This week’s Sunday Insider: What happens when Psychedelics collide with wealth, optimization culture & elite wellness.

Psychedelics Enter Elite Culture

A few years ago, Psychedelics still carried the cultural aura of something underground. Even as they became more mainstream, there was still a lingering perception that these experiences existed outside normal status systems & modern luxury culture.

That illusion is disappearing fast.

Recently, Vice published a piece about Psychedelic facilitators working with ultra-wealthy clients in highly curated environments involving private compounds, luxury accommodations, personalized integration & white-glove transformation services.

Around the same time, Bryan Johnson livestreamed himself doing 5-MeO-DMT while connected to biometric tracking systems as part of his broader longevity & optimization project.

The reaction online was immediate. People mocked the idea of “optimized enlightenment” & framed the entire thing as peak Silicon Valley absurdity: billionaires attempting to engineer transcendence itself.

Some of the criticism was fair. There is undeniably something surreal about watching one of the world’s most obsessive self-optimization figures publicly incorporate ego dissolution into a quantified anti-aging framework.

But I also think many people missed the deeper story.

The Backlash Revealed Something

The backlash revealed something uncomfortable: many people don’t actually believe Psychedelic use should be a personal choice…they believe it should be morally sanctioned.