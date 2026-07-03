The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
6h

Great movie! I think it's such a powerful message that he chased none of these things, just followed the interesting, and ended up living such an epic life! We could all learn a lesson or two :)

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Ajd's avatar
Ajd
9h

"It’s that Forrest may be the wisest character Hollywood ever created."

Definitely! He is a mirror to our culture. Timeless. Thanks for this beautyfull essay🙏

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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