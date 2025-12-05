Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: The parts of awakening no one warns you about.

“There is no birth of consciousness without pain.” — Carl Jung

The Side of Awakening We Don’t Talk About

Everyone celebrates the breakthroughs…the healing, the bliss. But Psychedelics aren’t a one-way ticket to enlightenment. They dismantle the parts of you that were holding your life together. These changes aren’t always upgrades.

Here are five things to be aware of before going down this path.

1. Dreams

Since I started journeying, my dreams have shifted into strange, at times dark terrain. They circle back to my childhood home almost every night. They resurrect my late siblings in ways both beautiful & brutal.

Sleep is no longer an escape. Most nights now feel like grief is knocking on the door of my consciousness, asking to be let in.

Dreams themselves are wild. There’s no reality-testing; you can fly, argue, or relive childhood memories with perfect detail, yet you can’t check your phone or open a door. They follow a logic that isn’t ours, yet they teach what waking consciousness can’t reach.

2. Intensified Intimacy

Psychedelics open floodgates in the body. You feel currents of desire & intimacy you didn’t know were possible. Science backs this up. But here’s the catch: our culture isn’t built to hold that level of openness.

I’ve had connections burn bright & die fast because the other person couldn’t meet what Psychedelics unlocked in me.

Most people don’t walk around with the same fire lit inside them. That mismatch can leave you restless or isolated.

3. Heightened Awareness

Small talk. Disconnection. Performative conversation. Heightened awareness is a gift, but it can make you feel like a foreigner in your own life…out of step with the world you once navigated. No wonder Alan Watts drank.

There’s a moment post-awakening when you realize everyone at the table is performing, including you. I hear it constantly now when I’m out in public: the endless interruptions, the compulsive ‘topping’ David Brooks talks about—like when someone says they just got back from Italy and another person instantly jumps in with ‘O, I love the food in Rome.’ They’re not talking about their affinity for pasta…they’re signaling they’ve been to Italy too. Not to mention the reflexive ‘right, yep, got it’ that shows they’re not listening.

And then there’s polite laughter…once you notice it, it’s like nails on a chalkboard.

4. Career Misalignment

Psychedelics recalibrate your compass. That cushy job that once seemed amazing can feel like a betrayal of yourself. The safe, linear path becomes impossible to stomach. That shift can wreck your old sense of stability.

I remember sitting in a meeting, listening to people argue about Salesforce, and feeling like I was watching my life drain out of me. I even turned down a lucrative consulting opportunity after being asked why I don’t love golf. Maybe because it’s a bizarre hobby that requires dressing like an idiot & talking about nothing of substance for four hours. Hard pass.

And once you feel that misalignment, you can’t pretend you don’t. The old ambitions lose their pull, but the new path hasn’t fully formed yet…leaving you in an existential no-man’s-land.

5. Losing Friends

Not everyone can follow where Psychedelics take you. Some will quietly fade; others will resist outright. Your growth can mirror back what they don’t want to face in themselves. The Psychedelic path is littered with friendships that couldn’t survive the shift.

Some people don’t reject you. They reject the version of you that no longer needs their validation. I’ve lost friendships I thought were lifelong…not from conflict, but from incompatibility.

And the surprising part is how calm it feels. You stop chasing resonance that isn’t there. The circle gets smaller, but the connections that remain feel real…aligned, honest & unforced.

The Cost of Crossing Over

This isn’t an argument against Psychedelics…it’s an argument for honesty. They give, but they also take. They can unlock purpose, love & joy…but they demand sacrifices along the way.

If you step onto this path, you’re not just signing up for visions & insights. You’re signing up for a new life. And that means leaving parts of the old one behind.

The light is real, but so is the burn. Awakening gives you a new life…but it kills the old one first. You don’t just come back different…you come back incompatible with who you were.

