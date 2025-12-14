This week’s Sunday Insider is for anyone who realized the “self” wasn’t the target…our model of reality was.

“The world is not as it is, but as we are conditioned to see it.” — Jiddu Krishnamurti

Intro

2025 wasn’t the year Psychedelics “healed” people. It was the year people finally realized healing was the smallest thing these compounds were doing.

The real story is bigger, stranger & far more structural: Psychedelics don’t change you…they change the model of reality you’ve been running.

1. The Self Was Never the Target

Most people still cling to the idea that Psychedelics “dissolve the ego.” That’s not quite right.

The strongest research in 2025 reinforced the predictive-processing view: Psychedelics loosen the brain’s highest-level priors — the beliefs that shape how raw experience gets interpreted. Carhart-Harris & Friston call this REBUS. Under these states, the model relaxes, and reality becomes less top-down, more data-driven, more open.

That tracks with my own journeys. I never felt like the “self” vanished. I felt like the certainty behind it dissolved…as if the system that generates “me” lost its grip.

It wasn’t ego death, it was model revision.

2. Psychedelics Reveal the Scaffolding, Not the Story

Another pattern in 2025: Psychedelics don’t just surface repressed memories or emotions. They expose the architecture that builds experience.

The narrative self quiets because the Default Mode Network loses its privileged position. Thalamo-cortical gating opens. More sensory & emotional data gets through. Brain networks that normally stay segregated start talking to each other.

It feels like “new truths” are emerging, but what’s actually emerging is far simpler & far more profound: You’re seeing how the system works — not the stories it generates.

It’s not therapeutic, it’s structural.