I recall lying in bed, not quite drunk, not quite hungover yet…somewhere in that in-between state. I was staring at the ceiling, unable to sleep. It was probably around 3 am; I didn’t dare look at my phone to check. I knew the day was going to start eventually, and I was not going to be ready for it. I was experiencing waves of anxiety, frustration, and anger. How many times had I felt like this before?

When the alarm finally did go off, it was painful. I had missed the gym and was not in any condition to go to work. I called out sick for the second day in a row. On a Tuesday. From a bender that had started the previous Friday. I had moved to Los Angeles a year before in part to escape the hard-partying lifestyle I had become accustomed to in New York City. But here I was, feeling how I felt all too often in my previous life.

I made the decision at that moment to quit. I was done, well, kind of. I knew I had to go out on my terms. I have always been partial to rituals, and this would be no exception. So, when the liquor store opened, I went and bought my favorite adult beverage of choice — Amarone, a classic red Italian wine. I drank the entire bottle. It would be my last. Six years later, as I type this, I am overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude for not only making that difficult decision but for the counterfactual — for the life I was able to build without alcohol’s obstruction. Because it is an undeniably better existence.

“Quitting drinking results in one less thing to worry about,” said a close friend of mine six years ago, on June 20th, 2018.

I had never thought about it that way. It immediately catalyzed a level of introspection about my drinking — how many times had I canceled plans last minute because I was either A) hungover or B) wanted to avoid being hungover? How many flights did I book a little later in the day, knowing full well that I wouldn’t make the 8 am flight after a night of partying? How many times did I choose a destination knowing alcohol would play a role? How many work events did I have one too many at, only to be plagued by an uncomfortable level of anxiety the following day? How many romantic relationships did I enter, or exit, while lubricated with the worst decision-maker of all time? How many friendships deteriorated because they were built on a foundation of getting fucked up, or getting fucked up slowly damaged them? How many workouts did I miss? How many Sundays were spent hungover on a couch, instead of doing something that would have brought me joy?

My friend, who had quit drinking the year before this conversation, was right. Quitting alcohol is one less thing to worry about, and it is a big thing.

Perhaps if the question was — do you want to live a hard life, or a peaceful one, as opposed to, what is your drink of choice, more people would forgo alcohol as a modality of recreation. Ostensibly, that is the question at hand. Alcohol is a hard drug. It breaks down the body. ‘Blacking out’ is the brain no longer being able to create new memories. Even one drink adversely impacts healthy sleep, and we have learned over the last few years how paramount sleep is to a healthy existence.

It is only because alcohol is a culturally sanctioned, ubiquitous drug that it is so popular. But this can change. We saw a culture migrate away from cigarettes. I was optimistic alcohol was on a similar path while living in LA, where Mushrooms & Cannabis are the recreational drugs of choice, but relocating to Austin has put a temporary damper on my optimism. This is a city where whiskey flows and Psychedelics & Cannabis take a backseat. I know it is only worse in many parts of the country. Movements aren’t symmetrical. As we have seen with both fashion & cuisine, what starts in Los Angeles ends up in Des Moines. I hope this is the case with alcohol.

Sometimes change happens very slowly and then all at once. The decentralization of information through podcasts & blogs has created access to information not seen since Gutenberg invented the printing press in 1440. Health information is part of this movement, with podcasts like Huberman Lab receiving millions of views. He famously did an episode that debunked any myths whatsoever that alcohol, even in small amounts, is good for you. Dr. Peter Attia’s book "Outlive," about the science of longevity, was a New York Times Bestseller. The information age we currently enjoy could represent the final blow to alcohol's devastating reign on our culture.

On the same call I mentioned earlier, when I was expressing my desire to quit to my friend, he recommended committing to one year off. Initially, I was a bit taken aback by this advice. Here I was setting out to do the impossible, and he was modifying my goals. But there was brilliance in what he was saying…a brilliance I would fully understand one year after that phone call.

Something very interesting happens after we quit alcohol. For many, a little bit of daylight is all we need to never drink again. Our sleep improves, workouts get better, we lose weight, and we feel stronger & healthier. Sex gets better. Our cognition levels up. Better people enter our lives. Relationships that were predicated on getting drunk slowly end. We become endlessly more productive at work and with our daily chores. We don’t run the risk of ruining a Sunday. We actually enjoy vacations because we are far more present and remember all of it. We do more interesting things. We develop new hobbies. We spend more time in nature. We save money. We have fewer regrets.

After a full year off, if someone had offered me a drink, it wouldn’t have been remotely tempting. Having a drink, or even worse, being hungover, after a year off would have resulted in a trip to the emergency room. I couldn’t fathom the impact it would have had on me psychologically & physiologically. So, if you have ever considered quitting (and in my experience, even that flirtation is usually enough to warrant pursuing this path), commit to a year off. It requires less explanation to friends & family. It is a less taxing decision. And after a year, you will likely be done. I am grateful to my friend for helping me frame the decision that way.

If our culture successfully weans itself off alcohol, one constant truth about the human condition will remain: the universal desire for pleasure. We are all pleasure seekers. No one wakes up and says, “I would like to experience no joy today.” We are all addicts. Some addictions just have less stigma attached to them — if you’re addicted to work, you get labeled a ‘provider’. If you are addicted to alcohol, you get labeled a ‘drunk’. But make no mistake, whether you are addicted to your job, working out, sex, alcohol, gambling, or cocaine, the underlying cause is the same: pleasure.

The resurgence of Psychedelics couldn’t come at a better time. They are the perfect cultural replacement for alcohol. They satiate our desire for pleasure while also serving as a mechanism of connection — connection to others, to our planet, and to ourselves. Where alcohol numbs, Psychedelics allow us to feel.

It is no coincidence that almost exactly one year after having my last drink, I had my first mystical experience with Psychedelics. And my story is not unique. Many either quit drinking entirely after exploring Psychedelics, or find these medicines in the aftermath. It takes courage to quit drinking, and as the late Terence McKenna once said, “you make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles.”

A year after sitting with Bufo (5-MeO-DMT), my partner at the time asked if I had ever done Molly (MDMA). I said, sure, in college we used to take it and head into New York City to go clubbing. She replied with a smirk, “so, no you’ve never done it.” She was right. A few weeks later, we lit candles, put on EDM music, and did copious amounts of MDMA. I will never forget how that felt — complete euphoria. When integrating the experience, I recall writing down, “If I had known about this, I wouldn’t have wasted all those years drinking.”

I wonder how many others have had or will have a similar revelation. Whether it’s through MDMA, Psilocybin, Ketamine, or LSD…there are safer, healthier, and more enjoyable ways to satisfy our innate need for pleasure. But in a culture where the protagonist has a drink in hand (shaken, not stirred comes to mind), one substance is legally accessible and constantly advertised, many simply don’t know. They are unaware a better avenue for pleasure exists. A better life exists. And I am beyond grateful I discovered it.

