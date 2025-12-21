A Christmas story unlike any other. This week’s Sunday Insider tells an unbelievable tale that history somehow forgot to keep.

A heavy, metallic rain hammered the maloca. Three men stood ready for what was about to unfold. One lifted a bird-bone pipe & pressed it to his fellow shaman’s nostril.

Yopo hits like an intrusion. No buildup, no ascent. Just a violent, electric seizure of the body. Within seconds they were shaking. Within minutes they were gone. When the eldest finally spoke, his voice sounded borrowed:

“A man of power will fall. And we will follow.”

A week later, the assassination happened. Days after that, members of the prophecy circle started turning up dead.

The official reports read like scraps from three different realities. The anthropologists disappeared. And the ritual that had shaped tribal decisions for generations was abandoned overnight.

That’s the beginning. The rest of the story is worse.