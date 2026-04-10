Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: Psychedelics don’t end status games…they just make them harder to see.

In The Status Game, Will Storr argues that humans inevitably play status games…almost always unconsciously. The forms vary—dominance, virtue, prestige—but the underlying drive is constant.

The Psychedelic space is no exception. Despite the idea that these compounds dissolve the ego (at least in theory), spend enough time in this world & you’ll see the same dynamics playing out.

I’ve said this repeatedly: Psychedelics don’t make us less concerned with status…they make us more aware of the games we’re playing. And they don’t always do that.

I don’t think most people realize how much subtle competition exists in spiritual spaces. Not loud competition…more like posture, vocabulary, who seems most certain. Awareness doesn’t remove status dynamics…it just makes them harder to ignore.

Below are nine archetypes competing for status in Psychedelic culture.

1. The Charlatan Shaman

Talks in lineage & ceremony language. No training…just vibes + a playlist. They will tell you Ayahuasca is a healing medicine used by Indigenous tribes in the Amazon for thousands of years. Unfortunately, not a word of that sentence is true.

They’ll casually reference “their teacher” or “their lineage,” but it’s usually a guy they met once in Tulum who showed them how to burn palo santo & queue up a Spotify playlist. The ceremony is mostly aesthetic…dim lighting, a few chants, maybe a gong if you’re lucky. It feels convincing until you realize nothing underneath it actually holds.

What they’re really selling isn’t guidance, it’s atmosphere. And if you stripped away the language, the outfit, the setting…there’d be nothing left but someone playing facilitator without the weight of responsibility that actually comes with it.

2. The Risk Maximalist

Every conversation turns into a warning label. Knows every contraindication but has rarely gone deep themselves. You mention a journey, they mention blood pressure, SSRIs, edge cases you’ve never heard of. It’s less a conversation, more a pre-flight safety briefing.

The worldview is selective. Psychedelics are treated like existential threats while they ignore the damage done by alcohol, opioids & painkillers. A single bad trip becomes a full-blown thesis. Meanwhile, far more common forms of harm don’t register with the same urgency.

It’s framed as safety, but it reads more like positioning. The authority in the room. The one who knows what could go wrong. The hall monitor of a space they don’t participate in…but feel oddly responsible for controlling.

3. The Ketamine Therapy Professional

Speaks in clinical language…measured, precise, insurance-adjacent. Everything is structured, intentional, protocol-driven. Words like “treatment-resistant” & “outcomes” get used a lot. This isn’t a journey…it’s a program.

There’s a quiet certainty that this is the legitimate path. Clean, controlled, medically supervised. Not like those other experiences…too messy, too unpredictable, too hard to standardize. Here, everything fits neatly into a model you can explain, track, and—ideally—scale.

Just don’t mention that ketamine isn’t a Psychedelic, or that its role in therapy is a recent reinvention. That part tends to get brushed aside…it complicates the story. And the story, as presented, works very well for them.

4. The Mushroom Guy (or Gal)

Wide-brimmed hat. Paul Stamets is basically scripture to them. They can name 12 strains of Psilocybin mushrooms from memory, and will absolutely correct your pronunciation mid-conversation. You’ll hear words like “genetics” & “substrate” dropped just casually enough to let you know…you’re not on their level.

They have a source…it’s better than yours. More authentic, grown with love, probably whispered to them directly by the mycelial network itself. Your mushrooms? Questionable at best. Their mushrooms? Sacred, dialed, energetically clean. You didn’t just take mushrooms…you took their mushrooms. Important distinction.

The whole identity quietly orbits access. Not just having them, but being the person people come to for them. The connector, the gatekeeper, the one who “knows.” And to be fair…they usually do. But somewhere along the way, what started as curiosity turns into positioning. Less about the experience itself, more about being the person closest to the source.

5. The Integration Expert

Less interested in the journey, more interested in what you do with it. They’ll listen to your experience with a calm, knowing nod…then gently pivot to what it means. Not in an annoying way, just enough to remind you that the real work starts after the peak. The journey was the spark, integration is the fire.

There’s often a quiet positioning happening. Not overt, not salesy…but present. Like, “This is deep material…you probably shouldn’t navigate it alone.” Suddenly your experience feels less like something you had, and more like something that needs to be processed, unpacked, translated. Ideally with someone who understands the terrain.

And to be fair, they’re not wrong. Integration matters. A lot. But there’s a fine line between supporting someone’s process & becoming a permanent middleman in it. At some point, the question shifts from “What did this experience mean?” to “Do I trust myself to live it without someone interpreting it for me?”

6. The Ceremony Collector

Ayahuasca in Peru. Bufo in Mexico. Iboga in Costa Rica. Their passport is basically a spiritual résumé at this point. You’ll hear the list early, casually, as if it just slipped out…even though it definitely didn’t.

I dated one once. Interesting experience…not in the “let’s explore this deeper” kind of way…more like observing someone who treats ceremonies the way people treat ClassPass. Always rotating, always sampling, always onto the next thing. Depth gets traded for variety, and variety sounds a lot like growth if you don’t look too closely.

It’s always the next ceremony that’s going to unlock something. The one that finally brings clarity. But it rarely does, because clarity isn’t really the point. The point is accumulation. Stories, stamps, talking points. And if no one could hear about it after…they wouldn’t go at all.

7. The Microdosing Optimizer

Less about transcendence, more about output. They’re not chasing ego death…they’re chasing a cleaner inbox. Conversations quickly turn into protocols, stacks & just enough detail to signal this isn’t casual experimentation…it’s a system.

Everything is measured. Mood, focus, creativity, sleep. There’s a spreadsheet somewhere, or at least the idea of one. It’s not “I felt different,” it’s “I saw a 17% improvement in deep work blocks.” The language borrows heavily from startups & supplements…optimize, iterate, refine.

To their credit, it often works. But at some point the question lingers…are you using Psychedelics to expand your life, or just to become slightly more efficient inside the same one?

8. The Anti-Everything Purist

Rejects therapy, rejects clinics, rejects Western framing. Elevates “traditional use” as the only valid path.

Speaks with absolute certainty about Indigenous practices while living in a one-bedroom in Silver Lake or Condesa. If you mention integration coaching, they flinch. If you mention MDMA, they physically recoil.

Their entire identity is built on opposition. Not depth, just rejection. And somehow, in rejecting all status games, they’ve created their own…where the highest status move is pretending you’re above all of it.

9. The Quiet One

Doesn’t talk much. Not because they don’t have anything to say…because they’ve already seen what happens when you say too much. While everyone else is comparing notes, they’re just sitting there, present, not trying to land a point.

If you spend enough time around them, you start to suspect they’ve gone the deepest. Not in a dramatic, storytelling way…just in how they carry themselves. No urgency to explain it. No need to translate the experience into something impressive.

They’ve quietly opted out of the status game. Not as a stance…just as a consequence. Whatever they were looking for didn’t turn into a personality. It turned into something they don’t feel the need to perform.

There’s a version of the Psychedelic world where everyone is seeking truth. There’s another where everyone is quietly seeking position. Most people assume these are separate…they’re not. They coexist in the same rooms, the same ceremonies, sometimes even within the same person.

The competition isn’t loud…it doesn’t look like dominance. It shows up in posture, in language, in certainty. In who sounds the most integrated, the most surrendered, the most “awake.” Awareness doesn’t dissolve these dynamics…it just makes them more visible, and in some cases, more refined.

After certain journeys, I’ve noticed conversations start to feel…calibrated. Not manipulative, but intentional in a different way. Like everyone is subtly signaling where they are on the path, measuring without admitting they’re measuring.

And that’s the tension most people don’t talk about. Psychedelics don’t end status games…they transform them. From obvious to invisible, from external to internal, from dominance to perception.

The question isn’t whether these dynamics exist. It’s whether you can see them clearly enough to stop confusing positioning for truth.

This Sunday’s Insider: what I saw inside a ceremony…and the questions most people avoid asking until it’s too late.

If this piece resonated, tap the ❤️ — it genuinely helps on Substack.

If it landed, leave a thought below — I read every comment.

If it stirred something, restack it so others can sit with it too.

And if you want deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

Not healing. Not escape. Observation. Limited time only.

🌿 Order getKANNA — Free Shipping for Subscribers 🌿

Kanna has become one of my most reliable allies. For unwinding after long days. For presence, connection & intimacy. For feeling more alive without numbing out.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement designed to help you unwind, ignite & connect — without alcohol, without excess.

Ideal if you’re looking for:

A healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, plant-based substitute for MDMA

A way to feel more human in a hyper-digital world

👉 Explore getKANNA

New here? What is Kanna?

👉 Product Page Here

👉 Follow us on Instagram Here

Subscriber perk:

Use code FRIENDS0fGK2 for Free Shipping

Unwind intentionally.