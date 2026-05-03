This week’s Sunday Insider: The same substance hits differently when the setting does more of the work.

I waited for her outside my Airbnb. Normally, they only accept electronic payments & Uber your order. Between my unimpressive (but improving) español & the fact that my American bank wouldn’t sync with their app, they made an exception for me.

If finding Psychedelics in foreign cities were a monetizable skill, I could’ve retired by now. I have a knack for it.

The service promised the best Psychedelics in CDMX. The menu looked like something you’d find at a diner…so many options it was almost overwhelming. I eventually landed on Golden Teacher Mushrooms.

She arrived, a sweet young woman, and I thanked her with a generous propina (told you my español is improving). She seemed genuinely grateful. I went upstairs, took about a gram, and headed out.

Within 30 minutes, it hit. Harder than expected. The tree-lined streets started to feel alive…I was immersed in the city’s unmistakable energy. Not chaotic or overwhelming, just…different. Well, perhaps slightly overwhelming, but nothing I couldn’t handle.

I remember thinking:

This doesn’t feel like anything it would at home.

In my twenties & early thirties, I traveled all over this beautiful planet. Unfortunately, I hadn’t discovered the beauty of mind-altering substances yet. So I did what the culture told me to do…I drank. At times, heavily.

Which means my memories of trips to Russia, the Netherlands, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Colombia, the Caribbean, Switzerland, France, Spain, Indonesia, the UK, Iceland…are blurry at best.

It’s strange that the culturally sanctioned drug of choice erases the very thing you’re there for. Psychedelics do the opposite. They don’t numb you or pull you out of reality…they push you deeper into it. The difference is hard to ignore.

I course-corrected at 35. Quit drinking & found Psychedelics shortly after. Since then, travel has felt completely different. More intentional, more selective, more memories I actually retain.

I also realized something slightly uncomfortable: a lot of my earlier travel wasn’t about the place…it was about the signal. Stamping the passport, posting the photo. Letting people, many of whom I didn’t even know, see it.

Now I go somewhere because I actually want to be there. No real itinerary…no need to broadcast it. I drop into the culture & let the place reveal itself.

Psychedelics don’t create that shift…they amplify it.

When I first arrived in Puerto Vallarta a little over a year ago, I attended a Peyote ceremony. I had always been curious about this powerful Psychedelic. Maybe it’s because I have Native American in my bloodline, maybe it’s the idea that it connects you to your ancestors, or maybe it’s just that sitting around a fire all night while entering an altered state sounds…cool.

It didn’t disappoint. And importantly, there’s no way that experience would have been the same if I did it in Sherman Oaks. There was something about being deep in the Mexican jungle, next to a lake I wouldn’t dare enter, at the base of a mountain, that took it to another level. The setting wasn’t background…it was part of the experience.