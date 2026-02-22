This week’s Sunday Insider: Therapy helped me for years…until it quietly stopped producing change.

Therapy worked for me. Significantly & reliably…for years. That matters, because if you haven’t let something genuinely help you, you don’t recognize when it stops.

I spent 4 years in weekly therapy. Real work. What it gave me was not trivial…it changed how I relate, how I regulate emotion, and how I make meaning out of loss & intimacy.

Before explaining where therapy broke down, it’s worth being precise about what good therapy actually does.

What Good Therapy Gave Me

1. It De-catastrophized Relationships

Therapy dismantled the idea that relationships are fragile objects you must preserve at all costs.

I learned that:

All relationships end—through death, distance, or growth.

Hard relationships aren’t failures; they’re clarifiers.

Entering relationships assuming permanence is how panic enters the system.

This alone reduced enormous background anxiety…which I was wired towards. Relationships stopped feeling like existential bets & started feeling like lived experiences.

2. It Taught Emotional Regulation Without Suppression

Therapy helped separate experience from identification.

Key shifts:

Thoughts aren’t the problem; believing them is.

Stress exits the body as thoughts.

Awareness leads; the mind follows.

This mattered. I became less reactive, less fused with internal weather, less convinced that every emotion required action or interpretation. Therapy didn’t make me numb…it made me less hijacked.

3. It Accelerated Relational Maturity

One of the most accurate things therapy taught me is that intimacy matures you faster than insight ever will.

I learned:

Superiority kills relationships.

Being a partner’s cheerleader matters more than being their problem-solver.

Relationships aren’t roses you shake, they’re delicate systems.

I became easier to be with. Calmer, more accountable, less performative. That’s real progress.

4. It Built Compassion Without Self-Erasure

Good therapy softened judgment without dissolving boundaries.

I internalized that:

People are multidimensional.

Labels harden behavior.

Conditional compassion isn’t compassion.

This allowed closeness without martyrdom. Understanding without self-betrayal. That balance is rare…and therapy helped me find it.

5. It Stabilized Meaning

Therapy didn’t give me answers. It gave me orientation.

I learned to:

Treat suffering as information, not punishment.

Replace “death” with “transition.”

Stop interfering with endings that needed to happen.

This wasn’t spiritual bypassing, it was emotional realism. For a long time, therapy did exactly what it was supposed to do.

And Then…Nothing Changed

The shift wasn’t dramatic. Sessions remained articulate & insightful, but nothing new entered the system.

The same language, the same relief, the same patterns, the same conversations…now better explained. Therapy didn’t fail. It completed its job & overstayed.

What had once been a space for movement became a space for maintenance.

The Plateau No One Talks About

There’s a phase where therapy stops destabilizing anything.

At that point:

Insight becomes insulation.

Compassion becomes justification.

Understanding replaces friction.

Emotional relief substitutes for behavioral cost.

You feel better…but live the same.

This is the moment most people mistake for “ongoing healing.” It’s usually avoidance with good vocabulary.

A Clinician on Diminishing Returns

Before going further, I wanted a perspective from someone inside the field.

Skye Sclera is a psychotherapist with a background in suicide research & prevention. Her clinical work focuses on trauma & PTSD. She writes about therapy, ADHD, trauma & creativity at Painting with Lightning. Her insights are precise & rare.

Here’s how she describes diminishing returns in therapy: