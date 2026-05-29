The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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IrregularJoe's avatar
IrregularJoe
1dEdited

Nice article. I have no experience with these plants myself, but I do have a background in chemistry, and we know our bodies contain all the same ingredients, at least separately.

The way you describe what people report made me think: maybe they are also reminding us what it feels like to be a plant. To stop filtering reality mainly through vision, and to become aware that we too still belong to an invisible mycelial and rooting network. And that's why people return from those states with a refreshed appreciation of the human experience.

In the end, I think that's what the whole thing about consciousness is, just owning up to and being willing to hold ourselves accountable to the evolutionary process. Our little prokaryote ancestors are rooting for us!

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5 replies by Andrew M. Weisse and others
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
1d

I love this line:

Because the plant wants to know what it feels like to be human.

Haven't thought of it that way but it's a great way to look at what happens when we merge with these plants.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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