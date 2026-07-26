This Week's Sunday Insider: I reviewed over 100 psychedelic retreats, facilitators & clinics. Only one earned an A in my review.

Since launching Psychedelic Watch, one question has appeared in my inbox more than any other:

“Can you recommend a retreat?”

I thought answering it would be easy. Surely the best organizations would separate themselves from the pack…the luxury retreats, the famous facilitators & the places with hundreds of glowing reviews would naturally rise to the top.

Nope, the opposite happened.

I’ve reviewed over 100 retreats, facilitators & clinics. The deeper I went, the less I cared about beautiful websites, celebrity testimonials or claims of ancient wisdom. Those things turned out to be poor predictors of quality.

What consistently mattered were the unglamorous details almost nobody advertises:

participant screening

facilitator transparency

legal clarity

emergency planning

integration

The organizations that excelled weren’t selling the biggest transformation. They were quietly making hundreds of small decisions that reduced unnecessary risk.

That realization completely changed how I evaluated retreats. More importantly, it changed what an A rating actually means.

This isn’t a list of my favorite retreats. It’s a look at the organizations that demonstrated the strongest evidence of safety, transparency & operational rigor…and the patterns that emerged once I stopped paying attention to the marketing.

The Retreat That Earned an A

After reviewing more than 100 retreats, clinics & facilitators, only one organization earned an A. That doesn't mean it's perfect or that nothing can go wrong. It means that, based on the evidence I reviewed, no other organization I reviewed demonstrated the same standard of participant screening, facilitator transparency, operational rigor & integration.