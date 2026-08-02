This Week's Sunday Insider: The warning signs I never ignore.

After reviewing more than 100 Psychedelic organizations, I’ve noticed something interesting.

The biggest risks aren’t usually the obvious ones…almost nobody advertises “we’re reckless with safety.” The warning signs are subtler. They show up in language, philosophy, screening, confidence, history & how people respond to disagreement.

These are the red flags I now pay attention to.

1. They promise certainty.

The first red flag is certainty.

Anyone who speaks with complete confidence about what Psychedelics always do immediately makes me skeptical.

“The medicine gives you exactly what you need.” “Everyone is called.” “This ceremony will heal your trauma.”

Reality is far messier.

Some people have profoundly meaningful experiences, others have terrifying ones. Some leave transformed, others leave confused. The same Psychedelic can produce radically different outcomes depending on the person, the setting, their expectations & countless other variables.

The more someone insists Psychedelics produce predictable outcomes, the less confidence I have that they understand them.

2. They treat risk as an inconvenience.

Good organizations don’t hide risk. They lead with it.

They talk openly about bipolar disorder, psychosis, medication interactions, cardiovascular concerns, difficult experiences & integration challenges. They explain who shouldn't participate as clearly as who should.

Bad organizations do the opposite. Contraindications are buried in the FAQ, dismissed with a sentence or ignored entirely because they make marketing harder.

If someone spends an hour describing transformation & 30 seconds describing risk, that’s telling you something.

These first 2 red flags are the easiest to spot. The remaining ones are more subtle, but I've found they're some of the strongest predictors of whether I trust a facilitator or retreat.