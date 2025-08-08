The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
12h

Totally totally agree! Somewhere along the way, we normalized alcohol so it's perfectly acceptable to go out drinking with your friends and get shit-faced but it's unacceptable to take psychedelics that cause you to perceive the world differently. Makes zero sense!

Cannabis somehow made it over that hurdle and psilocybin's making small steps. But I talked to my therapist about the medicines I had tried and benefited from....she was very critical of the fact that I was developing a "drug habit". It's really a shame that even trained professionals aren't more open-minded and well-versed in the literature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenn Abbatiello's avatar
Jenn Abbatiello
11h

So well said. We normalize addictions like workaholism, alcohol, scrolling social media or binging Netflix but when it comes to true healing modalities, ones that hea at the root we instill fear and shame. You raise so many good points on why that is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Substack Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture