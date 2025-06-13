The Psychedelic Blog

Steve R
4d

Really appreciated this take—especially the tension you highlight between optimization and mystery. The idea that AI can personalize a compound and curate the full set/setting experience is both exciting and a little unsettling. Feels like we’re approaching a turning point where the psychedelic journey becomes engineered instead of discovered. Thanks for articulating that so clearly.

Sufeitzy
1d

I have a strong belief that citizenship has many dimensions. Our constitutional citizenship grants us the right to free speech and our bodies among other things. But, it falls short on other areas - specifically “state of mind”, and for instance “sex”. Sexual citizenship should focus on a concept that the government cannot compel or restrict our sex unless it infringes on the rights of others.

Likewise, conscious citizenship should focus on the idea that government should not compel or restrict our control our state of mind. The 18th amendment moved in that direction, but fell woefully short.

If we wish to alter our state of mind, it should not be the government’s business unless it infringes on someone else’s rights.

I have a feeling that until those rights are better defined it will be very hard to achieve psychic tuning.

Currently most psychotropic drugs are highly controlled, if not illegal.

Likewise very few people even grasp what psychotropic tuning would do. The only psychotropic substances they know are coffee and alcohol.

There is an enormous fear of assuming mental ecstatic states where we aren’t in control.

