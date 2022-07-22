A Psychedelic experience is subjective. Two people taking the same Psychedelic, at the same time, in the same place, can have vastly different experiences. While this variance is often attributed to the persons intention, their unique biochemistry, their mindset or their history using Psychedelics…there is one overlooked component - personality type.
In…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.