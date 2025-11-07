The Cult of Constant Healing
What If Healing Isn’t the Point?
This Week: How the “healing movement” turned self-focus into performance — and why real growth means learning to stop fixing yourself.
“Every therapist will hate me for saying this, but there’s varied success with going back into your past and trying to change the meaning of what’s happened…it’s not futile, but it’s much harder than investing in the present.” - Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett
I learned that the hard way. After losing both my siblings, Psychedelics helped me rebuild…but they also trapped me in an endless cycle of self-healing.
I. The New Religion of Healing
A quick scroll through social media and you’ll see the new gospel everywhere:
“You can’t love others until you love yourself.”
“Your triggers are your teachers.”
“End the generational trauma.”
“Be the cycle breaker.”
“Your nervous system is your new religion.”
What began as language of recovery mutated into religion — complete with saints (therapists, authors, influencers), sacraments (sound baths, cacao, inner-child meditations), and a moral code built around perpetual self-work.
Healing stopped being a process & became a performance.
II. The Algorithm Made Us Narcissists
The internet didn’t invent self-obsession; it industrialized it. Platforms reward confession because pain performs: the more you center yourself, the more engagement you get. We started narrating our pain like content — trauma threads, “authentic” captions, healing reels.
Therapy became theatre & processing became branding. Every post is another ritual in the cult of visibility. The more wounded you appear, the more human you seem…and the more clicks you get.
I used to write trip reports after every ceremony, dissecting every insight like proof of progress. Looking back, it wasn’t integration…it was performance art for the algorithm.
III. The Trauma Economy
Follow the money. An entire industry now orbits the identity of being “in process”: coaches, microdose guides, courses, healing influencers. Psychedelics are sold as premium life upgrades.
The product is you. The promise: transformation without accountability.
Healing sells because it flatters the ego while pretending to dissolve it. You get to stay the hero, the work in progress, the endlessly “becoming.” It’s spiritual narcissism wearing white linen.
IV. Virtue by Victimhood
Somewhere along the way, suffering became status. The more pain you claim, the more moral authority you’re granted.
We used to measure character by restraint and contribution. Now it’s measured by how poetically we describe our trauma.
That inversion gives people moral power without moral effort — the kind of emotional currency algorithms love.
V. Psychedelics: The Great Misuse
I wrote earlier this year that Psychedelics helped me heal, then taught me how to live. This is the darker sequel — how the healing narrative hijacked the very tools meant to free us from it.
These substances were never meant to polish the ego…they were meant to dissolve it.
Historically, their uses were anything but therapeutic:
Ayahuasca — used by Amazonian shamans for sorcery, divination & communication with spirits, not “healing the inner child.”
Peyote — central to Native American ceremonies for visions, prophecy & communion with the Great Spirit.
Psilocybin — used in Mesoamerica for communing with deities & preparing for ritual sacrifice, not personal growth workshops.
Iboga — in the West African Bwiti tradition, taken for ancestral communication & spiritual initiation, not trauma release.
San Pedro (Huachuma) — used in Andean cultures for diagnosing illness, revealing truth & mediating power, not “finding yourself.”
DMT (Yopo, Vilca, or snuffs) — employed by South American tribes to enter spirit realms & perform ritual warfare magic, not for “ego work.”
These weren’t tools for comfort. They were technologies of transformation — dangerous, demanding & sacred.
Today, they’re packaged as “biohacks.” The irony writes itself.
VI. The Forgotten Goal: Character
I explored David Brooks’ timely observation in my previous essay about healing:
We’ve replaced the pursuit of virtue with the performance of vulnerability. We talk endlessly about healing, but rarely about what that healing should make us become — reliable, grounded, useful humans.
Healing was supposed to prepare us to serve something larger. Instead, it became the only thing we serve.
VII. The Way Out
The antidote to constant self-repair isn’t more self-work, it’s self-forgetfulness.
Gratitude, service, embodiment. You don’t integrate a journey by dissecting it forever. You integrate it by how you treat people when the ceremony ends. By how you show up in everyday life.
Healing is supposed to end…that’s what makes it healing.
The first real integration came quietly — not in a journal or ceremony, but when I worked at a food bank here in Vallarta. No revelations, no downloads — just hard work, service & presence. Followed by a feeling of unprecedented gratitude for the life I get to live.
VIII. The Body Isn’t Broken
The future is somatic — a return to the body. Not the grift of “generational trauma,” but real modalities like Hakomi, Reiki, empathogens & rigorous physical training.
Stretch. Dance. Train. These aren’t wellness trends…they’re proof you exist.
The body doesn’t analyze…it experiences. That’s what the medicines were trying to teach us all along.
IX. After the Wound Closes
We were never meant to live in the wound. The point was to pass through it — lighter, freer & more useful.
Joy without a trauma backstory. Gratitude without irony. Play without purpose.
The real work now isn’t to heal more deeply — it’s to live more fully.
That’s what I’ll explore in this Sunday’s Insider essay, “Life After Healing.” A look at the 3 stages that follow the healing phase — and why most people never make it there.
If this piece hit something true for you, that one will take it further.
I agree with many of your points individually, but respectfully disagree with the overall thesis. I fully agree that many people get "addicted" to healing - I've seen it time and time again, especially in the Ayahuasca circles. These journeys become another form of escapism from actually being present and experiencing life as it is.
However, psychedelics can also be profoundly healing in a way that nothing else can, and that does require going back into the past and revisiting some tender places. I think the quote by Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett falls into a shortcoming that is common when discussing psychedelics - it is focused on intellectualizing the experience. Yes, it may not be necessary to constantly reframe how we think about these experiences in the mind - but so much of trauma is stored in the body, and can be very hard to process and release without the use of psychedelics.
I had severe pre-verbal trauma, and NOTHING was able to reach those places except for the most powerful medicines - Iboga, Aya, Bufo. Years of IFS, somatic therapy, meditation, etc. didn't even come close. My intellectual mind had made peace with most of it, but my body had stored such a tremendous amount of pain, grief, and terror, and that was affecting my ability to live freely and be present in enormous ways that I wasn't even aware of.
None of this is binary - some people don't need to keep going into these realms and should just focus on being more present with what is. Others, however - especially those with severe trauma - may not be able to do that until they have processed what is trapped in their bodies and their subconscious. My life has been profoundly transformed by these experiences, and I have seen war veterans with severe PTSD become an entirely new person after a night or two of Iboga.
Hi. Trauma practitioner here and I don't disagree with a big part of what you've said here. I wrote a stack recently about the "myth of preaching calm" as an antidote to everything. The currently culture sells "good vibes" and ignores the rest.
Especially resonating is the " it's how you treat people after ceremony". (Apologies if I didn't quote it exactly. ). A lot of the original theory around trauma and around somatics has been weaponized, watered down and made Tik tok popular. The "wellness" world has looked to pathologize every symptom and provide a fix. It sells, right?
And you're right there has to be accountability for responses and reactions. We might gain great awareness of what contributes to our behavior, but we are responsible ultimately for our behavior and for how we treat other people.
In cultures quest to "focus on the self" we've ignored our responsibility to our place in community and in society at large. The minute healing got monetized we lost the plot. It's important to view things like generational trauma, but in the context of a much larger whole.
At the heart of it, it's further suppression and disconnection. Sometimes compliance makes money.