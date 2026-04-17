Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: why what feels “normal” is just the result of constant inputs.

Inspired by a recent piece from Aella on how cultural inputs shape expectation.

Defaultland

In Defaultland, people regulate being alive:

If they feel anxious, they drink.

If they feel bored, they scroll.

If they feel tired, they caffeinate.

If a feeling stays too long, they interrupt it.

It’s not seen as coping…it’s just normal.

Work

In Defaultland, you work your life away for a future that never quite arrives.

Weeks are spent in inboxes, meetings, Slack threads. The reward is the weekend. The reward for the weekend? You guessed it…doing it again.

Conversation

Conversations stay safe. Work, weather, weekend plans, how the local sports team is doing. You can know someone for years & never actually meet them.

Substances

Coffee in the morning.

Alcohol at night.

Screens in between.

“Want to grab a drink?” isn’t a question. It’s infrastructure.

Entertainment

In Defaultland, shows like Landman become a shared reference point. People endlessly consume sports; the Masters, The Final Four, Sunday football. There is always something to watch…no end to it.

Body

The body is managed, not explored. People sit all day, then try to offset it with an hour at the gym. Fitness becomes a box to check. Most never push beyond the same narrow range of effort, and never see what their body is actually capable of.

Intimacy

Intimacy becomes scheduled & predictable. Something that fits into the week. Over time, it feels less like discovery & more like maintenance. People watch porn in secret because they don’t dare tell their spouse what they actually want. Such conversations are off-limits in Defaultland.

Relationships

Relationships are maintained, not deepened. Texts, dinners, partial attention. Something is always running in the background.

Death

Death is avoided. Handled in hospitals, spoken about quietly, if at all. It doesn’t shape behavior. There’s always time to discuss that later. Another tomorrow…until there isn’t.

Otherland

Every once in a while, someone leaves Defaultland. Not permanently, just long enough to see something else.

Work

In Otherland, work still exists. But it doesn’t consume the entire structure of life. People protect time the same way Defaultland protects productivity. A Tuesday night isn’t something to get through…it’s something you enter.

Conversation

Conversations go somewhere, silence isn’t awkward, eye contact holds.

People say the thing they would normally filter out…sometimes it lands, sometimes it doesn’t.

Substances

The biggest shift is chemical. In Otherland, people don’t drink every night.

Many don’t drink at all. The relationship to substances becomes intentional:

A microdose at sunset.

Psilocybin, not to escape but to increase awareness & presence.

MDMA, twice a year, with a partner, to connect & experience real, unfiltered pleasure.

Occasional, deeper journeys with substances like Changa & Bufo that reset perspective entirely.

It’s less about frequency, more about what it does to attention.

Entertainment

In Otherland, entertainment shifts from watching to participating. People spend more time outside:

Sunsets instead of screens.

Long walks in nature.

Swimming in the ocean.

Sports aren’t something you follow, they’re something you do. There’s less need to keep up with what everyone else is watching…your own experience is enough.

Body

Workouts that leave you lying on the floor, fighting to breathe. Training that forces you into direct contact with your limits. Not for aesthetics or status…it’s one of the only ways left to feel truly alive.

Intimacy

Intimacy becomes a place you enter. An experience where time stops. It no longer follows a script. It’s uninhibited. It’s not something you fit in…it becomes the experience itself.

Relationships

Relationships deepen or they fall apart. There’s less tolerance for surface-level connection.

Death

Death is ever present. Not in a dark way, in a clarifying one. People talk about it. They’ve felt it, in some form. With powerful Psychedelics, the sense of self dissolves. You don’t think about impermanence…you experience it directly.

The Tension

Defaultland feels stable. Otherland feels intense.

From Defaultland, Otherland looks unnecessary. From Otherland, Defaultland looks constrained.

Most people move between them. Very few realize it.

The Part That Matters

To be clear, I’m not arguing for abandoning Defaultland.

I feel bored & scroll through my phone. I occasionally watch sports. I’ve lost entire evenings to a good show. I understand the appeal of a drink that takes the edge off. These things exist for a reason…they work.

But they’re still inputs. Defaultland doesn’t feel constructed from the inside, it feels normal. It isn’t…it’s programmed.

Until you step outside of it, even briefly. Then you come back to the same conversations, the same rhythms, the same environments. Nothing has changed…but you can see it now.

And once you see it, it’s very hard to see it as normal again.

This Sunday’s Insider: inside a Puerto Vallarta storefront where Psychedelics are no longer guided…they’re chosen.

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