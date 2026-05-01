The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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April Pride's avatar
April Pride
6h

This is sharp. The reminder that it’s not the molecule but the container doing half the work… that’s the part people skip over.

I keep thinking about how many of us believe we’re “choosing the medicine,” when really we’re inheriting a framework—language, expectations, even what we’re allowed to feel—before anything even begins.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Jacob Brawer's avatar
Jacob Brawer
13h

Cool coverage of emergent trends across the world! What about Australia? Also progressive in terms of MDMA utilization.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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