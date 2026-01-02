Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: The End of the Psychedelic Honeymoon.

Intro

When I started this blog almost four years ago, Psychedelics occupied a very different cultural position.

Let’s rewind to 2022. How to Change Your Mind sat at the center of the conversation. Ayahuasca was marketed as an ancient plant medicine used for thousands of years for healing…a claim that has since been properly dismantled, despite what wellness gurus still believe. MDMA was still Molly, tethered to raves & festivals. Magic mushrooms were still just drugs we did in college. Twitter was still Twitter. NFTs were the next big thing. Sorry, I got sidetracked…focus, Andrew.

Then therapy culture, largely unchallenged at the time, rushed in & claimed Psychedelics as clinical tools only—things that required protocols, professionals & permission. How convenient!

What followed was a collective misreading. Psychedelics were reframed as benign, benevolent & purpose-built for healing. Risk was softened, destabilization was moralized away & adverse outcomes were treated as anomalies rather than inevitabilities.

That story is no longer holding.

Use has scaled. Deaths have occurred. Corporate interests have arrived. Churches have proliferated. Integration has lagged. Consequences are no longer theoretical. The honeymoon is over.

I. They Were Never Supposed to Be About Healing

Healing is a modern projection. Historically, Psychedelics were tools of power, divination, cohesion, sorcery, seduction & warfare—not trauma healing or inner child repair. Framing them as inherently therapeutic obscured their destabilizing capacity from the start.

II. Therapy Culture Hijacking

Therapy culture imposed its own moral grammar: vulnerability as virtue, process as identity & excavation as progress. Psychedelics didn’t create this…they absorbed it. Healing became endless, and change became optional. People stopped showing up in the world because they were perpetually “doing the work.”

III. Deaths & Adverse Events

Once deaths occur, Psychedelics lose moral exemption. Scale forces a shift from promise to risk management. A single Psychedelic fatality will draw national attention, despite representing a fraction of a percent of alcohol-related deaths. Risk isn’t being compared…it’s being sensationalized.

IV. Corporate Interests

Biotech, VC & Pharma flatten complexity. Outcomes must be standardized, liability minimized & experiences commodified. What can’t be measured is ignored. What can’t be patented is sidelined. Meaning gives way to throughput.

V. Churches & Spiritual Laundering

Religious framing becomes a legal & moral shield. Spiritual language bypasses discernment & inflates authority when things go wrong. Myth replaces responsibility. When harm occurs, intention is cited while outcomes are diffused, leaving no one clearly accountable for what actually happened.

VI. Integration Scarcity

Access scaled faster than support. Insight outpaced capacity. People were opened without lives capable of holding what surfaced. Destabilization was normalized. Consequences were privatized.

VII. Loss of Novelty

Early adopters projected meaning onto intensity. Repetition revealed limits. Not every insight is useful. Not every opening leads somewhere better. Mystery alone no longer carries authority.

How the Honeymoon Ends Personally

When the honeymoon ends, it doesn’t show up as a belief change. It shows up as friction.

The ceremony that once felt profound now feels unnecessary. The urge to go deeper starts to feel compulsive. The stories stop integrating cleanly into daily life. Work gets harder, the body pushes back.

What used to feel like expansion starts demanding trade-offs.

Closing Thoughts

The end of the Psychedelic honeymoon doesn’t mean disillusionment. It means contact with reality.

Psychedelics didn’t stop revealing truth. They simply stopped being insulated by novelty, subculture & good intentions. At scale, every amplifier exposes what’s already there—discipline or lack of it, coherence or fracture, humility or inflation.

The mistake was never believing these tools were powerful. The mistake was believing power could be separated from responsibility.

What comes next isn’t prohibition or spiritual theater. It’s mass adoption with constraints. More users, tighter filters. Less mythology, more structure. Less talk of healing, more evidence of change. Psychedelics don’t ask to be believed in…they ask to be met with maturity.

And that maturity shows up not in what people see…but in what they do afterward, how they live & what they’re willing to give up once the insight arrives.

The honeymoon is over. What remains is whether we’re capable of a grown-up relationship with the most revealing tools we’ve ever touched.

