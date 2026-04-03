The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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James Potts's avatar
James Potts
3d

The change in how one interacts with and perceives bars is so real. Cutting back on drinking preceded psychedelics for me. Still, post psychedelics, the few times I've been in bars, there is a sense of being on an island, completely disconnected from the energy existing in that bar. That energy no longer influences or interests me. It gives me awe how much and how quickly this all changed, while realizing, without judgment, how lost and asleep I once was.

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3 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
Steve R's avatar
Steve R
3d

Really enjoyed this. The idea that personality shifts before the obvious life changes do is something we probably feel but rarely pay attention to in everyday life. “It’s not that anything is wrong, it just no longer feels true” is a strong insight. The whole piece captured that quiet recalibration really well. Great post!

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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