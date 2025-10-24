The Psychedelic Blog

21h

I love this! It’s gives an analytical perspective on contraction and expansion as well as finding the balance between the human and the being. When we go into a psychedelic state, we are touching the edges of expansion, so the Law of Rhythm and the Law of Polarity come into play.

I feel like the ego isn’t necessarily something to overcome, but something to always be aware of…as it is a human function and can be loved too! In many ways our personalities are birthed through it, so recognizing the ego’s nature and subtle art of feeling safe has become a fun game with myself.

Once I feel it somatically, I am able to investigate with love and compassion. This is what the spiritual community often refers to as shadow work. It is a great tool that I use to equalize the contraction and expansion response with more ease,

understanding and peace.

1d

Wholeheartedly agree. I have had a similar rough patch in the months after my high dose psilocybin. That feeling of” ego transcended state”is actually the ego itself reshaping, adjusting to a new story to latch to… but like you said integration is the key. I have found myself experiencieng “ego deaths” without any psychoactives, and the gold I have found in challenging the ego to try one new idea or course of action, to dare whenever i used to hide.

