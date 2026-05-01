Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: The same substances are being used all over the world…what’s different is why.

The Premise

There isn’t one Psychedelic culture. There are multiple systems using the same compounds for entirely different purposes.

Same molecule, different outcome.

In one place, it’s therapy

In another, it’s ritual

Somewhere else, it’s recreation

And increasingly, it’s lifestyle

Most people think they’re engaging with “Psychedelics.” They’re actually stepping into a cultural container they don’t fully see.

Where Psychedelic Culture Actually Concentrates

There isn’t a uniform global pattern. Psychedelic use clusters in specific regions, but more importantly, it clusters around different intentions.

What matters isn’t just where it’s happening. It’s what people are using these substances for. You can broadly see four distinct zones: High concentration, with different purposes:

Western U.S. / Canada → therapy, optimization, self-improvement

Mexico / Peru / Brazil → ceremony, ritual, lineage

Netherlands / Portugal → legal access, exploration

Bali / Costa Rica → retreat culture, lifestyle, identity

Moderate concentration:

UK / Germany / Spain → recreational use with some introspection

Australia → tightly controlled clinical model

Lower but emerging:

Eastern Europe

Parts of Asia

The mistake is assuming this is one global movement…it’s not. These are different systems forming in parallel, shaped by culture, legality & access. And most people move between them without realizing it.

North America: The Optimization Layer

What: Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, Ketamine

Why: Healing, performance, self-improvement

This is the most medicalized version of Psychedelic use.

Therapy language dominates

Protocols, integration, outcomes

Microdosing becomes normalized

Pattern:

Psychedelics as tools to fix or upgrade the self

Even the language reflects it:

“Processing”

“Trauma work”

“Nervous system regulation”

The experience gets framed before it even happens.

Latin America: The Ceremonial Layer

What: Psilocybin, Ayahuasca, Peyote, Bufo

Why: Ritual, spirituality, lineage

This is where Psychedelics never left.

Use is embedded in tradition

Context defines the experience

Westerners plug into existing systems

Pattern:

Psychedelics as medicine within a cosmology, not a tool for self-improvement

Same substance, different meaning:

In the U.S., you “work through trauma”

In Oaxaca, you “receive what the medicine shows you”

The difference isn’t semantic. It shapes the outcome.

Europe: The Recreational-Introspective Layer

What: LSD, Psilocybin, MDMA

Why: Exploration, experience, social use

Festival culture overlaps with Psychedelic use

Netherlands provides legal access via truffles

Less obsession with healing narratives

Pattern:

Psychedelics as controlled exploration

Not as clinical as the U.S. Not as spiritual as Latin America. More fluid, less identity-defining.

Australia: The Clinical Model

What: Psilocybin, MDMA

Why: Prescribed therapy

One of the first countries to formalize psychiatric access

Highly regulated

Limited cultural layer (for now)

Pattern:

Psychedelics as strictly medical tools

This is what happens when the state fully contains the experience.

The Underground Layer (Global)

This is the real connective tissue.

Tulum

Ibiza

Bali

Costa Rica

Portugal

What: Everything

Why: Experience, recreation, lifestyle

Pattern:

Psychedelics as a way of life

This is where things blur:

Ceremony + luxury

Healing + status

Spirituality + signaling

It’s also where the fastest growth is happening.

The Real Map (What Actually Matters)

The geographic map is surface-level. The real map looks like this:

Clinical System

Language: healing, trauma, outcomes Ceremonial System

Language: spirit, medicine, tradition Recreational System

Language: experience, connection, fun Lifestyle / Underground System

Language: expansion, exploration, edge

The Thesis

The compound doesn’t determine the experience—the cultural container does.

Take the same person & place them in each system:

In a clinic → they interpret everything as healing

In a ceremony → everything becomes symbolic

At a festival → it becomes social & sensory

In the underground → it becomes identity-forming

Same brain, same chemistry…different outcome.

What Most People Miss

There’s an assumption that Psychedelic culture is converging…it’s not. It’s fragmenting.

The U.S. is doubling down on therapy

Indigenous systems are being commercialized

Europe stays loosely recreational

The underground blends everything into something new

And people move between these systems without realizing it.

Closing

This isn’t one movement…it’s four different worlds using the same tools.

Most people just don’t know which one they’re in.

In Sunday’s Insider: Why the same substance can feel completely different depending on where you take it.

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