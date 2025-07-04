The Psychedelic Blog

Shelley Durga Karpaty
17h

I appreciate your humor in this piece, Andrew! Now I have a new way to excuse myself from a conversation, “I’m going to step outside” and pray no one follows me. Happy birthday to Grandma!! 97! 🙌🎉😍

Gene Bray
13h

Always do mind expanding medicines by yourself. In silent darkness. Or in nature. For wisdom. When you are alone your ego is inactive. There are no energy vampires around. Mushrooms LSD Ayahuasca Peyote Marijuana. These are gifts from the Gods to reconnect the hemispheres of your brain and to open up all the synapses. But they will only illuminate your path. They wont carry. A Spirit Walk 4 or 8 times a year is essential.

