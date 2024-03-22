Excited to share my collaboration with Psilouette! Enjoy a 20% discount on your initial purchase by applying the code TPB20 at checkout. Please note, this offer is valid on orders exceeding $40.

"Psychedelics are illegal not because a loving government is concerned that you may jump out of a third story window. Psychedelics are illegal because they dissolve opinion structures and culturally laid down models of behaviour and information processing. They open you up to the possibility that everything you know is wrong." — Terence McKenna.

Within the Psychedelic community, the concept of 'awareness' has woven itself into the fabric of our conversations. It represents a profound yet indescribable shift in perception that comes after transcending ordinary states of consciousness — a way of navigating life with newfound depth. While 'awareness' has various levels, its attainment is fundamentally binary: you either awaken or you don't.

Once awakened, the journey doesn't end; we elevate our vibrational frequency, seeking to emulate the wisdom of the Shipibo Shamans, figures like Jesus, Sadhguru, and other spiritual luminaries. Despite its frequent usage, 'awareness' lacks a clear, agreed-upon definition. This week, I aim to articulate what 'becoming aware' truly entails — outlining its milestones, distinctions, implications, and the essence of each phase of awakening.

Enhanced Gratitude and the Diminishment of Victim Mentality

With heightened awareness, there's a notable increase in gratitude. We become profoundly thankful for the conveniences of modern life. We recognize the privilege of living in an era where obesity is a greater threat than famine. A time where we have anesthesia & advanced medicine. The freedom to express ourselves, a liberty currently under attack, is something aware individuals cherish deeply.

At times, during a brutal workout or while having dinner with a friend, I'm suddenly enveloped by a profound sense of gratitude for the privilege of living the human experience. This intense appreciation, a newfound sensation, was something I hadn't encountered before my transcendence. This awareness cultivates a diminished sense of victimhood, encouraging a perspective that values personal agency and the ability to shape our own destinies. Considering our society increasingly values subjective feelings over objective reality, Psychedelics could offer a remedy for the well-documented anxiety prevalent among Gen Z.

Sexual Energy Unlocked

Following transcendence, an intriguing paradox presents itself: while one's sexual desire markedly increases, the allure of casual encounters notably wanes. This shift hints at Psychedelics as a potential antidote to the pervasive 'hook-up culture', offering a more substantive, practical solution than the advice of conservative figures like Jordan Peterson & Ben Shapiro, who advocate for early marriage based on their own life choices.

In a fascinating discussion I had with a sex therapist & two amazing humans who run a 5-MeO-DMT retreat center (you can watch our conversation here), we explored the impact Psychedelics have on sex. Given the presence of trace endogenous DMT in our bodies, it's posited that through Psychedelics (among other methods), one can unlock what has been termed 'DMT sex'. This represents a significant enhancement over conventional sexual experiences, which primarily involve the release of basic neurotransmitters such as dopamine & serotonin. Speaking from personal experience, I can say with arrogant certitude that this phenomenon transcends mere theory. It's a profound & transformative experience.

Embodiment: a Desire for Strength & Vitality

Socrates, a philosopher known for partaking in both Psychedelic journeys and being an avid weightlifter & wrestler, demonstrates that awareness & physical vitality are intertwined. When awareness expands, the perspective on training shifts; it becomes not a chore, but a means to honor & respect the body. Engaging in activities that connect us to our physicality — whether it's lifting weights, cold water plunges, or hiking in nature — becomes a priority over endless scrolling on our phones.

This reverence for the body aligns with the gratitude discussed earlier. Gaining awareness acts as a potent reminder that we are granted only one "space suit" for our journey through life. Treating this body with respect and care becomes paramount, emphasizing the importance of embodiment and physical well-being in our conscious experience.

Discernment

Embarking on my journey through the realm of Psychedelics has bestowed upon me a gift of discernment that was far less pronounced before. In the past, headlines from popular media outlets would often elicit an immediate emotional response from me, precisely as intended by the crafters of those headlines. Now, my instinctive reaction is to question the motivation behind the story. I find myself pondering, "Why was this story chosen?" Is it serving a preconceived narrative or aligning with the financial interests of the publication?

Similarly, when encountering someone pontificating at length on a podcast, my newfound discernment aids me in sifting through the verbiage. A reliable indicator of the depth of their insight — or lack thereof — is the frequency of their platitudes & hyperbole. This shift in perspective allows for a more critical engagement with the information presented, highlighting the transformative power of Psychedelic experiences on our cognitive processes.

Apathy towards Superficial Content

My journey with Psychedelics has fostered a disinterest in many mainstream activities that are ubiquitous among my peers. For instance, the widespread fascination with fantasy football — a perplexing pastime where individuals obsess over the statistical performance of athletes in a virtual managerial role — remains an enigma to me. Psychedelics encourage a pivot from passive, voyeuristic indulgences such as reality TV to more meaningful, interactive experiences. It's uncommon to find individuals deeply immersed in the Psychedelic culture who keep abreast of the latest Netflix top 10 series.

This isn't to say that all forms of entertainment are eschewed. Personally, I love the UFC, drawn to the coalescence of mastery & controlled rage displayed in the octagon. Nevertheless, my overall consumption of sports & television has significantly decreased in recent years. Psychedelics have reshaped my preferences, steering me towards engagements that foster real connections & active participation over passive consumption. This transition reflects a broader shift towards seeking depth & authenticity in all facets of life.

Presence Redefined

For much of my adult life, I was ensnared in the endless pursuit of goals & societal benchmarks of success, constantly planning for a future that seemed perpetually out of reach. Countless evenings were spent in discussions about what was to come. However, my perspective shifted dramatically after an enlightening experience with 5-MeO-DMT, which unveiled the illusion of this ceaseless chase. I came to understand that the past & future are mere concepts, with true existence only in the present moment.

Now, inquiries about my future plans stir discomfort, as I no longer dwell on what's ahead or linger in what's been. Planning for events like vacations happens, but without the mental preoccupation of before. The past, too, has lost its grip on me, revealing itself as nothing more than a fleeting shadow. Living in the present has taught me that life, much like driving, cannot be navigated by constantly looking back.

Elevated Intuition

In high school, we all admired a particular teacher who was charismatic, handsome, and known for his easy grading. He even wrote me a glowing letter of recommendation. However, a decade later, shocking news emerged through a group text with old classmates: this teacher had been arrested for engaging in inappropriate relationships with students, some as young as 14, over several years.

Post-transcendence experiences bring about an intriguing enhancement of our intuitive abilities. As our vibrational energy elevates, so does our capacity to discern the true nature of those around us. Whether at social gatherings, the gym, or anywhere else, I find myself sensing the authenticity & intentions of people. Reflecting on this heightened intuition, I am convinced that if I had undergone my Psychedelic journey earlier, I would have sensed the troubling truth about my former teacher. This newfound perceptiveness acts as a powerful tool, guiding me through interactions with a deeper understanding of the energies at play.

A Desire to Right Past Wrongs

Gaining a higher state of awareness often brings a reflective scrutiny on past actions, accompanied by regret. The profound introspection triggered by a Psychedelic journey can be a catalyst for profound change in our behavior & perspectives. It's common, therefore, to look back on previous actions with a sense of remorse.

Nevertheless, it's healthier and more productive to move forward rather than dwell on past mistakes. Concentrating on spreading love & positive energy to those in our lives today is a more fruitful endeavor. Efforts to rectify past wrongs might not always be well-received, as people often find it challenging to recognize genuine personal growth (unless they have experienced similar transformations, which, in my observation, is infrequent). Focusing on the present and how we can positively impact it is a more constructive approach to handling past regrets.

Shifting from Numbing to Feeling

Individuals who have experienced the profound revelations of a Psychedelic journey often find a diminished interest in traditional numbing substances like alcohol & pills. There's an inherent contradiction between the awakening effects of Psychedelics and the numbing effects of alcohol or pharmaceuticals like Xanax & Oxycontin.

While the quest for pleasure remains a constant in human experience, the means of achieving that pleasure significantly diverges. Alcohol & pills suppress pain temporarily, offering a fleeting sense of joy. In contrast, Psychedelics open up a spectrum of emotions, enriching the experience of the present moment. They invite a deep engagement with our feelings, providing a path to bliss through awareness & connection, rather than escape & detachment.

The journey to awareness through Psychedelics offers not only a profound shift in perception but a reconnection to the essence of our being. It transcends the mere loss of ego, guiding us towards a deeper understanding and appreciation of life. As we navigate through the waves of gratitude, discernment, and presence, we realize that awareness is not just a destination but a continual unfolding of our true potential.

Psychedelics invite us to explore the infinite possibilities within, urging us to embrace the vibrant tapestry of existence with open hearts and minds. The path to awareness is a voyage back to our authentic selves, revealing the boundless nature of our consciousness.

Excited to announce my YouTube channel! I will be uploading video shorts twice a week, if you’re interested, you can subscribe by clicking on the image below -

You can follow me on Twitter by clicking on the image below -

If you enjoyed this piece, please do me a favor & ‘Like’ it. I have learned the amount of ‘likes’ a piece gets directly impacts where it ranks in the Substack algorithm. Thank you!

Lastly, nothing supports my work more than than sharing with others who may be interested (forward this email & they can subscribe via the button below).