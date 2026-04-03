Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: The personality shift that happens before anything else changes.

“No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it is not the same river and he is not the same man.” — Heraclitus

There is a moment where we notice something has changed. It’s usually a normal conversation…nothing noteworthy happening. The kind of interaction we’ve had thousands of times…light, easy, familiar. But something feels slightly off. Not bad, just…misaligned.

We find ourselves responding slower, less interested. Not disengaged, just not fully in it. Almost like watching the conversation happen instead of participating in it. At first, we think it’s the other person. Then we notice it everywhere.

You leave conversations earlier than you used to. Your patience for small talk wanes. Someone who knows you well looks at you for a second too long…like they’re trying to figure out what changed.

It’s easy to talk about the big changes Psychedelics create. The typical narrative focuses on healing, breakthroughs, or changes in our relationships.

But before any of that, something quieter happens: your personality starts to shift.

Not in a dramatic way. No clean before & after…just small, almost imperceptible changes in how you show up.

What you notice changes.

What you tolerate changes.

What you feel like engaging with changes.

Conversations that used to feel natural start to feel slightly forced. Certain environments feel louder than they used to (I can’t tolerate loud bars anymore). Some people feel easier to be around, others take more effort, even if nothing about them has changed.

It’s subtle enough that you can ignore it. But consistent enough that you can’t unsee it once it starts.

I started noticing it in other people too. Not in what they said, but in how they moved through interactions.

A slight pause before responding.

A change in what they chose to engage with.

A kind of quiet selectivity that wasn’t there before.

It doesn’t look like growth…it looks more like recalibration.

The mistake is thinking Psychedelics just change what you think. They don’t. They change what feels true. And once that shifts, personality follows.

Because personality is not fixed. It’s a pattern of responses…what you lean toward, what you avoid, what you amplify, what you ignore.

Change the underlying signal, and the pattern reorganizes.

This is where things get interesting: the world doesn’t update with you. Your environment stays the same, your social circles stay the same, the expectations people have of you stay the same.

Your internal responses start to drift…and that’s where the friction begins.

Not because anything is wrong. But because other people are still relating to the version of you that no longer exists.

Most people don’t notice this stage clearly. They skip straight to the visible outcomes…different relationships, different preferences, different life choices.

But those are downstream effects. The real shift happens earlier. It’s the moment you realize you can’t fully return to the way you used to respond…not because you don’t want to. But because it no longer feels true.

And once that line is crossed, the rest follows.

This same awareness that creates distance also sharpens what remains.

You start to notice what’s actually there: a couple dressed nicely on a first date, a father playing with his son, a woman in her 90s knitting, carrying a lifetime you’ll never fully understand.

The world doesn’t just become harder to engage with…it becomes more precise.

This Sunday’s Insider: I went inside the at-home ketamine model.

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