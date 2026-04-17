The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
2d

This is great! I agree that the Otherland is far more exciting and engaging and fulfilling then the Defaultland but you have to recognize that it's also harder and risky and scary for most people. It's easier to just stick with what everyone else is doing, work that 9-5 job, and save weekends for your kids' sports games. It's scary for most to bust out of those conventions and I think that's why most people opt not to do it.

I'm happy with the fact that I've (mostly) leaned into Otherland but have to recognize that it hasn't been without its own share of trials and tribulations. I sometimes wish I could be happy in Defaultland but I know I'm not -- I'd always be wondering about something more.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
michelle's avatar
michelle
1d

Great explanations. Defalut land is run by the Overstory and being outside that is Otherland --where the longer I stay--the happier and weirder I seem to get.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture