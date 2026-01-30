The Psychedelic Blog

The Psychedelic Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
2d

A refreshing antidote to both “age is just a number” fluff and midlife nihilism. Celebrating the fact that you’re still here shouldn’t require a crisis

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
Rick Nesbit's avatar
Rick Nesbit
15h

I try to always remember that existence is ecstasy. I truly believe that.

Happy Anniversary of your birth Andrew.

I have never heard the line - Never stop being amazed that we are conscious stardust, on a flying rock, in an unknowable universe, and I love it!

Thank you for the reminder to celebrate with loved ones.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew M. Weisse
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture