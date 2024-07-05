"Awareness is the greatest agent for change." — Eckhart Tolle

Stage 1: The Novelty of Entering an Altered State of Consciousness

The veil gets lifted. A version of reality previously undisclosed to us becomes apparent, and it’s beautiful. Colors appear more vibrant & intense. The earth seems to undulate beneath us, creating the sensation that it’s breathing. Trees take on an entirely new meaning; for the first time in our lives, we see them as they truly are: alive.

In the days and weeks that follow our first Psychedelic experience, we move through life with a certain lightness. Everyday experiences take on a new significance. We become more present. This newfound perspective can be difficult to articulate to those who haven’t experienced it, but for the initiated, it is a profound & unmistakable shift. The experience leaves a lasting imprint on our psyche.

Stage 2: The Urge to Tell Everyone About our Experience

I feel triggered by this one ;)

This phase is often characterized by an overwhelming desire to share our newfound insights with everyone around us. The experience is so profound and transformative that it feels almost impossible to keep it to ourselves. We feel as if we've been let in on a cosmic secret, a hidden dimension of reality that most people are unaware of. This newfound perspective feels too significant to remain unspoken.

This phase is also typically marked by a scintilla of narcissism. We feel unique, having unlocked secrets that others have yet to discover. The Psychedelic experience often brings about a heightened understanding of how our childhood and past experiences have shaped our decisions and behavior in adult life. This newfound self-awareness feels like a revelation, and we become eager to discuss it, sometimes at the risk of coming across as self-centered. Additionally, we start to sense other people’s energy in a novel and profound way, recognizing subtle emotional cues & vibrations that previously went unnoticed. It is tantamount to discovering a new language or sense, and we want to share this new understanding with everyone we encounter.

Stage 3: Exploring Different, More Potent Psychedelics

Having had a glimpse of another realm, we find ourselves yearning for more. The initial experience opens a door to a world of endless possibilities, and the curiosity to explore deeper and farther becomes irresistible. To achieve this, we often turn to different Psychedelics, each offering a unique pathway to altered states of consciousness. A common progression might look like this:

Psilocybin: The journey often begins with magic mushrooms, which gently introduce us to the world of Psychedelics. The experiences are typically profound & eye-opening, characterized by vivid visuals, deep introspection, and a sense of unity with nature.

MDMA: Next, we might explore MDMA, known for its euphoric & empathogenic effects. It opens our hearts, fostering a deep sense of connection and understanding with others, and can be incredibly healing on an emotional level.

Ketamine: The journey might then lead us to Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic that offers a completely different experience. Ketamine can induce profound out-of-body experiences and a sense of detachment from the physical self, providing new perspectives on reality and existence.

LSD: LSD often follows, offering a longer and more intense experience. Known for its powerful visuals and cognitive shifts, LSD can take us on a journey through the depths of our psyche, revealing hidden layers of consciousness and understanding.

Ayahuasca: The call of Ayahuasca might then beckon us. This traditional shamanic medicine is renowned for its deeply spiritual & transformative experiences, often involving intense purging and emotional release, leading to profound healing & insights.

Bufo: Finally, we might seek out Bufo, aka 5-MeO-DMT, one of the most potent Psychedelics known. The experience is often described as a rapid and overwhelming journey to the core of existence, obliterating the ego and merging with the universal consciousness.

Each of these Psychedelics ushers in vastly different experiences, yet they share a common denominator: they transport us beyond baseline consciousness. This phase of exploration is tantamount to a twenty-year-old backpacking through Europe, eager to experience as much as possible. We become intrepid explorers of the mind, seeking to uncover the mysteries of our inner worlds and the universe beyond.

Stage 4: We Put our Lives under a Microscope

At this stage, we begin to scrutinize every aspect of our lives with newfound clarity. This isn’t a forced process; it unfolds organically as the insights from our Psychedelic experiences compel us to reflect on our existence. We start questioning our career choices, the authenticity of our relationships, the joy derived from our hobbies, and the impact of our habits on our well-being.

If we treat the medicine with respect, this introspection can lead to a profound desire to be of service. We may feel compelled to shift from self-centered pursuits to a life that benefits others. This desire stems from a deep understanding of interconnectedness and the realization that true fulfillment comes from contributing to the well-being of others. By aligning our actions with our newfound values, we create a life that is not only meaningful for ourselves but also positively impacts those around us.

Stage 5: We become ‘Aware’

I delved into the 9 markers of becoming aware in this piece. They are:

Enhanced Gratitude and the Diminishment of Victim Mentality Sexual Energy Unlocked Embodiment: a Desire for Strength & Vitality Discernment Apathy towards Superficial Content Presence Redefined Elevated Intuition A Desire to Right Past Wrongs Shifting from Numbing to Feeling

The more people that achieve this level of awareness, the better society we can create. These attributes lead to a world with more love & connection. This transformative process aligns with the Pareto Principle, which suggests that a small percentage of individuals can have a disproportionately large impact on society. If only a certain percentage of the population becomes truly aware, the ripple effects can benefit everyone.

