Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death. This week, I'm exploring the rising trend of athletes turning to Psilocybin for healing from concussions and head injuries they endured during their playing days. This highlights yet another powerful benefit of these medicines and under…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Psychedelic Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.