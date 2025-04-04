Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I’m unpacking one of the most mind-bending aspects of the Psychedelic experience: time itself.

“The distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” — Albert Einstein

Whatever world I entered, it was the most beautiful place I had ever experienced. I still have a video of my first Bufo journey—my first & most powerful mystical experience. The recording is just over 12 minutes long, mostly showing me lying motionless on the ground, somewhere between a deep anesthetic state and what might look like death. But wherever I went—and I definitely went somewhere—time was no longer a factor. It was eternal. Timeless. A world untouched by the ticking of a clock.

Psychedelics & Time

Time is a construct, a tool we use to organize our lives and make sense of the world. Yet, during a potent Psychedelic journey, this construct dissolves, revealing a more fluid, elastic nature of time that feels as though it transcends the ordinary. What is it about Psychedelics that allows us to step outside of the rigid ticking of the clock and into a timeless sense of existence? This phenomenon is not just a curiosity; it has profound implications for healing, creativity, and our understanding of reality itself.

I. The Neuroscience of Time Perception

At the heart of our experience of time is the Default Mode Network (DMN), a collection of brain regions responsible for self-referential thinking and the narrative sense of self. The DMN acts as a temporal anchor, tying our sense of identity to a linear timeline of past, present, and future.

Psychedelics are known to temporarily disrupt the DMN. This disruption results in a suspension of the usual sense of time. Moments may stretch endlessly, collapse into each other, or vanish entirely, leaving individuals in a state of pure "nowness." Functional MRI studies suggest that this altered state is associated with increased connectivity between brain regions that don’t typically communicate, allowing for new, non-linear modes of experiencing time.

I recently engaged with someone who was adamant that Psychedelics' impact on time perception is purely temporary. I beg to differ. Once the Default Mode Network is disrupted and novel neural pathways begin firing, everything shifts. Yes—the visuals & body sensations are ephemeral. But the change in how we experience time? That is lasting. We begin to understand that “clock time” is just one way reality unfolds. And once we see that, we’re never quite the same. We gain a new awareness—a deeper ability to be present. To recognize the moments worth holding onto. And when they come, we know how to hold onto them.

II. Healing Through Timelessness

One of the most profound therapeutic effects of Psychedelics comes from their ability to temporarily free individuals from the constraints of linear time. Trauma, for instance, traps people in a loop—a perpetual reliving of painful past events. Psychedelics disrupt these loops by creating a sense of timelessness, allowing individuals to revisit these memories from a detached perspective, or even reprocess them entirely in a single session that feels as though it spans days or weeks.

In Psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression or PTSD, patients frequently describe a "timeless space" where insights unfold naturally & emotional weight is lifted. It’s as if stepping out of time allows for deeper healing & resolution.

Each time I have worked with MDMA, time dissolves into waves of profound euphoria. I am able to revisit the hardest chapters of my life with compassion. Interestingly, the space between now & then evaporates. The harsh judgment I once held toward my past self fades. The neurochemical shift MDMA catalyzes seems to open a channel for grace—and in that grace, we realize: We’re still that same person. Just softened. Just trying. We are, more often than not, our own harshest critic. But Psychedelics interrupt that pattern. They collapse the distance between who we were & who we are.

III. Accessing Past & Future Selves

Psychedelics also enable what feels like a direct connection to past or future selves. Under the influence of substances like Ayahuasca or Bufo, individuals describe revisiting pivotal life moments with vivid clarity or encountering a future version of themselves offering guidance or reassurance.

Psychologically, these experiences may reflect the brain’s heightened ability to simulate or recontextualize timelines. But for many, they feel entirely real—as though time itself has become malleable.

This was the case during my first Bufo journey. I revisited several moments from my life—one in particular stands out. I was suddenly back in Paris, on a tour of the city I went on in college. I could see every face on that trip with perfect clarity. To this day, I’m not sure why that moment resurfaced. But its presence carried a powerful message: Maybe time is just how we make sense of the world. Maybe it’s all one big moment—one fleeting, sacred dance beneath the stars.

“Time is not a line but a dimension, like the dimensions of space.” — Margaret Atwood

IV. The Mystical Experience of Eternity

Perhaps the most spiritually charged distortion of time is the experience of eternity—a state where time disappears entirely. Mystics, philosophers, and spiritual traditions have long described this as the “eternal now” or union with the divine. Psychedelics offer a glimpse into this timeless state, dissolving the usual boundaries of linear existence.

These experiences often leave people with a deep sense of peace & interconnectedness, a feeling that life is not a series of moments but a singular unfolding presence.

Of all the Psychedelics I’ve communed with, Bufo stands out as the ultimate destroyer of clock time. It launches us into cosmic consciousness—perhaps where we came from, and where we return when our physical bodies die. In that realm, a clock would be utterly useless. Time dissolution may be the one universal thread among those who’ve mustered the courage to transcend with 5-MeO. Whether your journey was filled with bliss & love, sacred geometry & dancing atoms, or demons & terror—one thing remains constant: No one comes back and says, “Let me guess, I was gone for about ten minutes.” That would be utterly impossible.

V. Implications for Creativity & Insight

Time distortion also plays a key role in the creative potential of Psychedelics. Freed from the pressure of deadlines, structure, or productivity, many artists, writers, and innovators describe entering timeless states where ideas emerge fully formed.

This kind of nonlinear cognition enables connections & breakthroughs that would be difficult under ordinary mental constraints. Whether in art, science, or entrepreneurship, these altered states allow for expansive, outside-the-box thinking.

After taking the first three months of the year off, I’m back on a microdosing regimen of Psilocybin. It took just a few days for creativity to return—almost like it had been waiting just below the surface. This creativity doesn’t show up as scattered ideas, but as a steady, focused flow. A state where I’m no longer a prisoner of clock time. Insights seem to download from… wherever insights come from (no one really knows). And in this state, expressing novel thoughts feels effortless—like second nature.

VI. The Science vs. Experience Divide

In The Blind Spot: Why Science Cannot Ignore Human Experience, Adam Frank, Marcelo Gleiser, & Evan Thompson argue that science tends to reduce time to mathematical abstractions. This misses the lived, subjective richness of time as experienced by human consciousness—especially under altered states.

Bridging this gap is essential for developing a more complete understanding of time, one that honors both objective models & personal, embodied realities.

Having entered states where clock time disappears, I’m inclined to believe Adam Frank is onto something. It’s clear that our experience of time is an evolutionary adaptation—a tool to help us navigate reality & survive. We wouldn’t be much use to the tribe stuck in a permanent, timeless Bufo trip. But the fact that we can experience time so differently suggests something deeper. Maybe time, at least as we know it, is an illusion.

“Time perception is not a reflection of the world—it is a construction of the mind.”— David Eagleman

The elastic nature of time revealed by Psychedelics is not just a fascinating side effect—it is a doorway to profound healing, insight, and creativity. By stepping outside of the clock’s relentless march, we gain access to a deeper understanding of ourselves and the universe.

Whether by revisiting trauma or adversity we’ve faced, envisioning potential futures, or experiencing the eternal now, Psychedelics remind us that time—like consciousness—is far more fluid, mysterious, and transformative than we’ve been led to believe.

One of the deepest takeaways from my experiences on the other side is presence. Not the kind Eckhart Tolle writes about—though I love his work. But that kind of wisdom doesn’t fully land through reading. It lands through experience. And no experience I’ve had changes our relationship with time like a Psychedelic journey. Clock time becomes meaningless. Life time becomes everything. It’s a lesson we carry us—one that quietly elongates our lives by changing how we perceive time itself.

I want to end this week’s piece with a perspective on time from the GOAT of philosophy himself—Alan Watts:

