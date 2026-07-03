Welcome to The Psychedelic Blog. Bestselling essayist & Psychedelic cultural analyst examining how altered states shape relationships, grief, death & meaning.

This week: A philosophy of life hidden inside Forrest Gump.

“I don’t know if we each have a destiny, or if we’re all just floating around accidental-like on a breeze. But I think maybe it’s both.”

— Forrest Gump

Every year around July 4th, I rewatch one of my favorite movies: Forrest Gump.

Unlike many films from my childhood, it actually holds up. (Cocktail, on the other hand, does not…rewatching it as an adult means spending 2 hours wondering how this was ever considered a good movie.)

What strikes me now isn’t the epic soundtrack, the historical cameos or even Tom Hanks’ performance. It’s that Forrest may be the wisest character Hollywood ever created.

I think the reason is simple: Forrest succeeds because he refuses to play the status games modern people organize their lives around.

The Real Reason Forrest Wins

Forrest spends the entire film surrounded by people chasing status, yet he never joins the competition.

He doesn’t care about prestige, he doesn’t spend his life trying to become the kind of person other people admire. Every major accomplishment arrives because he commits himself completely to whatever is in front of him, whether that’s football, the military, ping pong, being a shrimp boat captain or running across America. Success follows him because he isn’t chasing success.

He doesn’t manage his image either. Modern life rewards carefully curated identities…people build personal brands, polish every opinion & worry constantly about how they’re perceived. Forrest never edits himself. He says exactly what he thinks, even when it makes him look strange, simple or out of place. That authenticity becomes one of his greatest strengths.

He also refuses to play the game of social positioning. Forrest treats presidents, generals, children, strangers & janitors with exactly the same respect. He doesn’t become more confident around powerful people or more dismissive around ordinary people because he isn’t calculating where everyone sits in the social hierarchy.

Perhaps most remarkable, Forrest never treats his beliefs as a status symbol. Throughout the film America tears itself apart over war, politics & culture. Everyone seems desperate to declare what side they're on. Forrest isn't interested in signaling where he belongs…he's busy living his life.

The interesting part is that Forrest wins anyway. He becomes a college football star, a war hero, a ping pong champion, starts a successful business, accumulates wealth, inspires thousands of people & leaves an imprint on nearly everyone he meets. None of it comes from trying to look important…it comes from showing up fully to whatever life asks of him next.

Modern culture teaches that life is a competition…Forrest treats it like an adventure.

Whenever I'm on a date & the woman inevitably asks how I go about living my life, I think about the opening scene.

The feather drifting through the air is the perfect metaphor for how Forrest moved through the world. He wasn’t obsessed with 5 year plans, status, optimization or controlling every outcome. He simply went where life took him.

That doesn’t mean he was passive:

He ran when it was time to run.

He fought when it was time to fight.

He loved when it was time to love.

But he wasn’t constantly trying to force life into a particular shape.

In a culture obsessed with goals, milestones & carefully curated identities, Forrest's approach looks naive. I think it’s wisdom. It’s also the closest thing I have to a philosophy for how to live.

This week’s Sunday Insider: The Psychedelic Gold Rush Is Ending. For the past 5 years, money poured into Psychedelics with the promise of a revolution. Clinics multiplied, startups raised billions & everyone wanted a piece of the future of consciousness. That era is ending…here’s what comes next.

If this piece resonated, tap the ❤️, leave a comment or restack it for someone else who might enjoy it.

And if you want the deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

🌿 Order getKANNA — Free Shipping for Subscribers

Kanna has become one of my most reliable allies. For unwinding after long days. For presence, connection & intimacy. For feeling more alive without numbing out.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement designed to help you unwind, ignite & connect — without alcohol, without excess.

Ideal if you’re looking for:

A healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, plant-based substitute for MDMA

A way to feel more human in a hyper-digital world

New here? What is Kanna?

Perfect Date Night Here

Follow us on Instagram Here

Subscriber perk: Use code FRIENDS0fGK2 for Free Shipping

Unwind intentionally.