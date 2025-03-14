Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week’s Trip Report takes us to Teotihuacan — with Psilocybin as my guide.

"The past is never dead. It's not even past." — William Faulkner

Stepping Into the Past

I stood at the foot of the Pyramid of the Sun, a few grams of Psilocybin beginning to open the edges of my perception. The towering structure rose before me, ancient & magnificent. The entire landscape feels alive.

The air at Teotihuacan carries a weight. La Avenida de los Muertos — the Avenue of the Dead — stretches out like a passage through time, flanked by Pyramids that have watched centuries pass.

I had come for the ruins — but also for something more. I wasn’t just a visitor. I wanted to see this place as the ancients might have seen it — through altered eyes.

Did the Ancients Trip, Too?

Teotihuacan (100 BCE to ~550 CE) was a multi-ethnic city that shaped Mesoamerican culture. Its art, murals, and architecture — like the Pyramids of the Sun and Moon & the Temple of the Feathered Serpent — are deeply symbolic & cosmically aligned, hinting at spiritual & mystical practices.

Did its people use Psychedelics? We don’t know for sure. But we do know their neighbors & cultural successors — the Aztecs, Maya, Zapotec, Mixtec — certainly did. Substances like:

Psilocybin Mushrooms

Peyote

Morning Glory Seeds (Ololiuqui)

Potent Tobacco Blends

Since Teotihuacan predates the Aztecs and coexisted with other Psychedelic-using cultures, it’s likely these substances were part of its spiritual life — even if we lack direct artifacts like mushroom stones here.

The art suggests as much: serpents, jaguars, otherworldly beings — imagery that echoes modern Psychedelic visions.

And beyond that, Teotihuacan shaped later cultures like the Toltecs & Aztecs, who absolutely used Psychedelics in ceremony. If altered states of consciousness were embedded in the DNA of this region, why would Teotihuacan be the exception?

Humans have always loved drugs. Always have. Always will.

Which is why I decided to do the same.

Part I: The Road to Teotihuacan — CDMX

The drive out to Teotihuacan doubled as a tour of Mexico City — easily the coolest city I’ve ever seen.

Places have an unmistakable energy. The more we travel, the more we tune into it — like plugging into the local WiFi.

Mexico City feels like something straight out of Mission Impossible. Sculptures tower between palm trees, and the city is built within nature—trees line & center every street. It’s the opposite of places like New York, where nature is quarantined off, limited to designated parks.

Every street corner seems to host a restaurant, brimming with outdoor seating, people dressed to the nines, fully immersed in city life.

If I could go back in time, I'd tell my 22-year-old self:

Forget New York. Move to CDMX.

Part II: Arriving at Teotihuacan

There are places in the world that demand to be felt, not just seen.

Teotihuacan is one of them.

I took about two grams of Psilocybin — just enough to open the door but keep me grounded. I didn't have a specific "intention" — no healing goal, no burning question. If anything, I just wanted to see this city without the tourist lens, to feel its energy.

As the Psilocybin set in, I was grateful for its subtlety — this was a group tour, after all, and I get social anxiety without the help of mushrooms. But I timed it right: a gentle, profound journey.

Part III: Walking Among the Ancients

As I walked deeper into Teotihuacan, the ruins came alive. Words fail to capture the aura of a place like this—especially under the medicine.

The stones seemed to breathe, holding memories I couldn’t access but could feel. Psilocybin softens the world, makes it shine. Past & present folded into each other.

I could almost see people walking the Avenue of the Dead — performing rituals, going about their daily lives. What must life have been like here, all those centuries ago?

The artwork carved into the houses that still populate the area was stunning — precisely woven into stone and built to last centuries. It was mesmerizing to imagine how much care went into the design, the curation, the showcasing of their most precious symbols.

Every piece seemed to carry deep meaning — a reflection of what mattered most to them.

Part IV: What Patriarchy?

Is there a more ahistorical take than the idea that men have always suppressed women throughout history? (For courageous, thought-provoking, and nuanced perspectives on the absurdity of blaming everything on "the patriarchy"—and the perils of feminism—I highly recommend Anuradha Pandey

Well, go ahead and add the Teotihuacans to the long list that proves otherwise. Their civilization was ruled by Queens—and not just any queens. In one of the most badass, straight-out-of-Game of Thrones facts: any woman, as long as she didn’t have or want children (because every member of the civilization was considered her child), could become Queen.

Here’s the kicker—there was no nepotism in Teotihuacan. You didn’t need to be born into royalty. All you had to do was kill the current Queen.

These fights to the death—using obsidian daggers, no less—happened regularly.

So much for the patriarchy.

Part V: Peak Experience

Every journey has a peak — a moment where something cracks open.

For me, it was standing beneath the Pyramid of the Moon, staring up at this towering, impossible structure.

The labor. The lives. The sacrifices. The sheer act of building something for the gods — or for eternity.

It’s impossible not to feel it — a Psilocybin-infused connection to the past. Reflections on death, rebirth, and the cyclical nature of time.

Part VI: The Descent

Every journey peaks — and then descends.

As we drove back to Mexico City, I felt a grounded, quiet gratitude. The glow still lingered.

What I carried back was more than just memories. It was a reminder of how far we've come — and what we’ve lost.

Our culture has abandoned values like strength, resilience, reverence, and sacrifice. Standing before those Pyramids, you realize what humans are capable of when we aim beyond ourselves — and what we abandon when we forget.

Closing Reflections — Why It Matters

I’ve read countless books on history. (The Invention of Yesterday by Tamim Ansary is my favorite, if you’re curious.) But no book, no lecture, no documentary can compare to standing in a place like Teotihuacan — with Psilocybin as your guide.

These medicines don’t just connect us to each other or nature. They connect us to the long human story — of struggle, sacrifice, and awe.

We didn’t get here by accident. We got here by building Pyramids. By staring at the stars and asking "why?" By reaching beyond ourselves.

Teotihuacan reminded me of that. And for that, I’m profoundly grateful.

