to be human.”

