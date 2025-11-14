The Psychedelic Blog

The Reverend Gonzo
6h

While I’ve journeyed many many times on DMT I have not yet done so on the God Molecule, could have last year but felt I wasn’t quite ready for it. Not sure how I feel about science getting involved with these substances, worry about them being commodified and bastardized for fun and profit(much like how legalization has destroyed the spiritual aspect of using cannabis).

William Pollitt
4h

Intriguing article, Andrew. Bufo is getting to the top of my Entheo genic wants list. I turned down an opportunity to experience it recently at a retreat as I was still processing deep Ayahuasca and Psilohuasca the previous days. However, witnessing my fellow traveller’s journeys I was fascinated. Looking forward to Sunday’s article😀

