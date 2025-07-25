The Psychedelic Blog

F. De la Torre
8h

The question is not so much if these entities exist. They are real, they just live in a different spectrum of reality. We need to be aware that consciousness has polarities, and it has different behaviours. Positive polarity shows emotions and is friendly towards humans (we are one of them in the higher dimensions), the negative polarity feels machine-like, 100% logical, and contact with these beings leads to implants, abductions and even sexual assault. Any psychonaut should have some basic notions of how to prompt the universe, how to apply free will and how to defend against hostile entities. We are very powerful beings, we are just in amnesia. Time to remember.

Michael Housman
13h

Amazing! Communed with Changa many years ago and it was one of the most beautiful experiences I've ever had. Felt like the world turned into a cartoon and the boundary between me and the universe just dissolved. Highly, highly recommend!

