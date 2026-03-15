This week’s Sunday Insider: The morning after a Psychedelic journey, I became convinced my life had been written before I ever lived it.

The Night Before

Samadhi is a relatively obscure Psychedelic combining DMT with MAOIs, similar in structure to Ayahuasca. Unlike its more popular cousin, Samadhi is extracted from plants local to Mexico, where I was at the time. As I sat on the balcony enjoying my morning coffee overlooking the ocean, a rush of unprecedented clarity hit me like a wave.

The night before, I had my first journey with this potent Psychedelic. It was a harrowing ordeal. A long, challenging experience that included some difficult moments. But the next morning, everything in my life seemed to change. I felt like I finally understood who I was, why I made the decisions I make & what my future might look like.

It was a profound moment I will never forget.

When the Script Became Visible

I grabbed my journal & wrote down as much as I could. The downloads & insights felt endless. As a seasoned traveler to the other side, I knew they would be fleeting. If I did not memorialize them, I risked forgetting these invaluable lessons.

There is a mythology that these plants gift us mystical experiences because they get to feel what it is like to be human. Considering there is no clear evolutionary reason for these effects, the idea is at least plausible. We honor the plant’s benevolence by holding on to the insights it gives us & attempting to live differently afterward. I was not about to let the plant down.

Everything became visible with unusual precision. My career choices, where I had lived, even my romantic partners. It felt as if every major decision I had ever made was presented back to me without judgment, so I could finally understand who I was & where I needed to go. The script was exposed. My life felt pre-written, and the choices I thought I was making freely now looked like options selected from a menu I had not designed.

A moment like this splits your life in two. There is everything before, and everything after. There is no easy way to return to who you were. I felt as though I had woken up to a life I had been living unconsciously. I believed I now understood the life I was meant to live, and how far I had drifted from myself.