Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, in honor of July 4th, I’m serving up a Psychedelic Summer Survival Kit—for anyone navigating heat, fireworks, and unexpected ego death.

“Let freedom ring. I’m currently not a person.” — Found on a bathroom wall at a mushroom retreat in Topanga. Probably.

Opening Thoughts

It’s a fascinating cultural moment.

Today, much of the country will do the usual: beer, burgers, America.

But at barbecues across the U.S., many are microdosing Psilocybin. Others have forgone alcohol altogether.

If that’s you, this post is for you.

Summer in the Psychedelic world hits different.

It’s hot, and everyone’s feeling expansive.

So in the spirit of staying grounded while the collective consciousness attempts to ascend, I put together a little something: The Psychedelic Summer Survival Kit.

Things I’ve learned to bring, avoid, or flat-out ignore after years of sweating through ceremonies and watching grown men cry in wide-brimmed hats.

✅ Keep These in the Kit

1. One Sober Friend (or at least someone who’s sober-adjacent)

You don’t need a “trip sitter.” You need someone who knows when you need water—without making it a healing ritual or telling you it’s your shadow coming up.

2. Kanna

Not just plugging the product. (Okay, maybe a little. Even Seinfeld did product placement.)

But seriously—Kanna is the summer MVP. Social without the sloppy. Heart-opening without the crash. MDMA vibes, minus the Sunday scaries.

3. Escape Plans

Have one ready for when the conversation drifts to Atlantis, the Annunaki, or “my last Ayahuasca journey led to my divorce.”

Try: “I’m gonna step outside for a bit.”

No one follows you. Ever.

❌ Leave These at Home

4. Your Spiritual Persona

You know the one—linen pants, half-smile, overuse of the word “intention.”

It’s okay to be weird & real. You don’t need to cosplay as a shaman just to fit in.

5. The Need to Make It Mean Something

Not every trip is a breakthrough. Not every purge is a metaphor.

Sometimes you just took too many mushrooms, and now the trees are breathing.

Let it be.

6. The Guy Who Brings a Guitar (Uninvited)

This is less advice, more of a public service announcement.

If you see him, unplug the guitar. If that’s not possible, leave.

If you are him…retire. Preferably from public life.

Parting Words

Summer has a way of making everything feel sacred…until it isn’t.

One minute you’re watching the sunset on 2C-B; the next, you’re arguing with a guy named Asher about whether birds are government surveillance drones.

So take care of your body. Protect your energy. Don’t overdo it.

The most Psychedelic moment of your weekend might not happen during the trip—it might be when you’re eating fruit, laughing with friends, and remembering that joy doesn’t need to be earned.

Happy 4th, everyone—and a special shoutout to my grandmom, who turns 96 on America’s birthday!

