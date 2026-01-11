This Week’s Sunday Insider: Murder at an Ayahuasca retreat.

I. Intro

A woman is brutally murdered in Peru at an Ayahuasca retreat. Within days, the headline locks in: Ayahuasca-fueled murder. YouTube videos. Viral threads. Moral clarity delivered on schedule. Case closed.

Except it wasn’t.

Court records don’t cleanly support the claim everyone now repeats. Toxicology doesn’t give people what they want. The conviction doesn’t hinge on Ayahuasca at all. But by the time nuance shows up, it’s irrelevant. The story has already done its work.

This isn’t a defense of Ayahuasca. I’ve been openly critical of its repackaging as a healing modality when its actual history is far darker & more sordid.

This piece is about something more uncomfortable: what happens when powerful altered states collide with poor containment & weak supervision…and how quickly everyone rushes to explanations that soften that reality.

This is the Ayahuasca murder controversy.