Sam
I agree with many of your points individually, but respectfully disagree with the overall thesis. I fully agree that many people get "addicted" to healing - I've seen it time and time again, especially in the Ayahuasca circles. These journeys become another form of escapism from actually being present and experiencing life as it is.

However, psychedelics can also be profoundly healing in a way that nothing else can, and that does require going back into the past and revisiting some tender places. I think the quote by Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett falls into a shortcoming that is common when discussing psychedelics - it is focused on intellectualizing the experience. Yes, it may not be necessary to constantly reframe how we think about these experiences in the mind - but so much of trauma is stored in the body, and can be very hard to process and release without the use of psychedelics.

I had severe pre-verbal trauma, and NOTHING was able to reach those places except for the most powerful medicines - Iboga, Aya, Bufo. Years of IFS, somatic therapy, meditation, etc. didn't even come close. My intellectual mind had made peace with most of it, but my body had stored such a tremendous amount of pain, grief, and terror, and that was affecting my ability to live freely and be present in enormous ways that I wasn't even aware of.

None of this is binary - some people don't need to keep going into these realms and should just focus on being more present with what is. Others, however - especially those with severe trauma - may not be able to do that until they have processed what is trapped in their bodies and their subconscious. My life has been profoundly transformed by these experiences, and I have seen war veterans with severe PTSD become an entirely new person after a night or two of Iboga.

Origins of Intentional Living
Hi. Trauma practitioner here and I don't disagree with a big part of what you've said here. I wrote a stack recently about the "myth of preaching calm" as an antidote to everything. The currently culture sells "good vibes" and ignores the rest.

Especially resonating is the " it's how you treat people after ceremony". (Apologies if I didn't quote it exactly. ). A lot of the original theory around trauma and around somatics has been weaponized, watered down and made Tik tok popular. The "wellness" world has looked to pathologize every symptom and provide a fix. It sells, right?

And you're right there has to be accountability for responses and reactions. We might gain great awareness of what contributes to our behavior, but we are responsible ultimately for our behavior and for how we treat other people.

In cultures quest to "focus on the self" we've ignored our responsibility to our place in community and in society at large. The minute healing got monetized we lost the plot. It's important to view things like generational trauma, but in the context of a much larger whole.

At the heart of it, it's further suppression and disconnection. Sometimes compliance makes money.

