The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
2d

Such an amazing medicine! Had no idea that it can help rewire the brain and can help fight Alzheimer's! It's such a shame that it was discovered at the wrong time and was basically banished for no reason for 50 years. But we're lucky that we're living at such an incredible time that folks are more open-minded and willing to do research to explore the impact of these amazing medicines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Danilo Rottigni's avatar
Danilo Rottigni
1d

Alcohol doesn't just kill people directly but also indirectly (accidents), but governments get money out of it, therefore Is allowed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture