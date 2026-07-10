The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

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AJ Ong's avatar
AJ Ong
5h

Love this article. So well done, Andrew

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Steve R's avatar
Steve R
9h

Great write-up on influence from mainstream acceptance and the opinions we already have and share broadly. Thanks, Andrew!

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1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
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