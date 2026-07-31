Welcome to The Psychedelic Blog. Bestselling essayist & Psychedelic cultural analyst examining how altered states shape relationships, grief, death & meaning.

This week: Why Psychedelics reward some personalities while making others even harder to be around.

10 years ago, I was a different person. I was anxious, rigid in my thinking, more concerned with being right & uncomfortable with uncertainty. In retrospect, I wasn't always the easiest person to be around. (A few ex-girlfriends can confirm.) Today I’m noticeably more curious, far less neurotic & more willing to change my mind.

I can’t tell you how much of that came from Psychedelics versus meditation, writing, grief, 8 years without alcohol or simply getting older. Probably all of the above. But the direction of change is unmistakable.

A growing body of evidence suggests I’m not alone. Recent research shows classic Psychedelics like Psilocybin, LSD & Ayahuasca are associated with lasting increases in openness & decreases in neuroticism.

But that’s only half the story.

After spending years around this world, I’m convinced Psychedelics don’t affect every personality equally. Some people become more curious, humble & emotionally resilient. Others become dogmatic, spiritually grandiose or simply harder to be around.

The question isn't whether Psychedelics are "good" or "bad." The question is which personalities they reward...and which they punish.

1. Curiosity (Rewarded)

People who are genuinely curious ask better questions rather than chase predetermined answers. Psychedelics amplify exploration without requiring certainty. The experience becomes an invitation instead of a verdict.

2. Intellectual Humility (Rewarded)

The people who can say “I don’t know” integrate experiences better than those convinced they already understand consciousness. Wonder scales better than certainty.

3. Psychological Flexibility (Rewarded)

If you’re capable of updating beliefs, admitting mistakes & experimenting with new behaviors, Psychedelic insights have somewhere to land. Insight without behavioral change is entertainment.

4. Rigidity (Punished)

People attached to certainty spend trips fighting them. Afterwards they either dismiss everything…or become convinced every symbolic thought is objective truth. Both reactions are attempts to preserve certainty.

5. Narcissism / Specialness (Punished)

One of the easiest traps. The experience becomes evidence that you’ve awakened while everyone else remains asleep. Ego survives by changing costumes.

6. External Locus of Control (Punished)

People waiting for the medicine to fix them accumulate ceremonies instead of changing their lives. The ceremony ends…your habits remain.

7. Neuroticism (Complicated)

High neuroticism can make experiences harder, but many also show the greatest reductions afterward. It's punished in the moment, then often rewarded over time.

Psychedelics don’t create personality, they amplify the personality already there. They can deepen curiosity or inflate certainty. They can cultivate humility or feed grandiosity. They can expose fear…or become another way to avoid it.

The molecule matters, dose matters, set & setting matter. Life stage matters a lot as well…which is why I don't recommend young adults work with Psychedelics. Let personality form before tinkering with it.

After years of watching people work with these substances, I suspect personality matters more than most of us admit. Psychedelics amplify what you bring into the experience.

Some traits make that amplification constructive. Others make it destructive.

This Week’s Sunday Insider: The Psychedelic Red Flags I Never Ignore.

If this piece resonated, tap the ❤️, leave a comment or restack it for someone else who might enjoy it.

And if you want the deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

🍄 Help Build the World’s Largest Psychedelic Transparency Database

Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far! I’ve been genuinely overwhelmed by the submissions over the past few weeks…it means more than you know.

If you’ve attended a retreat, worked with a facilitator, visited a clinic, or participated in a ceremony, I want to hear from you.

Share your experience anonymously at Psychedelic Watch. Whether it was exceptional, disappointing, or somewhere in between, your report can help others make more informed decisions.

🌿 Order getKANNA — Free Shipping for Subscribers

Kanna has become one of my most reliable allies. For unwinding after long days. For presence, connection & intimacy. For feeling more alive without numbing out.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement designed to help you unwind, ignite & connect — without alcohol, without excess.

Ideal if you’re looking for:

A healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, plant-based substitute for MDMA

A way to feel more human in a hyper-digital world

New here? What is Kanna?

Perfect Date Night Here

Follow us on Instagram Here

Subscriber perk: Use code FRIENDS0fGK2 for Free Shipping

Unwind intentionally.