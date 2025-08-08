Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the Impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: I explore why society ignores (and even celebrates) slow suicidal lifestyles, yet panics when Psychedelics offer connection, joy, or emotional truth. An honest look at the drugs we accept…and the ones we fear.

“The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection.” — Johann Hari

I. Intro

Tim works 70 hours a week.

He hasn’t taken a real vacation in five years. Wakes up to Slack, falls asleep to spreadsheets. Eats at his desk. Ignores chest pain. Jokes that he’ll “retire early in Belize.” But Tim’s a man on a mission. He’s praised for his drive, his hustle, his commitment. No one intervenes. Many even celebrate his discipline & focus. So dedicated.

Society doesn’t flag workaholism as self-destruction.

Joan drinks every night.

Not enough to raise alarms…just enough to take the edge off. A glass of wine while cooking. Another with dinner. Maybe one more to “unwind.” She calls it self-care. Her doctor calls it fine. But the headaches linger, her sleep’s a mess, and the bottle always seems to be empty.

No one bats an eye, because drinking is our favorite coping mechanism…our culture accepts it sans judgement.

Chris eats fast food daily.

A Sausage McGriddle in the morning. Chicken nuggets for dinner. He hasn’t cooked a meal in years. His fridge holds nothing but soda, condiments, and guilt. He jokes about his “dad bod.” People laugh. They secretly enjoy his addiction, because it makes them feel better about themselves.

Junk food isn’t seen as a drug, even though it’s killing him one bite at a time.

We don’t panic over these slow deaths. We don’t criminalize them. We don’t even talk about them. Hell, some even receive praise.

But when someone finds relief, insight, or intimacy through a molecule like Psilocybin or MDMA? Suddenly everyone’s concerned. My comments section is filled with:

“People don’t need drugs!”

O boy…the programming runs deep..

II. The Hypocrisy of Accepted Poison

It’s perfectly normal to drink every weekend. To pop a Xanax to take the edge off. To eat ultra-processed garbage, live sedentary, and call it adulthood. These are socially sanctioned poisons — marketed as stress relief, indulgence, or rites of passage. We don’t question them. They don’t threaten the status quo. In fact, they reinforce it.

III. When the Drugs Actually Help...Society Panics

Here’s the double standard: If a couple shares a bottle of wine and numbs out in front of a screen, that’s totally normal. If they take MDMA, hold each other, and have difficult conversation they need to have? That’s dangerous.

When the drugs disconnect us…when they dull the senses, suppress emotions, and keep us compliant…they’re not just accepted, they’re celebrated. But when the drugs open us up? When they make us feel more, not less? Suddenly, it's a bad thing.

Because connection is unpredictable. Emotional honesty is destabilizing. And people are scared of change.

IV. The Deeper Programming

We’ve been conditioned to fear joy, vulnerability, and altered states—unless they come in state-approved packaging. If it numbs (alcohol), sedates (benzos), or flattens the edges just enough to keep you productive (SSRIs), it’s fine. But if it makes you feel too much, laugh too hard, or open your heart too wide? That’s suspicious..

The real message: Stay emotionally constipated. Don’t rock the boat. Don’t feel so deeply that you start questioning your job, your marriage, your lifestyle. Numb is safe. Open is dangerous.

Psychedelics threaten that programming because they don’t just treat symptoms…they peel back layers. And once you see what’s underneath, it’s hard to unsee. There’s no going back.

V. What Psychedelics Threaten

Psychedelics don’t just alter perception — they disrupt programming. They challenge the status quo in relationships, in consciousness, in culture itself.

Because people who are emotionally awake are harder to sell to. Harder to pacify. Harder to control. A society full of feeling, connected, self-aware individuals doesn’t grind itself into dust and numb instead of live.

That’s the real threat. Not the trip, but what comes after: the questions, the boundaries, the refusal to go back to sleep.

VI. The Invitation

What if joy is the medicine? Not the side effect. Not the reward for suffering. The actual medicine.

What if we redefined “healthy” not as disciplined, numbed, and high-functioning — but as alive, open, intimate, and connected?

What if the goal wasn’t to cope better, but to remember what it feels like to be fully human? To feel awe. To train our bodies. To live with lightness.

Psychedelics don’t have all the answers. But they ask better questions than the culture does. And maybe that’s the invitation: not just to heal, but to live differently.

VII. Closing Thoughts

Psychedelics aren’t a miracle. They won’t save you. They won’t fix society. But they might show you what’s broken.

They offer a crack in the wall. A moment of clarity. A chance to feel what you’ve been avoiding, or remember what you thought you lost.

This isn’t about glorifying drugs. It’s about questioning the definitions of normal we’ve been handed. About asking why disconnection is praised and joy is pathologized.

The deeper truth? You were never meant to just survive.

If you found value in this piece, I'd appreciate it if you could hit the 'Like' button. The number of 'likes' a piece receives plays a crucial role in its visibility within the Substack algorithm. Your support means a lot—thank you!

The best way to support my work is by sharing it with others who might be interested. Feel free to forward this email and encourage them to subscribe using the button below.

🎉 Big News: getKANNA is Live 🎉

Kanna has quietly become one of my favorite allies—whether I want to unwind after a long day, drop into presence, connect more deeply with a partner, or just feel more me.

I co-founded getKANNA—a Kanna supplement built to help you unwind, ignite, and connect.

The goal? Create the best Kanna product on the market. One that’s clean, effective, and actually feels good. No sketchy fillers. No woo-woo nonsense.

This is for anyone looking for:

A better, healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, natural substitute for MDMA

A plant-based way to feel more human in a digital world

Want to try it?

→ Check out the product page

→ Learn more about our mission

Discount code for Subscribers:

FRIENDS0fGK1 = Free Shipping

Also: if you're curious about becoming an affiliate, read our affiliate info here. Know the ingredients, the vibe, the message.

getKANNA is live.

Let the unwinding begin.