Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Even after awakening, the ego finds a way to take credit.

“The ego is a wonderful servant, but a terrible master.” - Ram Dass

In the summer of 2019, I was riding a high like I had never experienced before. Serendipity seemed to follow me everywhere. I got a promotion at work (that I wasn’t remotely qualified for). An ex-girlfriend reappeared, begging to get back together. I was hitting new PRs in the gym almost daily. New friendships were coming out of the woodwork.

The attribution to this newfound bliss? A 5-MeO-DMT journey I’d done that May.

Everything seemed to change after that. For the first time since losing my sister five years earlier, the grief & heaviness that had defined me for years seemed to evaporate overnight. I was lighter. Happier. Sleeping better. Enjoying new relationships.

It was one of the best summers of my life. But I was in for a rude awakening.

The Science of Ego

Modern neuroscience has started mapping what mystics once called “the self.”

The ego isn’t a fixed thing—it’s a network of brain regions that keep your sense of “me” intact.

The key player? The Default Mode Network (DMN) — the system that hums when you’re daydreaming, reflecting, or replaying the past. When that network goes quiet, the border between “you” & “everything else” begins to dissolve.

That’s exactly what Psychedelics do.

Ego Dissolution = DMN Disruption — A 2016 Frontiers in Human Neuroscience study found that Psilocybin weakens connections within the DMN, directly correlating with the experience of ego loss & unity.

Glutamate & the Self — A Nature Neuroscience paper revealed that Psychedelics alter glutamate concentrations in regions responsible for self-representation, like the medial prefrontal cortex & hippocampus.

Self Unbound — Researchers described ego-dissolution as a temporary loosening of the brain’s predictive self-model—the framework that tells you who you are.

Rebuilding the Self — A 2024 review argued that long-term growth doesn’t come from ego death itself, but from how we reintegrate afterward—what story we rebuild.

In short: Psychedelics don’t “kill” the ego—they show you how fragile it is. When that scaffolding falls, the brain briefly stops predicting “you”...and starts perceiving everything.

The Ego’s Backup Plan

What I mistook for awakening was really my ego’s rebrand.

After my 5-MeO journey, I thought I was beyond the ego…living above attachment & identity. But the truth was subtler: the ego had simply remodeled itself.

That summer high didn’t last. The promotion ended with me being let go later that year. The relationship I’d resurrected collapsed at the same time. I got injured in the gym, and the PRs stopped. Even some of the “new friendships” turned out to be circumstantial, fading as quickly as they appeared.

It traded the mask of the wounded man for the mask of the awakened man. Same actor, new costume.

All my “spiritual highs” were still ego highs—my success, my love story, my physical peak, my newfound likeability. They weren’t proof of transcendence; they were proof of clever adaptation. The ego will happily drive the getaway car from its own funeral.

That’s the backup plan.

Transcending the Driver

Imagine you’re driving a car. The ego’s behind the wheel, confident & composed. You think you’re steering, but really the car’s running on old programming—stories, conditioning, performance.

A Psychedelic experience is like suddenly realizing: you’re not driving. The car is. The brief terror of ego-dissolution is the moment you let go of the wheel and realize the vehicle has always known the way.

The real work is integration…that’s how we learn to drive without mistaking the map for the terrain.

“The map is not the territory.” — Alfred Korzybski

The summer of 2019 showed me what happens when the ego mistakes awakening for arrival. The fall showed me the cost of that illusion.

The ego doesn’t die…it reinvents. It adapts to every identity, every story, every “lesson.” The question isn’t whether your ego will rebuild…it’s what you’ll let it rebuild around this time.

And that’s the paradox: the more you think you’ve transcended the ego, the more quietly it’s running the show.

If you found value in this piece, I’d appreciate it if you could hit the ‘Like’ button. The number of ‘likes’ a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

The best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.

🍄 Psychedelic Education Call 🍄

Not every medicine is right for every person.

I offer 1:1 Psychedelic Education Calls to help you understand the differences between Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT & other substances — and figure out which path best fits your goals, experience level & readiness.

Together, we’ll explore what you’re seeking, what you’ve tried, and what approach makes the most sense for your growth, healing, or creative work.

💬 Free for Paid Subscribers

($75 per 45-minute session for Free Subscribers)

Book a session or learn more →

🌿 Order getKANNA w/Free Shipping 🌿

Kanna has quietly become one of my favorite allies — whether I want to unwind after a long day, drop into presence, connect more deeply with a partner, or just feel more me.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement built to help you unwind, ignite, and connect.

This is for anyone looking for:

A better, healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, natural substitute for MDMA

A plant-based way to feel more human in a digital world

Want to try it?

→ Check out the product page

Discount code for Subscribers:

FRIENDS0fGK1 = Free Shipping

Let the unwinding begin.