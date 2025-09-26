Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: I explore how LSD was hidden for decades, how countless people suffered, and why its revival is our chance to write a different story.

“It’s a tool that opens the mind, not a demon that destroys it. The tragedy is not what LSD did, but what was done to it.” — Stanislav Grof

I. Intro

Alcohol kills more people each year than all current wars combined. Alzheimer’s is swallowing entire generations whole, stealing memories, identities & families in the process. And yet, the compound that could have treated both has been sitting on the shelf since the 1940s.

LSD isn’t a “hippie drug.” Long before Woodstock, researchers were testing it on alcoholism—and the results were staggering. Alcoholics who had tried & failed everything else were suddenly sober. Not through white-knuckling it, but through breakthrough experiences that shook them at the core. Even the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous explored LSD as a tool for spiritual clarity (more on that later).

Now fast forward. Alzheimer’s disease destroys serotonin 5-HT2A receptors—the very same receptors LSD powerfully activates & helps regrow. Early studies hint that this little molecule doesn’t just alter perception, but rebuilds the brain itself. The fact that we wasted decades banning it, which resulted in countless lives lost, is a profound loss.

Born in the shadow of WWII, hijacked by the CIA during the Cold War, demonized by politicians in the 1960s—LSD became a cultural bogeyman. Meanwhile, millions kept drinking themselves to death, while millions more were lost to a disease LSD might help treat.

II. The Alcoholism Breakthrough That Never Broke Through

By the 1950s, researchers were running controlled studies on LSD & alcoholism. The numbers were jaw-dropping: one single LSD session often outperformed years of therapy, detox centers, or willpower alone.

It wasn’t magic, it was perspective. LSD consistently delivered the kind of earth-shaking, soul-realigning experience that made people look at their lives and say: “I can’t keep doing this.”

Even Bill Wilson, the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, took LSD. He believed it could help alcoholics achieve the “spiritual awakening” that AA’s entire program is built on. If the founder of AA saw the value, you’d think the world would’ve paid attention.

Instead, the research got buried. By the late 1960s, LSD was stamped with the scarlet letter of counterculture rebellion. Politicians demonized it, the press sensationalized it, and the fact that it was showing promise against one of humanity’s oldest plagues—alcohol addiction—failed to register.

We lost decades. Decades of potential lives saved, families preserved, futures restored. All because the narrative shifted from LSD being an effective medicine to a crazy drug. That stigma remains today: How many people read the title of this blog & instantly thought of LSD as just a ‘trippy drug’? Exactly.

III. The Alzheimer’s Frontier

Alzheimer’s is brutal. It doesn’t just take memory—it erases the person you love while their body remains. If you’ve known someone who had Alzheimer’s, you know just how torturous it is. And here’s the kicker: the disease wipes out serotonin 5-HT2A receptors in the brain. Those are the exact receptors LSD lights up like a Christmas tree.

Modern neuroscience is starting to confirm what early psychonauts stumbled onto: LSD doesn’t just scramble perception—it promotes dendritic growth & repairs synaptic connections. In plain English, it helps the brain rewire itself.

Now imagine applying that to Alzheimer’s. Instead of helpless decline, we might see progress—or even repair. It sounds far-fetched until you realize microdosing trials are already happening. Early studies are testing whether small, regular doses of LSD could preserve cognition, boost plasticity & fight the erosion Alzheimer’s brings.

If LSD had been studied without interruption, we might already have a treatment. Instead, half a century was wasted while families watched their loved ones fade. The molecule was waiting…we just weren’t allowed to look.

IV. Born in War, Buried by Prohibition

LSD didn’t arrive with flowers in its hair, it was born in the shadow of war. Albert Hofmann first synthesized it in 1938 in a Swiss lab. A few years later—April 1943, with WWII raging—he accidentally absorbed a small amount & discovered its reality-shattering effects. He famously documented his experience, feeling its powerful effects while riding his bicycle home from the lab (hence the famous ‘Bicycle Day’ holiday among Psychonauts).

That timing mattered. Anything new in the 1940s was viewed through the lens of military utility. Could LSD be a truth serum? A chemical weapon? By the 1950s, the CIA was running MK-Ultra, dosing soldiers, prisoners & even their own operatives in an attempt to weaponize it. The molecule that could help heal alcoholism was instead strapped to the Cold War machine.

And then came the 1960s. Counterculture adopted LSD as a sacrament. Nixon declared Timothy Leary the “most dangerous man in America.” Fear spread faster than facts. By 1970, LSD was banned outright—classified as having “no medical value.” An astonishing claim, given that real data already suggested otherwise.

The result? Research doors slammed shut. The same governments that poured money into weaponizing LSD now outlawed its healing potential. Millions kept drinking themselves to death. Millions more lost themselves to dementia. All while the cure sat collecting dust.

V. What We Lost — and What We Might Still Gain

Think about the scale of it. Alcohol kills 3 million people a year. Alzheimer’s is projected to affect over 150 million by 2050. How many lives could have been saved if LSD research hadn’t been buried under stigma & politics?

We’ll never know the full number. But we can say this: prohibition didn’t just criminalize a drug, it criminalized hope. It stole a half-century of progress from medicine, families & society at large.

The good news? We’re back at the threshold. Modern trials are finally picking up where the 1960s left off. LSD is being studied again for alcoholism, depression & early-stage Alzheimer’s. Neuroscience is confirming what early researchers suspected: this tiny molecule has the power to rewire the brain in ways we barely understand.

The tragedy is the lost time. The opportunity is that the door isn’t closed. LSD might still deliver the breakthroughs it was always capable of. But the lesson is clear: when we let politics bury science, people suffer needlessly.

VI. Closing

History has a way of repeating itself. A molecule born in war, hijacked by the CIA, vilified by politicians—yet still carrying the quiet power to heal. LSD has been many things: a weapon, a scapegoat, a countercultural icon.

But its truest role has always been as medicine. The tragedy is how long it’s taken us to see it. The hope is that we finally will.

