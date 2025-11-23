This week’s Sunday Insider examines The Three People Who Lost Time — and what their stories reveal about consciousness, reality itself & the nature of human experience. I also offer my interpretation, informed by my own experiences in transcendent states where time disappears.

Time Is the First Thing Psychedelics Break

Greek philosopher Zeno argued that an arrow in flight is never actually moving. At every instant, it occupies a single, motionless point in space. “Motion” is just our interpretation of a series of frozen frames.

Psychedelics expose that fragility directly. They don’t just alter perception — they fracture the continuity that creates the illusion of time…and by extension, the illusion of a self.

What remains is consciousness without sequence. You become Zeno’s arrow paradox: suspended, discontinuous, outside the flow you once assumed was real. The stories below show what happens when time no longer exists.