Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: How the “healing movement” turned self-focus into performance — and why real growth means learning to stop fixing yourself.

“Every therapist will hate me for saying this, but there’s varied success with going back into your past and trying to change the meaning of what’s happened…it’s not futile, but it’s much harder than investing in the present.” - Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett

I learned that the hard way. After losing both my siblings, Psychedelics helped me rebuild…but they also trapped me in an endless cycle of self-healing.

I. The New Religion of Healing

A quick scroll through social media and you’ll see the new gospel everywhere:

“You can’t love others until you love yourself.”

“Your triggers are your teachers.”

“End the generational trauma.”

“Be the cycle breaker.”

“Your nervous system is your new religion.”

What began as language of recovery mutated into religion — complete with saints (therapists, authors, influencers), sacraments (sound baths, cacao, inner-child meditations), and a moral code built around perpetual self-work.

Healing stopped being a process & became a performance.

II. The Algorithm Made Us Narcissists

The internet didn’t invent self-obsession; it industrialized it. Platforms reward confession because pain performs: the more you center yourself, the more engagement you get. We started narrating our pain like content — trauma threads, “authentic” captions, healing reels.

Therapy became theatre & processing became branding. Every post is another ritual in the cult of visibility. The more wounded you appear, the more human you seem…and the more clicks you get.

I used to write trip reports after every ceremony, dissecting every insight like proof of progress. Looking back, it wasn’t integration…it was performance art for the algorithm.

III. The Trauma Economy

Follow the money. An entire industry now orbits the identity of being “in process”: coaches, microdose guides, courses, healing influencers. Psychedelics are sold as premium life upgrades.

The product is you. The promise: transformation without accountability.

Healing sells because it flatters the ego while pretending to dissolve it. You get to stay the hero, the work in progress, the endlessly “becoming.” It’s spiritual narcissism wearing white linen.

IV. Virtue by Victimhood

Somewhere along the way, suffering became status. The more pain you claim, the more moral authority you’re granted.

We used to measure character by restraint and contribution. Now it’s measured by how poetically we describe our trauma.

That inversion gives people moral power without moral effort — the kind of emotional currency algorithms love.

V. Psychedelics: The Great Misuse

I wrote earlier this year that Psychedelics helped me heal, then taught me how to live. This is the darker sequel — how the healing narrative hijacked the very tools meant to free us from it.

These substances were never meant to polish the ego…they were meant to dissolve it.

Historically, their uses were anything but therapeutic:

Ayahuasca — used by Amazonian shamans for sorcery, divination & communication with spirits, not “healing the inner child.”

Peyote — central to Native American ceremonies for visions, prophecy & communion with the Great Spirit.

Psilocybin — used in Mesoamerica for communing with deities & preparing for ritual sacrifice, not personal growth workshops.

Iboga — in the West African Bwiti tradition, taken for ancestral communication & spiritual initiation, not trauma release.

San Pedro (Huachuma) — used in Andean cultures for diagnosing illness, revealing truth & mediating power, not “finding yourself.”

DMT (Yopo, Vilca, or snuffs) — employed by South American tribes to enter spirit realms & perform ritual warfare magic, not for “ego work.”

These weren’t tools for comfort. They were technologies of transformation — dangerous, demanding & sacred.

Today, they’re packaged as “biohacks.” The irony writes itself.

VI. The Forgotten Goal: Character

I explored David Brooks’ timely observation in my previous essay about healing:

We’ve replaced the pursuit of virtue with the performance of vulnerability. We talk endlessly about healing, but rarely about what that healing should make us become — reliable, grounded, useful humans.

Healing was supposed to prepare us to serve something larger. Instead, it became the only thing we serve.

VII. The Way Out

The antidote to constant self-repair isn’t more self-work, it’s self-forgetfulness.

Gratitude, service, embodiment. You don’t integrate a journey by dissecting it forever. You integrate it by how you treat people when the ceremony ends. By how you show up in everyday life.

Healing is supposed to end…that’s what makes it healing.

The first real integration came quietly — not in a journal or ceremony, but when I worked at a food bank here in Vallarta. No revelations, no downloads — just hard work, service & presence. Followed by a feeling of unprecedented gratitude for the life I get to live.

VIII. The Body Isn’t Broken

The future is somatic — a return to the body. Not the grift of “generational trauma,” but real modalities like Hakomi, Reiki, empathogens & rigorous physical training.

Stretch. Dance. Train. These aren’t wellness trends…they’re proof you exist.

The body doesn’t analyze…it experiences. That’s what the medicines were trying to teach us all along.

IX. After the Wound Closes

We were never meant to live in the wound. The point was to pass through it — lighter, freer & more useful.

Joy without a trauma backstory. Gratitude without irony. Play without purpose.

The real work now isn’t to heal more deeply — it’s to live more fully.

That’s what I’ll explore in this Sunday’s Insider essay, “Life After Healing.” A look at the 3 stages that follow the healing phase — and why most people never make it there.

If this piece hit something true for you, that one will take it further.

If it landed, leave a thought below — I read every comment.

If it stirred something, restack it so others can sit with it too.

And if you want the deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

🌿 Order getKANNA w/Free Shipping 🌿

Kanna has quietly become one of my favorite allies — whether I want to unwind after a long day, drop into presence, connect more deeply with a partner, or just feel more me.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement built to help you unwind, ignite, and connect.

This is for anyone looking for:

A better, healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, natural substitute for MDMA

A plant-based way to feel more human in a digital world

Want to try it?

→ Check out the product page

Discount code for Subscribers:

FRIENDS0fGK1 = Free Shipping

Let the unwinding begin.