This Week’s Sunday Insider: Why healing narratives turn identity into pathology.

The Setup

In the early 1970s, psychologists at Dartmouth ran a simple experiment.

College students were told they were part of a study on first impressions. Makeup artists were brought in to apply a realistic facial scar. The students were shown the scar in a mirror. Then, right before they went out to interact with others, the researchers pretended to make a final adjustment…and secretly removed it.

There was no scar.

The Scar That Wasn’t There

Afterward, participants consistently reported that people stared at them, treated them differently, spoke awkwardly, or avoided eye contact. Many said they felt judged, dismissed, or rejected.

Nothing had changed on their faces. But something fundamental had changed in how they experienced the world.

The scar wasn’t the injury. The belief was.

Once an authority figure told them something was “wrong,” they reorganized their perception around it. They scanned for evidence. They interpreted ambiguity as confirmation. They began managing themselves as someone with a visible defect…even though it no longer existed.

That same mechanism is everywhere now.

Modern healing culture is very good at naming wounds. Sometimes that’s useful & necessary. But there’s a quiet cost to telling people they are damaged, dysregulated, traumatized, or broken at the level of identity.

The story doesn’t just describe suffering. It creates a frame the person must now live inside.