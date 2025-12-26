The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristin Barnes's avatar
Kristin Barnes
19h

I love your writing and look forward to seeing more in 2026. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
20h

Nice! Love the best of! I still think the analysis you did of psychedelics' impact on your crossfit was my favorite! Just an insane amount of thought / research for a weekly blog post!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture