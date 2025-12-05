The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
18h

Great post! I think folks need to realize that it can be painful / uncomfortable to realize that your life is going to change (especially your comments around career / friends) but I think it's a net-gain because it's a re-alignment with your true self.

Your line about SalesForce cracked me up! You take a step back and realize the absurdity of some of the things you were worried about before but I think that's a step in a positive direction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Manu K.'s avatar
Manu K.
8h

It feels so good reading words that describe so simply and directly what this experience is like. Sacrifice is not an option, and it can be a true heartbreak watching a long-established persona wilt in the brilliance of consciousness without actually knowing what will take its place. For me, a key part of this process has been understanding that the opposite of doubt is not certainty but trust, or actually faith. Trusting the process, wherever it takes you, no matter how dark the place. Sounds simple, yet it is unbelievably difficult at times. Thank you Andrew for all you share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture