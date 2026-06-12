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Lena Yankina's avatar
Lena Yankina
2d

I’ll admit that I sometimes experiment with layering very small amounts - maybe an Amanita drink, a microdose, a little cannabis - just to see where it takes me. But that feels very different from frequently stacking large doses of powerful medicines on top of one another.

It feels like we’ve gone from a psychedelic desert straight to an all-you-can-eat buffet, and now some people are trying to consume everything at once. Hopefully, this is just a phase, and we’ll eventually learn that being selective can lead to much richer experiences.

Another thought. A profound psychedelic experience can feel like receiving a package from the universe. Once the message has arrived, does it really matter whether it came through ayahuasca, san pedro, or mushrooms - or which carrier delivered it? At some point, the work is not to keep ordering more packages. It’s to open and integrate the one you already received.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Michael Housman's avatar
Michael Housman
13h

Really interesting! Hadn't heard of some of these things but doing some of these substances simultaneously / back-to-back definitely sounds like a "more is better" type of mentality.

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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