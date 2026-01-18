This Week’s Sunday Insider: What Psychedelics quietly tear down after the trip ends.

People think Psychedelics are about healing, insight, or spiritual awakening.

That has not been my experience. What they actually do is destabilize the operating system you’ve been running your life on. That’s why some people come back calmer, simpler & grounded…and others come back louder, arrogant & certain they’ve cracked the code.

Same medicine. Different collapse.

I. Dopamine-Driven Living

No Psychedelic made me realize how much of life is wasted chasing attention more than Psilocybin. It made me aware of the constant background need to be stimulated, noticed, wanted, or moving toward something new.

Before Psilocybin, I lived in that vibration:

Always a little bored.

Always a little restless.

Always reaching for the next hit of novelty.

After working with the Mushroom, that way of living stopped feeling normal:

Scrolling felt empty.

Casual hook-ups felt vapid.

Juggling too many projects felt like I was running from myself.

For the first time, I could feel the difference between being entertained & being at ease. Some people feel that & simplify their lives. Others spend years trying to recreate the feeling instead of changing the life that made it necessary.

That’s where the split happens.

II. Money Fantasy

Psychedelics are brutal with financial bullshit. They showed me how often I was using “purpose” to avoid building something that actually paid.

Big visions. Spiritual justifications. Future-tense thinking. I was stuck in the “Spiritual Bypasser” phase of a chart Scott Britton shared on Substack.

All of it was a way to not sit down & do the boring, disciplined work of making real money. After enough journeys, I couldn’t unsee it. Some people come back & get grounded. They build something small that works. They stop gambling their nervous system on upside stories. Others come back convinced they’re here to change the world…and keep going broke doing it.

Same insight. Different integration.