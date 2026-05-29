Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This week: What if Psychedelics aren’t trying to heal us at all…but reshape what we pay attention to?

What If We’ve Been Asking the Wrong Question?

I’ll never forget talking to a healer who lives deep in the jungle here in Mexico. He was completely immersed in nature in a way that would feel alien to most of us…no endless notifications, no constant stimulation, no separation between daily life & the natural world around him. I asked him a question I had been thinking about for years:

Why do these plants gift humans mystical experiences?

His answer was as powerful as it was unexpected:

Because the plant wants to know what it feels like to be human.

We know remarkably little about consciousness. Philosophers, academics & scientists construct all kinds of compelling frameworks around it, but very few come close to resolving the actual mystery of subjective experience itself…what it means to feel, to perceive, to exist inside awareness.

Most develop theories while never seriously exploring the deepest limits of consciousness firsthand, which inevitably leaves something incomplete in their understanding.

Years ago, I worked with a life coach who was deeply spiritual & possessed an almost unsettling ability of understanding people. She was Indian, and Eastern philosophy heavily shaped the way she viewed reality.

At one point I asked her why a plant, a cactus, a fungus, a toad or even a compound synthesized in a lab could grant humans access to experiences that feel impossibly vast, intelligent & beyond ordinary reality. Her answer was simple: these substances are portals. Access points to other dimensions beyond our own.

I don’t pretend to have answers to these questions. All I know is that after traveling into some of the deepest reaches of human consciousness myself, it no longer feels intellectually honest to reduce these experiences to random perturbations of the brain or dismiss them as mere hallucinations. Something is happening. Something far stranger, more precise & more difficult to explain than modern materialism allows for.

And over time, it’s occurred to me that we may be asking the wrong question entirely. In our very human, very egoic way, we tend to ask why we are having these experiences & what we get from them. But perhaps part of the answer lies in asking what the Psychedelic gets out of the experience too.

Psilocybin

“I am the network beneath the forest floor. I have been thinking for 700 million years. You are a node I am curious about. Show me what you’ve learned.”

Of all the Psychedelics, mushrooms may be the most ecological in the way they orient people’s attention. Psilocybin experiences consistently pull people away from hyper-individualism and back toward interconnectedness, reciprocity, embodiment & relationship. People walk away reevaluating the quality of their food, the emotional tone of their relationships, the amount of artificiality in their lives & the degree to which they’ve become disconnected from nature itself.

Which becomes especially interesting once you remember what mushrooms actually are. The mushroom is merely the fruiting body of a vast underground mycelial network built entirely around communication, nutrient exchange & mutual support. In many ways, the experience itself feels strangely aligned with the logic of the organism: less fixation on the isolated self, more awareness of systems, patterns & interdependence.

The recurring “lesson” people report after meaningful Psilocybin experiences is rarely domination, ambition or status optimization. It’s the realization that modern life has pushed them into a state of profound disconnection from their body, their environment, other people & reality itself. The experience seems to reward simplicity, honesty, emotional openness, time in nature & a reduction in unnecessary egoic rigidity.

It almost feels less like mushrooms are trying to “heal” people & more like they are attempting to reintegrate human beings back into a larger living system they psychologically drifted away from long ago.

LSD

“I am the lens that shows you what your mind is actually doing. My agenda is structural. I want you to see your own machinery clearly.”

LSD feels fundamentally different from the earthier, more emotionally embodied qualities people often associate with mushrooms, mescaline or Ayahuasca. Historically it became associated with creativity, philosophy, systems thinking, technological innovation & counterculture movements, which honestly makes sense once you experience how structurally revealing the compound can be.

People repeatedly describe LSD as exposing the architecture underneath consciousness itself:

thought loops become visible

behavioral conditioning becomes visible

cultural scripts become visible

Users also report that fear patterns, inherited assumptions, repetitive identity structures & unconscious narratives suddenly move into the foreground in ways that can feel almost mechanically precise.

At its best, LSD seems less interested in healing than in forcing confrontation with the structure of one’s own mind. The recurring pressure of the experience is toward awareness, precision, creativity, curiosity & the uncomfortable recognition that most people are far less conscious of their own operating system than they imagine.

DMT

“I am the threshold. I am what consciousness looks like without the body attached to it. Use the preview wisely.”

DMT may be the single most reality-destabilizing compound human beings regularly encounter. The consistency of certain themes across millions of reports is difficult to dismiss:

entity encounters

perfect sacred geometry

contact with intelligences

ego dissolution

DMT also reveals the deeply unsettling feeling that ordinary waking consciousness may only represent a thin slice of reality rather than the whole thing.

Regardless of what people believe is “actually” happening during DMT experiences, one recurring effect appears over & over again: a radically altered relationship to death. People often come back less terrified of mortality, less rigidly attached to materialist certainty & less convinced that consensus reality fully explains the nature of existence.

What makes this especially fascinating is that DMT is endogenous…the human body already produces it. Which raises a strange philosophical possibility: perhaps the experience feels familiar because in some sense it already belongs to us.

The recurring pressure of DMT experiences seems less oriented toward self-improvement & more toward ontological destabilization. The experience repeatedly confronts people with the possibility that consciousness may be vastly stranger, larger & less individually contained than modern culture assumes.

And whether people interpret those experiences spiritually, neurologically or symbolically, many walk away with the same conclusion: their relationship to death fundamentally changed afterward.

Ayahuasca

“I have seen every shadow in the human heart, and I will not let you keep hiding from it.”

People romanticize the aesthetics surrounding Ayahuasca, the jungle, the ceremony, the mysticism, the music, but the actual experiences are often psychologically brutal.

The recurring theme inside Ayahuasca culture is purification, although not in the sanitized Western wellness sense…more in the sense of excavation. The experience repeatedly seems to force confrontation with the emotional material people unsuccessfully attempt to outrun through distraction, addiction, achievement or spiritual bypassing.

What makes Ayahuasca particularly fascinating is the degree to which people consistently describe the experience as maternal. Not necessarily gentle, but deeply intelligent, confrontational & emotionally aware in a way that feels profoundly personal to many.

And despite the chaos people often experience during ceremonies, the recurring “lesson” tends to move toward responsibility. Responsibility for one’s body, trauma, relationships, emotional patterns, family systems & unresolved pain. Many people leave Ayahuasca experiences less interested in transcendence & more aware of how much psychological material they’ve been carrying for years without truly confronting it.

Mescaline

“I grew slowly in the desert for thousands of years. I will teach you patience, beauty & endurance.”

Mescaline carries a very different psychological atmosphere than most modern Psychedelic experiences. Whereas LSD feels cognitive & DMT feels ontologically explosive, mescaline seems to orient people toward slowness, attention, beauty & emotional presence.

Which honestly makes sense once you consider the organisms themselves…Peyote & San Pedro are ancient desert cacti that can take decades to mature.

People consistently describe mescaline experiences as deeply heart-opening, but not in the chaotic or destabilizing sense some Psychedelics produce. Instead, the experience amplifies appreciation for ordinary existence itself: sunlight, music, conversation, wind, community & small moments people normally rush past.

The recurring pressure of mescaline experiences seems directed toward patience, gratitude, groundedness & reconnection with the physical world. Less abstraction, less urgency, more presence.

In many ways, mescaline feels less interested in transcendence than in teaching people how to fully inhabit ordinary life again.

Iboga

“I am not interested in your comfort. I am interested in the truth.”

If Psilocybin feels interconnected & LSD feels structural, Iboga feels forensic. People consistently describe experiences of reviewing their lives with terrifying clarity as addiction patterns, compromised integrity, emotional avoidance, self-deception & unconscious repetition unfold in front of them without the normal defenses protecting the ego.

What makes Iboga particularly unique is that it rarely seems interested in transcendence. It appears obsessed with honesty…especially the places where people abandoned truth in exchange for comfort, identity, approval or escape.

Which may explain why Iboga has become so associated with addiction interruption & identity reconstruction. The experience forces confrontation with the gap between who people believe they are & how they are actually living.

Unlike many Psychedelics that people describe as expansive or mystical, Iboga feels deeply corrective. The experience repeatedly pressures people toward accountability, integrity & radical self-confrontation in ways that can be emotionally overwhelming but psychologically clarifying.

Many people walk away from Iboga not feeling spiritually euphoric, but painfully aware of how much self-deception structures ordinary human behavior.

Photo by realfish on Unsplash

5-MeO-DMT (Bufo)

“I am not a teaching. I am a reminder. Before you were a name, a story or an identity, you were this.”

5-MeO-DMT feels categorically different from nearly every other Psychedelic. There are usually no elaborate visions, entity encounters or symbolic mythologies. Instead, people repeatedly describe the complete collapse of identity itself. Not “I saw something,” but the disappearance of the “I” having the experience altogether.

What makes 5-MeO so psychologically disruptive is that it dismantles the assumption that the separate individual self is ultimately real, fixed or central. The experience removes the ordinary boundaries people use to define themselves: personality, memory, status, trauma, identity, ambition, and temporarily dissolves them into something vastly larger & more difficult to conceptualize.

One of the most common aftereffects people report is not increased spirituality, but increased humility:

less obsession with status

less attachment to performance

less emotional rigidity

less certainty

less confidence that the egoic self represents the deepest layer of reality

Which may explain why integration after 5-MeO can be so difficult. Modern society is largely organized around reinforcing identity structures, while 5-MeO temporarily annihilates them.

More than any other Psychedelic, Bufo pressures people toward surrender. Not performative spirituality, but genuine recognition of how fragile, temporary & constructed the individual self may actually be.

What All of Them Seem to Agree On

Despite their enormous differences, what’s most interesting is where these compounds converge. Across wildly different substances, traditions & experiences, the same themes repeatedly emerge:

reduce unnecessary ego

stop numbing yourself constantly

spend more time outside

confront unresolved pain

pay closer attention to your relationships

develop a healthier relationship with death

participate in life more fully

Modern culture frames Psychedelics either as medicine or entertainment, but after watching Psychedelic culture evolve for years, both framings feel incomplete. These compounds seem less interested in making people “happy” than in reorganizing attention itself. Toward embodiment, reality, relationship, mortality & participation in life rather than escape from it.

Maybe that’s why so many people walk away from profound Psychedelic experiences simplifying their lives rather than complicating them. Because underneath all the mythology, neuroscience, ceremony & internet discourse, the recurring message people seem to encounter is surprisingly consistent:

pay attention

take care of your body

love people well

stop lying

face reality before reality forces itself upon you

And perhaps most importantly: stop living as though you are separate from the rest of life itself.

This blog was inspired by a conversation with a friend whose perspective on Psychedelics, consciousness & the natural world deeply influenced the framework behind this piece.

Up next for Sunday’s Insider: what happens when Psychedelics collide with wealth, optimization culture & elite wellness.

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