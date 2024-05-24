As I type this sentence, I can feel the effects of this beautiful medicine coursing through my veins. I decided to commune with DMT, a potent Psychedelic often dubbed ‘The Spirit Molecule’ or ‘The God Molecule’ for its intense, albeit brief, spiritual effects.

When I am under the influence of DMT, as I currently am, I envision that I am the first human to arrive on this planet, the first to have a conscious experience. I am reminded of the philosopher Alan Watts' story of 'people-ing rocks,' which goes as follows:

If a UFO was flying by Earth millions of years ago, they would have looked down upon our planet and said, "Just a bunch of rocks." But on their return trip, many years later, they would have seen civilizations and everything we built. And they would have said, "Oh, those were people-ing rocks."

The takeaway — we are the Earth. The rock you pass by on a hike is as connected to you as your fingernail. If I were the first person to experience consciousness, I like to think I would immediately realize that I am the universe waking up. This idea also comes from Watts' salient philosophy — that we are the universe waking up & experiencing itself. We must make the most of this brief moment under the stars that we all get to collectively enjoy.

It is quite the anomaly that these medicines always seem to deliver the same message — one of love & balance. This is why I push back against the skeptics of Psychedelics and the altered states of consciousness they induce. Many of these skeptics dismiss these experiences as nothing more than mere hallucinations, often without having the courage to transcend baseline consciousness themselves. It is impossible to believe it is simply a coincidence that the most important aspects of living a complete life, love & balance, are brought to the forefront during a potent Psychedelic journey. God speaks to us through nature. That’s how he reminds us of what matters in this life.

Love is the most fascinating part of the human condition. Countless books, poems, and movies have been made on the subject. Wars have been fought, families uprooted, and people have embarked on impossible tasks all in the name of love. Without love, being human would be a perfunctory experience. Somehow, for reasons we don’t yet understand, the molecules in select plants, animals, and fungi catalyze a euphoric, powerful sensation of being loved. Loved by the divine, by the same energy that makes the wind blow and allows your heart to beat. Many call it God, although this labeling has religious connotations and therefore falls short in capturing the true essence of the creator of all this vibrational energy.

By anthropomorphizing God, we misunderstand what He truly is. God is not some omnipotent, omniscient being. This has been illustrated with the Rock Paradox, which states: if God were both omnipotent & omniscient, could he create a rock that he himself could not lift? If he were omnipotent, there couldn’t possibly be a rock he couldn’t lift, and if he were omniscient, how could he possibly not create a rock that can’t be lifted? This proves the two attributes cannot coexist. However, there is undeniable energy guiding all of this. Even if you believe in the Big Bang, something had to start that explosion. And we feel this energy on DMT.

Balance, a precursor to peace, is another constant takeaway from my journeys to the other side. Without balance, life cannot be fulfilling. If we are rich but sick, we are not wealthy. If we are successful in our chosen status game but have no one to share it with, we are not fulfilled. We cannot truly enjoy peace unless we have balance. Part of having balance is understanding that everything is ephemeral. Life can either be a constant fight against entropy or an acceptance that everything we have and enjoy will one day be gone. The former is a struggle; the latter is a dance.

The beautiful thing about balance is that when we lose one thing that matters to us, we still have other things that bring us joy. One of my favorite questions to ask someone I am meeting for the first time is, "What are you passionate about? What lights you up?" The answer to this question may be one area where brevity isn’t a good thing. Some of my favorite people have wonderfully verbose answers to this question. Because they have balance.

The sensations one experiences on DMT are unlike anything else in this realm. Perhaps this is because, under its influence, we transcend this realm entirely. Wherever we travel to during these journeys, love governs and guides our experiences. It is a love that feels all-encompassing, a divine presence that reassures us of our interconnectedness with the universe.

As the effects of this Psychedelic slowly fade, I am left with a profound sense of peace & understanding. The lessons it ushers forth — lessons of love, balance, and our place in the cosmos — will remain with me long after the experience itself has ended. These insights are not fleeting; they are imprinted on my soul, shaping my perceptions & guiding my actions in this life.

Periodically, I dedicate this think piece to sharing my experiences with Psychedelics. I am in no way promoting the use of Psychedelics. Anyone interested in trying Psychedelics should consult with their doctor or therapist first.

