Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: I dive into the strange consistency of DMT entity encounters—why so many people see them, what cultures across time have said about them, and whether they're hallucinations…or transmissions.

“The brain is speaking a language it never learned to speak. And doing so flawlessly.” - Andrew Gallimore, Neuroscientist, on the realm we enter on DMT.

I. Intro

There’s a strange consistency to the chaos.

People take DMT and return speaking a new language, sketching insectoid architects, and whispering about “the beings.” No matter who you are or where you’re from, the experience is often the same: you’re not alone.

But who…or what…are these entities? Are they projections of the subconscious? Cultural artifacts seeded by Terence McKenna? Or, as Andrew Gallimore argues in his new book Death by Astonishment, are we tuning into something real?

II. The Myth of the Machine Elf

Skeptics love to blame McKenna. His rants about self-transforming machine elves supposedly primed people to see them. But that theory falls apart under pressure. Entity encounters aren’t rare—they’re global. They show up in Indigenous Amazonian Yopo rituals, in pre-McKenna trip reports, and in modern accounts from first-time users with zero Psychedelic context.

Gallimore writes:

“These experiences feel real because, in some sense, they are real—not hallucinations, but interactions with something genuinely external to the self.”

He argues that these beings feel other because they are other. His theory? DMT doesn’t just scramble perception—it acts as a molecular interface, granting access to autonomous intelligences that may exist on a parallel layer of reality. In other words: it’s not just in your head. It’s in the signal.

And the signal appears strangely consistent: Entity encounters on DMT are widespread—about 50–70% of users report them, especially during breakthrough doses.

Common archetypes include:

Feminine presences or goddesses

Elves or mischievous tricksters

Insects (often mantids or bees)

Jesters & clowns

Mechanical or robotic beings

Deities or spiritual guides

III. The Predictive Brain Hypothesis

Not everyone agrees that DMT unlocks other realms. Cognitive neuroscientist Anil Seth, author of Being You, argues that consciousness is a controlled hallucination—a best guess the brain makes, moment by moment, to predict incoming sensory data.

In his model, what we perceive isn’t what’s out there—it’s what the brain believes is most likely to be out there, based on prior experiences & internal models. When DMT floods the system and saturates serotonin receptors, it scrambles those predictive mechanisms.

The result? Perceptual free jazz. The brain starts hallucinating with reduced top-down control & heightened bottom-up noise.

From this view, DMT doesn’t grant access to real beings—it just strips away the usual filters, letting the brain’s generative engine spin wild, hyper-associative narratives from memory fragments, instincts, and culture. Entities arise not because they exist, but because your brain is guessing in real time—and guessing weird.

Even if Seth is right, the hallucination is the reality…for you. As he writes:

“There is no ‘real’ color, or sound, or self, outside of perception. There is only how it feels to be you, right now.”

Which makes the DMT question more interesting, not less. Maybe the “truth” isn’t out there or in here—it’s in the act of perception itself.

IV. Multitudes in the Jungle

Across cultures, DMT reveals multiplicity. Not one god. Not one voice. But many. Yopo-using Piaroa shamans speak of swarms of sky-spirits. These aren’t metaphors—they’re autonomous, communicative intelligences that guide healing & cosmological understanding.

Yopo, a powerful DMT-containing snuff, has been used for centuries in tribal ceremonies across Venezuela, Brazil, and Colombia. Rituals often include chanting, invocation of ancestral spirits, and visions of insect-like or animalistic beings. These aren’t one-off hallucinations—they’re expected guests.

Likewise, Ayahuasca ceremonies are saturated with otherness. Drinkers report contact with serpentine intelligences, hummingbird messengers, and entire ecosystems of entities that seem to operate with intention & awareness. These visions are deeply structured, consistent, and revered within Amazonian cosmologies.

Even in the sterile, clinical setting of Dr. Rick Strassman’s DMT studies in the ‘90s, subjects consistently described contact with beings—some helpful, others mocking or indifferent. What’s striking isn’t just the frequency of entity encounters, but the variety. These aren’t archetypes. They’re characters. Unique. Alive. Active.

Gallimore writes:

“If the brain is a receiver of consciousness, then DMT may temporarily alter its tuning, granting access to informational channels not normally available to waking awareness.”

Fascinating.

V. The Conversation Has Left the Fringe

It’s not just psychonauts & fringe scientists making these claims anymore. In a 2025 interview with Jordan Peterson, Dr. Garry Nolan (a Stanford professor & immunologist) stated flat-out:

“Something non-human has been here a long time.”

He wasn’t speaking metaphorically. Nolan discussed the analysis of physical materials from UFO encounters, anomalous cognition in experiencers, and even being warned by government figures to stay quiet. When asked about aliens, he didn’t hedge. He confirmed.

Peterson described these revelations as a fundamental reordering of our understanding of consciousness & reality. What was once fringe is now becoming a serious domain of inquiry.

Meanwhile, Sadhguru, the Indian mystic with millions of followers, has said that beings not of this world are already here—they always have been. The problem, he suggests, is not their presence. It's our perception.

“Why can’t God look like a grasshopper?”

He challenges the narrowness of human expectation. In another talk, he elaborated:

"If you perceive only through your five senses, you miss 99% of existence."

Gallimore takes this one step further: what if DMT isn’t a chemical illusion, but the decoder ring for a larger reality? What if it tunes consciousness to a bandwidth where they are broadcasting?

VI. Endogenous Mysticism

Here’s where it gets weirder: we all have DMT in our bodies.

That’s not metaphor. It’s biology.

In 2013, researchers at the University of Michigan confirmed the presence of endogenous DMT in the pineal glands of rats—suggesting humans may produce it too. More recently, DMT was detected in the cerebrospinal fluid of live rodents, in concentrations comparable to serotonin & dopamine—two of the brain’s most well-studied neurotransmitters. That implies it’s not just a trace contaminant. It’s potentially doing something.

But what?

Unlike serotonin, which regulates mood, or dopamine, which manages reward, no one really knows what DMT does. It’s produced in the lungs, the brain, the retina. It crosses the blood–brain barrier with ease. And it’s fast—within seconds of administration, it floods consciousness with a completely alien reality. No buildup. No fade-in. Just boom—you’re somewhere else. When done correctly…it is quite the experience. Highly recommend. 10/10.

Some researchers believe DMT may be released during birth, death, near-death experiences, or extreme states of consciousness. Others suggest it plays a role in dreaming—or in the deep mystical states reached through meditation and breathwork.

I once dated a woman who was both a devoted psychonaut and a single mom. She told me that giving birth felt exactly like a powerful DMT trip—the same dissolution of self, the same overwhelming flood of presence, and the same feeling of crossing into somewhere utterly beyond comprehension.

Which raises a provocative question:

If DMT is already inside us—and capable of opening the mind to realms beyond comprehension—then maybe the beings aren’t out there. Maybe they’re waiting in here—on the other side of a neurochemical veil.

VII. The Astonishing Hypothesis

Death by Astonishment doesn’t try to make you believe in elves. It invites you to question the limits of your model of reality. Gallimore doesn’t claim proof. He offers possibility.

He writes:

“It’s not a question of whether DMT entities are real. It’s a question of whether your definition of real is expansive enough to include them.”

If beings appear with such frequency—across cultures, and to people with no prior expectations—then maybe the burden of proof shouldn’t be on those who describe them, but on those who dismiss them.

And if consciousness is more receiver than generator, then maybe DMT isn’t a hallucination-inducer. Maybe it’s a signal amplifier.

One thing’s for sure: we’re not just imagining things. We’re remembering something the Western world worked hard to forget:

The Others are already here.

VIII. Closing

I’ve worked with DMT & Changa (NN-DMT + MAOIs) a handful of times over the years. I’ve never seen elves. But every time, I’ve said with full conviction:

That realm is unequivocally not a hallucination.

The intelligence. The precision. The sacred geometry. The feeling of being bathed in cosmic love. The clarity. It all felt more real than real. No way it was just a wild brain misfire from perturbing my serotonin system.

Next month, I’ll be sitting with DMT again.

Not to chase entities—but to listen. Well…that’s not entirely true. I wouldn’t mind seeing the entities. But the primary objective is to observe.

I’ll report back with my findings.

