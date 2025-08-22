Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

“Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it.” — Haruki Murakami

August 22, 2024

There are moments when even I, a seasoned traveler to the deepest states of consciousness, wonder what the fuck I’m doing. That feeling was alive and well as I climbed into a beaten-up truck and headed into the Mexican jungle.

It was my fourth time communing with the world’s most powerful Psychedelic — the toad, commonly known as Bufo. Its secretion contains 5-MeO-DMT which, when smoked, launches you on a (sometimes one-way) journey to the outermost fringes of human consciousness.

In the sweltering jungle heat, I had one of the most powerful journeys of my life. I died and was reborn. It was far more profound than my second & third encounters with the toad — which I attribute to taking three full years since my last. As I described it at the time:

“I believe I was fully immersed in the quantum world. Atoms, electrons, and neutrons danced around me, firing in perfect symmetry. Everything was alive with vibrancy and beauty, and I was completely absorbed—a three-dimensional being in a space with countless dimensions, where everything was happening all around me. Shapes were constantly dying and replicating, an astonishing symphony of vibrations and cycles.”

On Psilocybin, you see patterns…on Bufo, you become them. It’s a world so exquisite that dismissing it as a “hallucination” is nonsense. The neurobiologist Andrew Gallimore echoes this paradox in Death by Astonishment —

“As if the brain is using a language it never learned to speak, building models it never learned to construct.”

Everyone I’ve ever spoken to who has worked with what I call Tier 1 Psychedelics (Ayahuasca, Bufo, Changa) walks away with the same take: these are not hallucinations, they are observations. Observations of something. What that “something” is, I don’t pretend to know.

But I know it’s real — as real as this sentence you’re reading right now. Too intricate, too perfect, to be a fabrication of the brain. And the remarkable consistency of these experiences across cultures & centuries makes the “mere hallucination” hypothesis impossible to take seriously. I concluded at the time:

“The notion that such perfection is the result of randomness becomes laughable to those who’ve experienced it firsthand. We’ve all heard the saying, “There are no atheists in a foxhole”—well, there are none after transcendence either.”

Pure Awareness

Scientists studying 5-MeO-DMT Scientists describe something eerily similar to what I experienced:

“But with 5MeO, something completely different happens: It radically deconstructs all possible worlds, sparing only awareness.”

At its peak, participants report states of “everything and nothing” — consciousness without self, without time, without space.

That matches exactly how Bufo felt: not fabrication, but observation.

And perhaps most surprising: when the self, memory, and thought all vanish, what often remains is bliss.

“Eliminating those burdens may free the mind to simply appreciate awareness itself, and in that simplicity, find refuge.”

Which begs the question — if awareness can exist without the self, what else might persist beyond death?

Death & Grief

I’ve explored death through Tier 1 Psychedelics. If these states really do mimic dying, then the great fear we carry is misplaced. What I found in Bufo was not darkness, but awareness without edges. Blissful, boundless, and free.

I chose August 22nd for this journey because it was my late sister’s birthday. She would have turned 40 today. Grief is a motherfucker. It’s its own kind of death, stretched out over years. It’s the cruelest part of losing someone young — you’re forced to grieve not just once, but again & again as milestones pass, birthdays stack up. And here’s something most people are either lucky enough never to face, or too ashamed to admit: memories fade. Psychedelics help. They don’t erase grief, but they resurrect memory.

Journeys have returned moments I thought were gone forever. Painful, yes. But nothing hurts more than forgetting.

“The real question is not whether life exists after death. The real question is whether you are alive before death.” — Osho

The Mysteries That Follow

If Bufo shows us anything, it’s that consciousness can exist without self, memory, or body. Awareness doesn’t seem bound by the rules we take for granted. Which makes me wonder: if awareness remains when the self dissolves, what else might persist after death?

Science can measure brain rhythms collapsing under 5-MeO, but it can’t measure the whiteness, the silence, the “everything and nothing.” That’s the mystery. These moments feel less like altered states and more like unveiled ones — as if reality is briefly showing us its raw architecture.

We don’t know what happens after. But we do know this: the experience of pure awareness is real. And for those of us who have touched it, even fleetingly, it hints at something vast waiting just beyond the veil. Not an ending, but a beginning we can’t yet name.

