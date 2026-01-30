Welcome to the Psychedelic Blog. I write about the impact of Psychedelics on Grieving, Relationships, Culture & Death.

This Week: Birthdays, grief & the quiet mistake of growing numb to being alive.

"Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the great mystery into which we were born." – Albert Einstein

Today is my birthday. I turn 43. Don’t worry…I am not going to make you suffer through a “43 things I know at 43” article. (Did that once in the past, I am eternally sorry.)

This isn’t LinkedIn. You don’t come here for self-congratulatory fluff disguised as insight. You come here for hard truths, balanced takes & analysis of Psychedelics rooted in science, data & personal experience.

But it is my birthday, so I am going to write about something very important to me: the celebration of one’s annual trip around the sun. As we get older, celebrating our birthday becomes optional. We have jobs, families, responsibilities. The novelty is gone.

But framing your birthday that way is a huge mistake. Here’s why.

Why Birthdays Still Matter

On March 26th, 2023, I called my brother. Like all brothers, we endured our ups & downs over the years. But no matter how fractured our relationship was, we always called each other on our birthdays. Full stop. It was like countries competing in the Olympics…no matter the tension, we could put down our arms and enjoy a nice conversation about the milestone.

It would have been impossible to know that this birthday would be my brother’s last. Few of us know when it is our last birthday, and many of those who suspect it are at a phase of life where death is no longer some great mystery to be feared, but a reality they have long accepted.

This is foolish. A mistake of a culture that refuses to discuss death at all costs. This collective decision we’ve made results in not fully embracing certain moments…including our birthday. If we had hard conversations about the fragility of life…I mean actual discussions, not throwaway comments like “when it’s my time, it’s my time”…I suspect we would be more intentional about birthdays, holidays, the adorable look our partner gives us when we say something funny, how our kids look up to us, how good it feels when we accomplish something we set our sights on.

Instead, we act like we have all the time in the world. Things are busy. Next year we’ll book that vacation for my birthday. Let’s do the party after the renovation is done. I’ve got a lot on my plate…let’s hold off on having friends over for my birthday this year. Things that have been said countless times throughout history by people who would never get a next year.

I loved one of them, so I refuse to be one.

How I’m Spending This One

I will spend this weekend exploring Mexico City. I have been fortunate enough to see a lot of this epic planet we get to inhabit…and there is not a cooler city in the world than CDMX (sorry, Rome, you will always be a close second).

Walking the palm tree-lined city streets here feels like being dropped into a James Bond movie. Or maybe Mission: Impossible. Either reference works. The energy is unique. Kind of like New York City, but green with nature. The women look like Salma Hayek. The food is amazing. It’s a vibe like no other.

I will read my book in the park. I will treat myself to a nice steak dinner. I will train at the CrossFit near my Airbnb. I will approach beautiful women. I will eat a mushroom and get lost in the city’s energy. I won’t compulsively check my phone (other than to see how this blog is performing).

I will just be.

One Thing Worth Remembering

There is nothing more insufferable than someone who thinks they’ve cracked the code. Especially when that person is younger than you…I cringe when I see a thirty-something waxing poetic about how to live a great life (don’t get me started when people in their twenties do it). And I know many of you reading this are older than me and have accrued wisdom I haven’t yet.

So, as I promised at the beginning of the piece, I won’t make you suffer through my insights. But as a birthday gift to myself, if you will allow me to share one nugget of wisdom, it would be this: apathy & nihilism are the keys to a wasted life.

Einstein was right. Never stop being amazed that we are conscious stardust, on a flying rock, in an unknowable universe. No matter what happens to you, never forget that.

I won’t.

If this piece resonated, tap the ❤️ — it genuinely helps on Substack.

If it landed, leave a thought below — I read every comment.

If it stirred something, restack it so others can sit with it too.

And if you want deeper essays, join The Insider by becoming a Paid Subscriber.

Up Next for Paid Subs

This week’s Sunday Insider: An unsentimental account of my days in Mexico.

A quiet, unromantic look at what daily life actually feels like here — training, solitude, dating, mushrooms & the strange peace that comes after loss. Not a travel piece or a transformation story. Just the texture of real days.

🌿 Order getKANNA — Free Shipping for Subscribers 🌿

Kanna has become one of my most reliable allies. For unwinding after long days. For presence, connection & intimacy. For feeling more alive without numbing out.

getKANNA is a premium Kanna supplement designed to help you unwind, ignite & connect — without alcohol, without excess.

Ideal if you’re looking for:

A healthier alternative to alcohol

A softer, plant-based substitute for MDMA

A way to feel more human in a hyper-digital world

👉 Explore getKANNA

New here? What is Kanna?

👉 Product Page Here

👉 Follow us on Instagram Here

Subscriber perk:

Use code FRIENDS0fGK2 for Free Shipping

Unwind intentionally.