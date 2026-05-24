This week’s Sunday Insider: some patterns in Psychedelic culture are becoming impossible to ignore.

After 5 months of traveling for Global Altered States (a feature for paid subscribers…and one I sincerely hope you’ve all been enjoying), I’ve started noticing shifts in places where Psychedelics have become culturally ubiquitous.

Below are some of the observations I’m most excited about.

People are Waking Up

While my experience at airports & flights leaves something to be desired…when you plug into the subculture of Psychedelics (although I’m not so sure it’s a subculture anymore) you meet people who are living truly interesting lives.

People leaving careers that made them miserable & starting businesses aligned with who they actually are. Moving countries, quitting alcohol, rebuilding relationships. Taking risks they would never have taken before.

Psychedelics didn’t magically solve their lives…but once you start questioning reality, you start questioning everything else too.

Gray-Market Psychedelic Businesses are Thriving

In CDMX, I used a Psychedelic delivery service that was honestly incredible. Robust menu, great customer service, fair prices, home delivery, quality products. Considering this is technically an illegal business…it was more sophisticated than a lot of legal ones.

Same thing in LA with the 2C-B scene. The amount of money, energy, logistics & sophistication going into a still very illegal compound is wild.