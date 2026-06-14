This week’s Sunday Insider: Psychedelic retreats are booming. What happens when transformation becomes a tourism product.

For years, the Psychedelic movement has told a simple story. The future would be:

Clinics

Doctors

Therapists

FDA approval

Insurance reimbursement

The reality turned out very different. The fastest-growing sector in Psychedelics isn’t happening inside hospitals.

It’s happening at retreat centers.

Across Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Jamaica, Portugal & countless other destinations, a new industry has emerged around the promise of transformation.

Ayahuasca retreats

Mushroom retreats

Bufo retreats

Psychedelic vacations

Healing tourism

And as I wrote about on Friday: retreats combining all of the above

Whatever name we give it, the retreat model has become one of the dominant business models in modern Psychedelic culture. And almost nobody seems interested in discussing what happens when one of the deepest experiences of a person’s life becomes a tourism product.

The Retreat Economy

The rise of Psychedelic retreats isn’t occurring in isolation. It’s happening alongside the explosion of the broader wellness tourism industry.

Wellness tourism is approaching the trillion-dollar mark globally & continues growing faster than traditional travel. Wellness retreats have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the wellness economy.

This matters because Psychedelic retreats no longer exist solely within Psychedelic culture. They’re competing with yoga retreats, longevity retreats, fitness retreats, meditation retreats, biohacking retreats & every other form of self-improvement tourism.

The modern retreat center isn’t just selling an experience…it’s selling a version of the person you might become:

More healed

More conscious

More connected

More awake

More yourself

Whether that transformation actually occurs is a different question entirely.

Healing Or Hospitality?

One of the strangest aspects of retreat culture is that multiple industries are now occupying the same space:

Part therapy

Part spirituality

Part tourism

Part hospitality

Part entertainment

Part self-development

Most industries have relatively clear standards:

Hotels know they’re hotels

Therapists know they’re therapists

Medical clinics know they’re medical clinics

Retreat centers occupy a much stranger territory:

The language is frequently therapeutic

The setting is often hospitality

The experience is spiritual

The legal structure is tourism

The marketing resembles self-help

The result is a category that is difficult to evaluate because nobody agrees on what it actually is.

The Quality Gap

I spoke with investigative reporter Jack Gorsline, founder of the Psychedelic Writers Guild and Psychedelic State(s) of America. You can follow his work on Substack & LinkedIn.

His view was simple:

“Safety is a choice.”

Gorsline described a landscape with both exceptionally responsible operators & organizations engaging in conduct that places participants at risk.

He pointed to an Austin-based Ibogaine-assisted therapy program that requires eight weeks of preparation, eight weeks of integration, involves family members throughout the process & includes psychiatrists, nurses & cardiologists on-site.

As he put it:

“The most effective and most thorough ibogaine-assisted therapy protocol that I’ve seen in the underground is a Psychedelic church in Austin.”

At the other end of the spectrum, he pointed to cases involving facilitator misconduct, including a rape allegation involving a facilitator at a clinic in Cancun, and noted that participant deaths have occurred at some facilities, likely more than the public is aware of.

The lesson wasn’t that retreats are good or bad.

It was that the quality gap between organizations is far larger than most people realize.