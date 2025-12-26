Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: The ten essays that defined the year.

Every year, certain pieces cut through. Not because they were safe…but because they named something people were feeling but hadn’t articulated yet.

These were the posts that traveled furthest, catalyzed the most engagement, and changed how readers thought about grief, relationships, control, embodiment & meaning. Together, they map where the Psychedelic conversation actually moved in 2025: away from comfort & toward clarity.

A blunt, irreverent inventory of the everyday bullshit Psychedelics quietly make impossible to tolerate…and why that’s the point.

A guided tour of the Psychedelic deep cuts—dangerous, forgotten & powerful medicines that sit far beyond the wellness narrative.

A Bufo journey taken on my late sister’s birthday becomes a stark meditation on death, grief & what may persist when the self dissolves.

A critique of therapy culture and a case for Psychedelics as somatic truth-tellers that bypass thought & speak through the body.

Why Psychedelics don’t change who you are—they amplify it, making personality the real active ingredient.

An investigation into why DMT entities appear with uncanny consistency—and whether they’re hallucinations, archetypes, or contact.

A sharp critique of healing-as-identity—and an argument that Psychedelics are meant to move us beyond the self, not trap us inside it.

Why society tolerates slow, sanctioned self-destruction—but panics when Psychedelics foster connection, joy & emotional truth.

Why Psychedelics don’t make you enlightened—they make you strange, and that estrangement from the norm is the real transformation.

A seven-year sobriety reflection on the habits Psychedelics quietly dismantle—alcohol, performance, judgment & the fear of death.

Taken together, these pieces point to the same conclusion: the Psychedelic story is maturing. Less spectacle. Less healing-as-identity. More responsibility, embodiment & consequence. The medicine isn’t asking us to escape reality…it’s asking us to participate in it more honestly.

If 2025 was about seeing clearly, 2026 will be about what we do with that clarity. The work doesn’t end with insight. It begins with how we live.

