Michael Housman
These are observations, not hallucinations...love it!

I had a similarly profound observation on my second ayahuasca journey where I sorta experienced my own death. I looked at my hands and they didn't look like mine. They were foreign objects. What I realized was that I am not my body....my body is not me. It's a "meat suit" I wear that protects me and propels me around this world. I thanked my hands for helping me grasp things and do work and recognized that one day I'll thank my meat suit and say good-bye after it's served its purpose.

For me -- someone who spends a lot of time thinking about, using, and improving his body -- that was a profound observation!

Taft
Excellent read! I’d just add this, per my own experience, when you say… “On Psilocybin, you see patterns…on Bufo, you become them.”

I’ve also experienced this becoming when on sufficiently powerful psilocybin trips. We’re talking hero’s journeys. I’ve dissolved into music, mathematics, light, and energy when closing my eyes and totally letting go… but I’m not saying it’s the same as the other powerful substances, I’m just pointing out that psilocybin can be also incredibly powerful.

Also, I’ve not tried Bufo and my impression is that is indeed on its own level. But I have gone deeper with psilocybin than I’ve gone with ayahuasca.

