Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: What happens when science tries to measure God? A new 5-MeO-DMT study reveals the most powerful Psychedelic on Earth.

“It’s like your soul leaving your body — terrifying and beautiful at the same time.” — Participant, Scientific Reports (2025)

Earlier this year, I explored 5-MeO-DMT through a personal lens — a story of death, grief & the mysteries that follow. This time, I’m approaching the same molecule from the opposite direction: through the lab.

Because for the first time, researchers have begun mapping what actually happens to the mind & body during a 5-MeO-DMT experience.

Published last week in Scientific Reports, the new study used a method called microphenomenology — a structured form of guided recall that helps participants describe experiences that usually defy language.

32 volunteers with no prior Psychedelic experience inhaled a pharmaceutical 5-MeO-DMT compound through the nose while clinicians tracked their every breath, movement & word.

What emerged was the first detailed map of the most powerful Psychedelic on Earth.

I. Mapping the Ineffable

Science has a way of humbling itself when it touches the mystical. For decades, 5-MeO-DMT was treated as an anomaly — too intense, too short, too ineffable to study. But this new research changes that.

By combining microphenomenology interviews with natural language analysis, scientists created the first minute-by-minute map of a 5-MeO-DMT journey. The data reveal a consistent trajectory: onset within two minutes, peak between eight & fifteen, and a gentle return to baseline by the one-hour mark.

What happens in between reads like a compressed lifetime. Participants reported:

Waves of energy moving through the body.

Sensations of floating or dissolving, and a rapid collapse of thought — the mind’s usual architecture falling silent.

At higher doses, most described losing awareness of the room entirely.

A few experienced what researchers called “non-dual awareness,” a state of consciousness empty of content yet full of presence — awareness aware only of itself.

Unlike DMT or Psilocybin, 5-MeO-DMT produces few visuals. The trip unfolds in the body, not the eyes. It’s not a hallucination of color but a disappearance of boundaries…between self & sensation.

The pattern repeats across doses & participants: resistance breeds terror & letting go brings relief. It’s a pharmacological mirror of a spiritual truth…the harder you fight, the more it hurts.

Personal Reflection

This reminded me of my first foray with the God Molecule, when I completely transcended & experienced what Alan Watts called Cosmic Consciousness. I vividly recall hearing a single word repeating again & again: Dimittas. I would later learn it’s Latin for Let go. It’s now one of my tattoos…a permanent reminder that some moments in life can’t be controlled or explained. They can only be surrendered to.

II. The Science of Surrender

When scientists look at what happens in the brain under 5-MeO-DMT, the picture mirrors the subjective reports almost perfectly: a rapid collapse of control.

Most Psychedelics light up the visual cortex & flood the brain with entropy. 5-MeO-DMT does something quieter & stranger — it binds primarily to 5-HT₁A receptors, the same ones that modulate mood & anxiety, rather than the 5-HT₂A receptors that drive the colorful chaos of Psilocybin or LSD. The result is less imagery, more dissolution…the mind turning inward instead of outward.

EEG & fMRI data from related tryptamines suggest a sudden deactivation of the default mode network — the neural system responsible for autobiographical thinking, self-referencing & internal narration. When that circuitry goes offline, the “I” collapses. What’s left is raw awareness, unmediated by story or memory.

From the outside, that looks like surrender. From the inside, it feels like peace.

In the new study, participants who resisted this loss of agency reported panic & confusion; those who yielded described bliss & unity. The mechanism may be chemical, but the lesson is timeless: the self suffers when it refuses to let go.

III. From Mysticism to Medicine

For years, the phrase “God molecule” kept 5-MeO-DMT in the realm of myth — too holy for the lab, too dangerous for policy. But that’s starting to change. Studies like this one mark a quiet shift: from mysticism to medicine.

What’s emerging isn’t a rejection of the sacred, but a translation of it. The same “white void” once described by mystics is now appearing in data as a neural silence — the measurable quieting of the brain’s default mode network. The “oneness” people speak of is showing up as hyperconnectivity between regions that normally stay separate. It’s as if science is finally learning to speak the language of transcendence.

The implications go beyond spirituality. Early trials suggest 5-MeO-DMT could be a fast-acting treatment for depression, substance use & PTSD, conditions where the self becomes rigid, repetitive, or trapped in pain loops. By momentarily dissolving the structure that resists change, one guided session may achieve what months of therapy can’t.

Still, risks remain. The same dissolution that heals can also overwhelm. Inexperienced facilitators, poor preparation & unsafe dosing have already given rise to cautionary tales. If 5-MeO-DMT is to find a place in clinical care, integration & training must evolve alongside the science.

The breakthrough here isn’t just the molecule…it’s the method. By combining microphenomenology with neural imaging, researchers are beginning to map what mystics have described for millennia.

IV. After the White Light

We weren’t meant to stay dissolved. The point was to disappear…and then return, rearranged.

Science can map the silence, but it can’t touch what survives it. What’s left when the self dissolves isn’t data…it’s truth.

That’s what I’ll explore in this Sunday’s Insider essay, “Inside the White Light: My 4 Encounters with Bufo.”

A look at what it actually feels like to cross the threshold…and what waits on the other side.

If this piece sparked curiosity, that one goes deeper.

